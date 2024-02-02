Age of Mythology: Retold to feature in February 2024 livestream

The Age of Empires team have announced a blockbuster livestream for 23 February 2024, with news of the latest Age of Empires games – including Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires Mobile – set to feature alongside updates for existing Age of Empires games.

According the team, there’s “a LOT” lined up for the incoming year, with updates across the board, and plenty of cool tidbits to be revealed during the upcoming livestream event.

We anticipate Age of Mythology: Retold, a remaster of the original Age of Mythology, will be getting a firmer release window during the show (it remains undated) – although we’ll have to stay tuned to see what’s in store.

Here’s everything officially confirmed to appear during the latest Age of Empires livestream:

A reveal for a new campaign-focused expansion and gameplay showcase for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition .

. A reveal for new DLC civilisations in Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition .

. A reveal for the latest season of content and in-game rewards for Age of Empires 4 .

. A first-time look at gameplay for Age of Empires Mobile , a new strategy game from TiMi Studios. “The team will share their passion for Age of Empires and their vision to bring the franchise to new and existing fans alike.”

, a new strategy game from TiMi Studios. “The team will share their passion for Age of Empires and their vision to bring the franchise to new and existing fans alike.” A behind-the-scenes look at Age of Mythology: Retold with a focus on how the original game is being updated for modern audiences. A few mythological creatures are expected to feature in this showcase.

How to watch the Age of Empires livestream

As announced, the Age of Empires livestream will air on multiple social channels on 23 February 2024, dependent on time zone. Here’s when you’ll be able to watch it around the world:

Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (24 February)

– 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (24 February) New Zealand – 6:00 am NZDT (24 February)

– 6:00 am NZDT (24 February) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (23 February)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (23 February) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm GMT | 7:00 pm CET (23 February)

It will be available on the Age of Empires Twitch and YouTube channels, the Xbox Twitch channel, Welyn’s Twitch channel, the Red Bull Gaming YouTube channel, the Age of Empires website, the Age of Empires Steam page, and on Bilibili, HuyaTV and DouyuTV in China (on delay).

Stay tuned for the latest news out of the upcoming livestream.