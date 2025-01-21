Returning PS1 classics purchased on the old PSN can be redeemed on PS4 and PS5

MediEvil 2 is set to release on modern PlayStation consoles via PS Plus in January 2025. I got very excited about this fact when it was first announced, and decided just yesterday to look up “medievil” on the PlayStation Store to find out if it was released yet. In doing so, I discovered something that doesn’t appear to be very common knowledge: if you purchased a classic PS1, PS2, or PSP game via the old PlayStation Network, and it launches on PS Plus, you should be able to claim the modern PS4/PS5 version of this game for free.

When I logged onto the PlayStation Store, MediEvil was listed as being “free.” At first, I thought this was simply a giveaway, and I’d stumbled across it by good luck. Then, I mentioned it to friends – and realised it was only free for me. On a hunch, I thought it might be that I’d purchased it on the PlayStation 3, so I looked up other games I’d owned previously.

Ape Escape P was also free – and that was the clue I needed. Both of these games also have something in common: they’re available via PS Plus Premium and Deluxe, as part of the classic range. Per some chatter on Reddit, there are others who’ve noticed this particular quirk, but it does feel odd that it’s not mentioned clearly, that I can see.

So, consider this a PSA if you were similarly unaware: for anyone who owned PS1, PSP, or PS2 games on PlayStation 3, it’s best to keep an eye on the classic games released via PlayStation Plus. If any games you previously owned arrive on this platform, you will be able to claim the PS4 and PS4-compatible versions for free.

Classic PS1, PS2, PSP games are available for standalone purchase on PS4 and PS5

As an added note, it’s also worth confirming that PS1, PS2, and PSP classics released via PS Plus are typically available to purchase standalone, regardless of your PS Plus status. This wasn’t always the case, as the initial wave of classics could only be accessed via a subscription.

With changes now made to the delivery of these classics, you can purchase them outright for between AUD $5.99 and $14.95 (and equivalent pricing around the world), removing the need to subscribe to PS Plus if you want to purchase them, and keep them in your library permanently.

With excellent games like Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, the entire Sly trilogy, Dino Crisis, MediEvil, Ape Escape, and more available in the PlayStation Store’s classics catalogue, there’s certainly plenty of brilliant options to purchase and revisit – whether for nostalgia or historic purposes.

Even as someone who frequently browses the PlayStation Store for various sales, I was unaware of the changes made – so hopefully this PSA helps a few people in a similar boat.