Pokemon TCG Pocket: How to get Lapras EX

You'll want to add this shiny promo card to your collection.
6 Nov 2024 11:47
Leah J. Williams
lapras ex pokemon tcg pocket

Image: The Pokemon Company

Mobile app Pokemon TCG Pocket is currently running a special Lapras EX Drop Event where you can win a limited Lapras EX card, as well as four other stamped card variants, by taking part in a range of battles. The Lapras EX card is particularly shiny and powerful, so you’ll certainly want to add it to your collection – but it’s important to know there’s elements of chance involved in nabbing this card.

To win Lapras EX, you must: head to the Pokemon TCG Pocket Battle menu, select Solo Battle, and click into the Lapras EX Drop Event before 18 November at 4:59pm (the exact time zone is unclear). At first, you’ll only have access to the Beginner Battle, but if you can overcome this stage, you’ll unlock more difficulty levels.

Following a successful win, you’ll be gifted a special promo pack of cards that contains one of five new, collectible promo cards. This promo pack may include Lapras EX, or stamped variants of Pikachu, Mankey, Butterfree, and Clefairy.

Read: Pokemon TCG Pocket is your next mobile game obsession

There’s chance involved in this process, so you’ll need to get lucky to open a Lapras EX, but based on personal experience, this system does appear fairly generous. I managed to nab Lapras EX on my second pull.

lapras ex drop event
lapras ex pokemon tcg pocket
lapras ex

From about the Advanced stage, it’s likely you’ll have a tough time defeating the Lapras decks. They’re ultra-powerful, and require you to have a deck with plenty of electric-types to counterattack the high level of power present.

I’d strongly recommend the Pikachu EX deck if you’ve unlocked it (whether hired or owned), and if not – you’ll want to stack a custom deck with as many electric types as you can. Lapras is bringing hands (or fins) with these decks.

Alternatively, if you can’t defeat the higher-powered decks, it’s worth continuously defeating the Beginner and Intermediate decks, as each win you rack up will give you a new promo pack to open, letting you collect all the special promo cards during the event.

In the coming weeks, we expect more battles like this to drop in Pokemon TCG Pocket, as a means of incentivising players to keep engaging with the game, and build up stronger decks for more exciting battles. For those collecting EX cards, the event is a nice twist on the luck of opening booster packs. When you finally get your Lapras EX, you’ll feel like you’ve actually earned it.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

