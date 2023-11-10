Mortal Kombat 1 – Invasion Season 2 Klues Guide and Solutions

The Invasion mode in Mortal Kombat 1 is back for a second season, and with it more themed fights, more cosmetics to unlock, and more cryptic klues (clues) to solve. Season 2 of Invasions, the Season of Blood is themed around Nitara (portrayed by Megan Fox) as she attempts to elevate vampires to the ruler of the realms, (or something like that).

Like Season 1 of Invasions, in every stage there will be certain fight encounter nodes that lead to chests here the path is blocked by an obstruction. The only way to remove this obstruction is to try to decipher and solve the clue associated with the encounter.

These Klues will give you a hint about what you need to do during the fight to unlock the path. They’re all cryptic to some degree, and many clues are anagrams you need to decipher first. If you’re having trouble, this guide should point you in the right direction.

Before we begin, it’s also important to note that you can now press L3 to increase your character’s movement speed in Invasions mode – a very welcome new feature.

Note: This guide is in the process of being updated as we verify all the solutions first-hand. Please check back later for more Klues.

Fire Temple – BODY BLENDER

Towards what feels like the Eastern end of the Fire Temple (the camera keeps turning, so it’s tricky to get your bearings), just to the left of a Tower, you’ll find a node called “Sticks and Stones” with an obstruction to the left.

The Klue for this node is “Body Blender”, which refers to Kenshi’s first fatality, “Blended’. You’ll need to win the fight against Kenshi as Kenshi, and then perform said fatality.

Here’s how you perform Blended: (While up Close: Forward, Down, Down [Triangle or Y])

Fire Temple – SPLISH SPLASH

This one is housed in a node called “Top Killers”, which is a survival match against three of the most vicious fighters in Mortal Kombat lore, at least traditionally – Baraka, Mileena, and Sindel.

Given the clue, “Splish Splash”, it’s pretty easy to work out that you’ll need to use everyone’s favourite water magician Rain for this battle. But what else?

No, it’s not a fatality, you’ll actually need to use any of Rain’s Brutalities to unlock the obstacle here.

Thankfully, every character in the game has very simple default brutality that’s activated by simply finishing the match with an uppercut (Down + [Triangle or Y]) – but make sure you hold down the [Triangle or Y] button here.

Additionally, please keep in mind the uppercut will have to finish off your opponent BEFORE the “Finish Her” screen, and it will only activate if you don’t block in the final round.

So just sure the final blow you deal Sindel in this fight is with that uppercut (remember to hold the button!), and if you trigger the brutality screen, you know you will have done it correctly.

Sun Do Festival – YZARK TIHSTAB

This one is located toward the very beginning of the Sun Do Festival Stage, on a node called “Here We Go” featuring a fight with Reiko and Goro.

Deciphering the phrase here is pretty simple, just read it backwards. YZARK TIHSTAB translates to BATSHIT CRAZY.

Who’s the battiest fighter in all of Mortal Kombat 1? Why, it’s Nitara of course, the vampire who this entire season of Invasions is based on.

To break the barricade, you need to defeat Reiko and perform Nitara’s fatality, Vaternus KomBAT, where she summons a bunch of bats.

It can be performed with the following button combo: (While Mid-range: Down, Down, Back + [Square or X])

Sun Do Festival – OMHE NRU

We stumbled upon this node after coming out of a treasure portal, but you might encounter it in another manner. The node is called “Who’s Next” and consists of a fight with Smoke and Jax.

The clue, “OMHE NRU”, is a bit more complicated than the last word jumble, and is an anagram. The answer? HOME RUN.

You might think this has to do with General Shao and his big hammer, but it actually refers to the Darius Kameo and his fatality, Armed & Dangerous, where he rips off an opponent’s arms and knocks their head off with it.

You’ll need to perform Armed & Dangerous on Smoke to break the barricade. The button combination is: (While Mid Range: Down, Back, Forward, + [R1 or RB])

It’s important to note that the chest behind this barricade is the legendary Windbreaker Talisman. This should be your go-to Talisman to equip. Trust me.



Living Forest – BESOS

Deep into the living forest you’ll find this Klue assigned to the node called “Let’s Get Krazy”, which involves a fight with Geras.

Given all that’s come before, you might think that “BESOS” is an anagram… but that would be too easy, of course. How about a different language?

Turns out, BESOS is actually the Spanish word for “KISS“.

And who in the Mortal Kombat 1 roster has a kiss? Why it’s the Sonya Kameo, of course!

You’ll need to defeat Geras and finish him with Sony’s Kiss fatality. It can be performed by inputting: (While Mid-range: Back, Forward, Down + [R1 or RB])

Living Forest – SPICY KETCHUP

Even deeper into the Living Forest, once you get to the cliff edges with the lovely view, you’ll encounter the klue SPICY KETCHUP on the node called “In The Dark” featuring Reptile.

This one is a bit of a big brain clue. You basically need to realise that Reptile’s green blood is acid (probably?), and that he needs to be smooshed up into just goo. There are a few ways to do this of course, but the correct way is to use the Sektor Kameo’s Brutality, called Fire and Forget.

Unlike Fatalities, you can only perform Brutalities if you’ve unlocked them, so before you can get through this barricade you’ll need to level up Sektor’s Mastery to Level 2 if you haven’t already, in order to unlock Fire and Forget.

From there, all you need to do is make sure that the final hit you deliver to Reptile in the fight is a forward throw (Forward + [L1 or LB]), and then press (Down, Down) while the throw is being executed. Tricky one, huh?

Shang Tsung’s Laboratory – EHT GIB GNAK YROETH

On the first floor of Shang Tsung’s Laboratory, in the room straight ahead as you begin this stage you’ll find this clue on a node called “I’m Hip I’m Cool”, featuring Johnny Cage, and located directly in front of a Forge node.

I think this one might actually be a typo on Netherealm’s part. If we read each word backwards, EHT GIB GNAK YROETH translates to THE BIG KANG HTEORY, when I think they meant to make it say “THE BIG KANG THEORY“

Anyway, which character on Mortal Kombat 1’s roster has world-creating powers, and also happens to have the surname ‘Kang’? It’s Liu Kang, of course!

To break through this barrier, all you need to do is defeat Johnny as Liu Kang, and perform his fatality, Double Dragon.

To perform Double Dragon, use the following inputs: (While up Close: Down, Forward, Back [Circle or B])

