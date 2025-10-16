There are many RPGs that put choice front and center, but few put so much emphasis on your starting point as Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines; and Bloodlines 2 seems to carry on that sentiment into the successor. In the World of Darkness, who you are – or, much rather, what you are – shapes everything from how you fight, to how you interact with the other denizens of Seattle, be it human, ghoul, or other kindred.

At the heart of that self-proclaimed identity are the clans of The World of Darkness, which are ancient, vampiric lineages that define your nature, your powers, your weaknesses, and – in special circumstances – how the world around you reacts to you.

For returning fans, the clans should be well-known, but there are a few additions and subtractions in Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 clans, which led us to reintroduce them to you. The clans are a lesson in consequence for every RPG – since here, picking a clan isn’t merely a character creation kit, it’s literally your destiny in this dark and twisted world.

Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Clans

The Lasombra

Speaking of additions, the Lasombra are a good way to start off. Originally reserved for the loathed DLC, the Lasombra were added to the base game along with the Toreador after heavy backlash from fans.vThese ancient vampires are amongst the most intimidating clans in Bloodlines 2, and their core power is the power of Oblivion – a power that manipulates the darkness around them itself.



In Bloodlines 2, this seems to translate mostly into combat, as this is centered around control and intimidation. They can summon tendrils of shadow to restrain enemies or become nearly invisible themselves, in order to assassinate their targets unseen. As you can see, these vampires use stealth first and foremost, perfect for players who like to plan and meticulously execute ambushes, but they’re not just shadowy assassins by any means.



The Lasombra are master manipulators, and their presence in the game hints at some deeper political intrigue, since these Arabic vampires are closely tied to the Camarilla. Playing as the Lasombra means leaning into the dark and ruthless side of being a vampire, intimidation, and using fear tactics to achieve their goal.

The Toreador

Artists, socialites, refined lovers of all that’s dark and beautiful – these are the Toreador, perfect for players who love charisma-driven gameplay, where your tongue might be as sharp – or even sharper – than your claws.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Do prepare for a dialogue-heavy playthrough, because the Toreador operates best far away from any battlefield, and sometimes even circumventing bloodshed altogether.



Their unique discipline, called Presence lets them charm or even dominate certain targets, so they’re ideal for players who prefer subtle manipulation over raw violence. Get ready to experience Seattle completely differently as a Toreador, by finding alternate dialogue paths, smoother options for infiltration, and many more ways to turn your foes into allies through sheer will and persuasion.



As you can expect, this clan doesn’t just have its upsides, but downsides too. Toreador are fragile, deeply emotional, and easily distracted, which is why they’re quite prone to losing themselves in luxury and obsession.

In pure gameplay terms, this means that Toreador players can make full use of Bloodlines 2’s RPG systems, without having to resort to bloodshed all too often.

The Brujah

These anarchists are quite different from the Toreador; one could even call them polar opposites if one were so inclined. If subtlety isn’t your style, the Brujah are your go-to. The clan of warriors, Brujah, is all about raw physicality – street-level brawlers with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove.

Their powers emphasize brute force, mobility, and disruption. Expect to see them charging into combat with superhuman speed or knocking enemies across rooms with a single strike.

But it’s not just about chaos. The Brujah carry a legacy of rebellion, standing against both the Camarilla’s rigid control and the nihilism of the Sabbat. Their storylines often revolve around freedom, rebellion, and the blurred line between justice and vengeance.

Choosing the Brujah changes how the world perceives you – you’re seen as a threat, a wildcard, someone not to be trusted. But that’s also your greatest strength: fear earns respect, and in the cutthroat politics of Bloodlines 2, that’s a valuable currency, as well as dominating fights with brutal strength, instead of letting your tongue do all the talking.

The Tremere

Even in the World of Darkness, this clan remains a mystery, and no other affiliation commands more awe and suspicion at the same time. The Tremere are masters of blood sorcery, and they use their vitae as a deadly, arcane weapon. They can craft sigils, curses, and perform explosive rituals to dominate the battlefield with their Thaumaturgy.



In the first Bloodlines, the Tremeere offered some of the game’s most creative – and vile – combat options. They conjure blood projectiles, cast life-draining spells, and can even make their targets vomit until dead – talk about overkill. Their dark arts come at a cost, however.

The Tremere aren’t exactly socialites, and are pretty much distrusted by every other clan under the stars, which makes social interactions with kindreds and humans equally challenging. Playing as a Tremere means sacrificing morality for ancient knowledge, making these blood sorcerers a balancing act between genius and monster. True, you’ll gain access to powerful abilities, but count your allies wisely – as there might be few of them around.

The Banu Haqim

Once known as the Assamites, the Banu Haqim bring a disciplined, almost ritual approach to predation – and that’s saying something, considering the amount of predators in The World of Darkness. In Bloodlines 2, they’re the clan for players who value precision, stealth, and clean exits. Expect tools that amplify targeted takedowns, silent gap-closing, and burst damage that rewards timing over brawling.

Their lore as enforcers and arbitrators of vampiric law doesn’t exclude dialogues though, as it bleeds into quests and social spaces as well: NPCs treat them with a wary respect, and certain factions will seek their “professional services” when subtlety matters.

The catch is hunger management – leaning into vitae-fueled techniques means you’ll constantly balance power with self-control. Play them like a surgeon: scout routes, cut the artery, and vanish before the room realizes it was a hit, not a fight.

Having said that, Tte Banu Haqim aren’t too dissimilar to the Lasombra, but there are a few key differences in playstyle. For one, the Banu Haqim are also part of the Camarilla, but their alliance didn’t start with them being part of the Sabbat, like the Lasombra, for example. So their role as judges makes perfect sense, which gives you ample opportunity to roleplay exactly as you want.

The Ventrue

If you remember Prince LaCroix from the first Bloodlines, you know exactly what to expect from this version of the Ventrue in Bloodlines 2. If you truly want to own the room, before even a single word is spoken, choose these guys. They are aristocrats in every sense, with their commanding presence, and a knack for turning gatekeepers into literal doormen.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

But what does that clan choice mean for gameplay? Well, similar to the Toreador, the Ventrue also dominate in dialogue, but they’re also quite adept at controlling the crowd with combat tempo, and defensive persk that keep you in the fight, while others are already broken.

There is a trade-off, however. Ventrue can only feed on good blod, meaning, their refined palate makes feeding in itself riskier. In conversational terms, their reputation often precedes them, which pulls them into politics quite often, whether they want to or not.

Played well the Ventrue clan playthrough might become a campaign of who has leverage over whom, and stacking favors while neutralizing threats – often without lifting a finger – should become second nature to you. If you do go down that path, you might walk out of Seattle’s worst rooms and have everyone conviced it was their idea to begin with.

Bloodlines 2 Release Date

Fans will be able to choose their very own playstyles when Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 launches on October 21 on Xbox (One and Series S/X), PlayStation (4 and 5) and PC.