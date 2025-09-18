The Chinese Room has given into the fan critique of having two whole clans sold separately as DLC, before the game is even released. Developers have confirmed that Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 will indeed ship with the two clans Toreador and Lasombra included in the base game.



This marks a major course correction, with fans of the World of Darkness harping on about Lasombra being included in video game form.

The update is now final and comes after months of heated debates about how Bloodlines 2 seemed like a greedy cash grab, but the Chinese Room has finally given the players what they asked for, it seems.

Bloodlines 2 Backlash

This announcement hits home, because it highlights the delicate balancing act of managing nostalgia. Bloodlines 2 fell right into that trap, because the original was indeed a cult classic, so modernizing systems that didn’t necessarily need modernizing was naturally going to unnerve die-hard fans.



The Chinese Room has sort of addressed the backlash by pandering to fans, including both the Toreador and Lasombra clans in the full game. This move might not be able to fix everything, but it definitely goes a long way of restoring some lost confidence in regards to the apparent lack of RPG systems in Bloodlines 2.

There are plenty of reasons why Bloodlines 2 is destined to fail after years of failed development and shifting visions, but this is at least a step in the right direction for the fanbase.

Will Bloodlines 2 Be The Hit The Chinese Room Needs it To Be?

The bigger question should be, whether this marks a wider shift in Paradox’s strategy for Bloodlines 2. Will other planned add-ons such as new clans, narrative expansions, or cosmetic packs stay behind the DLC wall? Or is this the beginning of a more consumer-friendly approach where core features aren’t treated as optional extras?

The hope is the developer has read the room (pardon the pun) and has realized that this particular fan base doesn’t play around and will make their disgruntled voice heard.

For now, fans can ease up a little knowing that two of the most iconic clans are where they belong: in the base game, not as some afterthought DLC. With a Bloodlines 2 release date window of October 2025 still in place, Paradox and The Chinese Room have an opportunity to build momentum and reshape the narrative.

The challenge will be delivering a game that not only meets nostalgic expectations but also establishes its own identity in today’s RPG landscape.