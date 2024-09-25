Tekken 8 DLC preview – Long live Heihachi Mishima

I have three core memories of playing games for the first time as a child. One is catching my first apes in Ape Escape, and realising they all had silly names and personalities. The second was being lightly traumatised by a cutscene in MediEvil, where the camera zooms right into a zombie’s mouth. The third was being high-kicked to multiple defeats by Heihachi Mishima in Tekken 2.

I’m proud to report, in 2024, nothing has changed. As a DLC character in Tekken 8, Heihachi is just as devastating in action as he’s always been. As part of a recent preview, I was able to get an early hands-on with the character, and trialled him as both a fighter and an opponent.

For those who’ve played as Heihachi before, whether in his early iterations or his most recent ones, you’ll find much familiar in his moveset. The high-kicks are still very much the tricks of his trade, as are those lightning fist-punches and uppercuts. As with other characters in Tekken 8, there is a greater fluidity to his movements, with multiple kicks and uppercuts able to be strung together in sequence, but beyond these tweaks, this is the Heihachi you love (and love to hate).

Image: Bandai Namco Studios

He’s just as mean, solid, and impressive as his forebears, with moves that land with emphatic punches. Facing him, I felt the same ridicule of childhood – as he bounced me around and juggled me (as Victor and Eddy) like I was a small ant. Truly, there’s no more embarrassing feeling than allowing your character to be manhandled this way, but when it’s Heihachi, maybe you have more of an excuse than usual.

Read: Tekken 8 review – Living up to a grand legacy

As well as reintroducing Heihachi as a playable fighter, his upcoming DLC pack also includes a new stage: Genmaji Temple. Whether tackling it during the day or at night, Genmaji is a grand backdrop for your battles. It’s all temples and slowly swaying trees, with leaves that dance across the scenery to add drama to every kick and punch. It’s a very neat new addition, and one that adds some romance to any battle.

In addition to showing the Heihachi fighter pack, I was also able to get hands-on with the new story DLC for Tekken 8, Episode: Forgotten Echoes, in my preview. This is an upcoming, free expansion that presents the chance to play with newer DLC characters Eddy, Lidia, and Heihachi in a story that takes place around the events of the base game.

Playing through the first few chapters revealed an intriguing plot which, at first, focusses on Eddy’s role as a Tekken Force member, who works alongside Yoshimitsu to maintain peace. His story begins with semi-friendly competition, as he faces down Jin Kazama, and quickly devolves into all-out battle as he’s faced by Jack-8 units, and the lithe assassin, Nina.

Image: Bandai Namco Studios

These chapters painted an intriguing picture of what’s to come, as Lidia and Heihachi eventually work their way into these plots. Notably, anyone will be able to play through this additional story, getting a taste of how Eddy, Lidia, and Heihachi play without the need to fork out for individual character packs or season passes. Think of this as a sampler, in a way – but one with a compelling story that enhances the main tale of Tekken 8.

If you need an excuse, it’ll be perfect as a reason to pick up Tekken 8 again. Even if it’s just to crack out some lightning punches, and shame your rivals with Heihachi’s brute strength.

Heihachi Mishima arrives in Tekken 8 in Spring 2024 [Southern Hemisphere]. Stay tuned for the launch of Episode: Forgotten Echoes.