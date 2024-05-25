MTG: Modern Horizons III – Exclusive card preview

Feel like a new deck? Got a hankering to play some Modern? Well, you’ve not only got great instincts – you’ve got great timing. The launch of the latest Magic: The Gathering set, Modern Horizons III, is just around the corner, bringing a bunch of great cards into the fray for the format.

With thanks to the team at Wizards of the Coast, GamesHub has the privilege of exclusively revealing a card from MTG: Modern Horizons III. Introducing: Aether Revolt.

Presented below both in bordered and borderless form, Aether Revolt is a four mana red Enchantment card that can have a decent impact if a permanent you controlled has left the battlefield that turn.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Filipe Pagliuso

Aether Revolt (MTG: Modern Horizons III) – How does it work?

The first part of the card reads: “Revolt – As long as a permanent you controlled left the battlefield this turn, if a source you control would deal noncombat damage to an opponent or a permanent an opponent controls, it deals that much damage plus 2 instead”.

What this essentially means for gameplay is that – so long as you’ve had a permanent leave the battlefield that turn, and a source you control would inflict noncombat damage – the effect will add a little extra wham to the amount of damage you can inflict. Of course, this is always handy no matter what format you play – but it doesn’t stop there.

The second part of the card reads: “Whenever you get one or more [energy symbol], Aether Revolt deals that much damage to any target”. Unlike other counters, energy counters go directly to the player – and the resurgence of these counters in MTG: Modern Horizons III is particularly interesting, especially given there haven’t really been that many cards that deal with the resource.

First introduced in the Kaladesh block, energy counters were most recently included in the Universes Beyond: Fallout release (in the Science! Commander deck). That does mean Aether Revolt could also find a place outside of the Modern format reasonably easily, if you’re so inclined.

As someone who primarily plays Commander, Aether Revolt’s inclusion in MTG: Modern Horizons III is doubly enticing. Not only am I keen to try my hand more with the Modern format, but I can already feel my deck-building brain tingle at the idea of making Aether Revolt work for me in Commander as well – slotting neatly into a slightly amended version of the Science! deck, perhaps.

Regardless of how you plan to integrate Aether Revolt, the card certainly has a lot of potential – and it makes us all too eager to get stuck into Modern.

MTG: Modern Horizons III is set to launch on 14 June 2024. As with other recent Magic: The Gathering releases, Wizards of the Coast will be hosting a range of pre-release events for the set, with plenty of celebrations happening locally in Australia and around the world. Find your nearest one via the WPN locator.