MTG Aetherdrift: Everything you need to know

Magic: The Gathering‘s first standard legal set of 2025 is on the cusp of release, with engines revving and ready to go. In Aetherdrift, you’ll be introduced to an array of interdimensional speed racers, all competing for fortune, fame, and glory in a race through the planes of Avishkar, Amonkhet, and Muraganda, called the Ghirapur Grand Prix.

While a racing theme might seem odd for MTG, given its standard focus on high fantasy, a recent set preview attended by GamesHub made clear that aesthetically and thematically, Aetherdrift still has strong ties to the world, culture, and politics of Magic.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming set, including new story details, keyword abilities, art treatments, and more.

MTG Aetherdrift – Plot and Story Details

As revealed by Wizards of the Coast, MTG Aetherdrift is a canon set that continues the stories of the people of Avishkar and Amonkhet, while better acquainting players with the primordial plane of Muraganda, where magic is wild and untamed. All three planes serve as backdrops for the main race of this set, with the race track winding its way across each land.

Avishkar, formerly known as Kaladesh, will have representatives in the race, as will Amonkhet. As noted, Avishkar, at this point in time, is recovering from despotic rule after a populist revolution overhauled the plane’s leadership. Amonket has also “seen the rise and fall of Nicol Bolas” and they’re starting to heal from generations of tyranny.

There are ten total teams racing in the plot of Aetherdrift, with each having their own motivations and inspirations. Most are racing for glory and the acquisition of The Aetherspark (A Legendary Artefact Planeswalker – Equipment card) which holds great power. Some racers are riding for other, more hidden agendas.

MTG Aetherdrift – Every Team Competing

Image: Daren Bader / Wizards of the Coast

The teams competing in MTG Aetherdrift‘s Ghirapur Grand Prix are:

Guidelight Voyagers (White and Blue) – Led by Mendicant Core, Guidelight. They’re racing to create a speed-boosted anomaly to help them return home, after becoming stranded in Avishkar.

Speed Demons (Black and Blue) – Led by Winter, Cursed Rider. They represent 1980s Americana with their muscle cars and bikes, but with a ghostly twist.

The Endriders (Red and Black)– Led by Far Fortune, End Boss. This crew is very Mad Max, and is made of scavengers and mercenaries from the post-apocalyptic wasteland world of Gastal.

Goblin Rocketeers (Red and Green) – Led by Redshift, Rocketeer Chief. This is a goblin crew made of test pilots and astronauts who worship a god of speed, and wish to pierce the velocity limits of the universe.

Alacrian Quickbeasts (White and Green) – Led by Caradora, Heart of Alacria. This team is from a plane of vast cities, where human warriors pair with beasts to fight for justice.

The Champions of Amonkhet (Black and White) – Led by Zahur, Glory’s Past and Basri, Tomorrow’s Champion. They represent the “hopes and dreams” of Amonkhet.

Images (L-R): Justine Jones / Ovidio Cartagena / Xavier Ribeiro

The Speedbrood (Black and Green) – Led by Aatchik, Emerald Radian. They are bugs that aspire to go fast, and to become the living heart of a brood vehicle.

Chordatan Keelhaulers (Blue and Red) – Led by Captain Howler, Sea Scourge. They’re a group of pirates and fish folk who voyage across the multiverse, eager to plunder, eat and breathe aether.

Cloudspire Racing Team (Red and White) – Led by Kolodin, Triumph Caster. This team won the previous Ghirapur Grand Prix, so big things are expected of them. Also joining this team is Chandra, Spark Hunter, who looks to respark her girlfriend Nissa upon winning the race.

MTG Aetherdrift: New Keyword Abilities

Images (L-R): Brian Valeza / Ernanda Souzà / Leroy Steinmann

MTG Aetherdrift will introduce two major new keyword abilities to “rev up” your racetrack experience. The first is called Start Your Engines! and it has the following flavour text: “If you have no speed, it starts at 1. It increases once on each of your turns when an opponent loses life. Max speed is 4.”

Essentially, each turn an opponent loses life, you’re able to gain speed – and once you’re at Max Speed, you’ll be able to deploy a special ability, determined by the card. In the case of Zahur, Glory’s Past, his Max Speed ability is that “Whenever a nontoken creature you control dies, create a tapped 2/2 black Zombie creature token.” This ability remains active while Zahur is on the battlefield. In the case of Muraganda Speedway, Max Speed will allow you to tap the card for two generic mana.

The second major new keyword ability is Exhaust. Speaking to media, Wizards of the Coast described this as being like in a movie, where a character in a speeding car suddenly advances, catching up to their rivals. Each Exhaust ability is designed to be a one-use “NOS boost” that gives you an immediate advantage – but one that must be deployed with care.

Each Exhaust ability will also be different, and require different mana. In the case of Loot, the Pathfinder, there’s three different Exhaust abilities to use. One lets you deal damage to a target, one lets you draw cards, and one lets you add three mana.

Beyond these mechanics, players should also be familiar with Crew and Saddle to ensure they’re making the most of the vehicles of Aetherdrift.

MTG Aetherdrift: New Art Treatments

MTG Aetherdrift will introduce an array of new art treatments to spice up your collecting journey. In this set, you can expect:

New collectible Full Art Lands depicting raceways, with you in the “driver’s seat.”

New Borderless “Rude Rider” cards, which feature illustrations of Aetherdrift‘s key racers in the style of 1980s caricatures. If you’re familiar with the original Wizz Fizz artwork, you’ll know the style – pop art, with dark outlines and vivid colours.

New Borderless Revved Up art cards, which feature graffiti art alongside dynamic illustrations of racers plowing across the racetrack.

Those who purchase full boxes will also find special Box Topper cards – one basic land in Gold Foil treatment, as well as a Rare or Mythic from Aetherdrift in Gold Foil.

MTG Aetherdrift: Commander Decks

MTG Aetherdrift will arrive alongside two new Commander Decks, with two very different themes. Here’s the breakdown:

Eternal Might (White, Blue, Black) – This Commander Deck is led by Temmet, Naktamun’s Will, with Hashaton, Scarab’s Fist as a secondary Commander. The purpose of the deck is to “burn through cards” and “grow your Mummy army.” You’ll essentially be creating Zombies, and buffing Zombies.

Living Energy (Green, Blue, Red) – This Commander Deck is led by Saheeli, Radiant Creator, with Pia Nalaar, Chief Mechanic as a secondary Commander. This deck is all about stockpiling energy and creating powerful artifact creatures.

Images (L-R): Douglas Shuler / Ernanda Souzà / Wisnu Tan / Bram Sels

In addition to these Commander Decks, MTG Aetherdrift will also include the standard array of Play Booster Packs, Collector Booster Packs, a standard Bundle, a Finish Line Bundle, and more.

MTG Aetherdrift launches in pre-release from 7 February 2025. To attend your local pre-release event, check your local WPN Store on the locator website.