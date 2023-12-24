The Most Anticipated Games of 2024

After a blockbuster year for video games, it’s tough to see how 2024 will possibly match up. This year, we got multiple new iterations of major franchises, from The Legend of Zelda to Super Mario, Final Fantasy, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Diablo, and more, each of which brought something new to the table. That’s a daunting lineup to compete with. That said, there are already plenty of games set for 2024 which may ensure next year is just as lively and filled with hits.

From new spin-off adventures in the Super Mario franchise, to long-awaited sequels for blockbuster remakes, and yet another journey through the stars, there’s so many good-looking adventures to look forward to in early 2024 and beyond.

After much deliberation, here are GamesHub’s picks for our most anticipated games of 2024.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was an absolute revelation – a game that reinvented what a good video game remake could be, enhancing its source material with clever storytelling, and a real sense of flash. It remains one of the best-looking games on PlayStation consoles, and there’s no doubt that its upcoming sequel, Rebirth, will also push the envelope in that regard. While it’s been a long wait for news on the game, keen players will finally be able to dive into this adventure on 29 February 2024.

As a middle chapter, there’s so much Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can do. It will, of course, reveal more about the fates of Cloud, Aerith, Barret, and their pals following the events of Remake – but it will also serve to flesh out the Final Fantasy 7 narrative, introduce new characters, including the fan-favourite Vincent Valentine, and provide the backdrop for the epic, final chapter in the modern Final Fantasy 7 saga. There’s a lot that it needs to do – but with the talent of Square Enix and its tenured storytellers, there’s so much to look forward to with this upcoming sequel. – Leah J. Williams

Tekken 8

Kicking people is fun! It’s been a great 2023 for fighting games, seeing the incredibly strong revival of Street Fighter 6, with a full-blown RPG and great online multiplayer social space. Mortal Kombat 1 also got bigger and better in some ways… and went backwards in others. But Tekken 8 – oh boy, Tekken 8 seems like it’s going even bigger than those two games, and I can’t wait to lose my whole life to this game (though it’s coming out on the same day as Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth?! WHO LET THIS HAPPEN?)

Read: Tekken 8 is full of good modes, great tools, and a story that’s dumb fun – Preview

From our previews and the closed beta tests of Tekken 8 in 2023, I already know the fighting system is going to be incredibly solid, and if I can take it online, I’ll be more than happy. But we also got a chance to taste its slew of other modes, which include a bonkers story mode that revolves around another King of Iron Fist Tournament to decide on a new world order (as it should), a Street Fighter 6-esque RPG mode that sees you learning the fun and culture of Tekken, and eventually winning a professional championship (probably), and an online social space, much like Street Fighter 6. Plus more! Tekken Ball! My free time is going to disintegrate, but I will probably be very happy! – Edmond Tran

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws has so much going for it – and there’s so many reasons to keep an eye out for this game in 2024. For one thing, it’s in development at Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, which did an excellent job at adapting James Cameron’s Avatar franchise into Frontiers of Pandora, a sweeping and gorgeous game adaptation which really understood its source material. For another thing, Outlaws also has a very neat hook. Where most Star Wars media revolves around the Skywalkers – or, at the very least, the Jedi Order – Outlaws is all about the Han Solo-like thieves and outlaws of the Star Wars galaxy.

Read: Star Wars Outlaws is a galaxy-wide coming of age story

It’s set to follow a young thief named Kay Vess who attempts to make a name for herself by pulling off dangerous heists and other assorted crimes, all while charting a hostile galaxy. The seedy underbelly of the world of Star Wars is deeply fascinating, and Outlaws looks like it’ll explore at least one facet of this underground culture, building out a unique take on Star Wars drama. There’s always room for fresh perspectives in pop culture, and Outlaws looks like it’s taking a very cool approach that should neatly expand the Star Wars multimedia mammoth. – Leah J. Williams

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like I said, kicking people is fun! I am quietly terrified of what Ryu Ga Gotoku studio is calling its biggest and longest game ever. These games are already so long. But still, there is so much to look forward to in Infinite Wealth for a lifetime Like A Dragon sicko like me.

With this game, the series leaves Japan for the first time, and explores what is reportedly a massive recreation of Honolulu – and I can’t wait for eternal optimist Ichiban to encounter some pretty massive cultural clashes. America is rough! The series has always gone hard on mini-games, but this one features a whole other game which is basically its take on Animal Crossing. And finally, this could well be the very, very last opportunity we get to spend time with former protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, for real this time, I think. He has cancer! It’s going to be devastating. I’m not sure I can handle it. – Edmond Tran

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Princess Peach: Showtime! is a rare chance to celebrate one of the most enduring female icons of gaming. While very well tenured, Princess Peach has rarely gotten a chance in the spotlight – and her one solo game so far, Super Princess Peach, only really showed one facet of her character. Showtime! will hopefully let Peach shine as a hero in her own right, in an adventure where she will earn special new abilities, and explore a theatre-inspired world of mischief and magic.

Read: The new Princess Peach game is a chance for redemption

In early looks at the game, we’ve seen Princess Peach performing a variety of heroics – sword fighting, cake baking, and more – and each of these roles is an opportunity for Peach to make a name for herself beyond being the constant damsel in distress.

Princess Peach: Showtime! looks flashy, colourful, and totally wonderful, and should be a welcome new chapter in the extended Mario universe. The game is currently planned to launch for Nintendo Switch on 22 March 2024. – Leah J. Williams

