Kill Knight’s demon slaying is moreish and hypnotic

In Kill Knight, you are a warrior condemned to eternal sufferance, doomed to cut your way through hellish hordes of monsters over and over, until you master “the demon within.” But for a game that’s so steeped in themes of punishment, it’s actually a surprisingly zen action shooter – one where you can achieve a brain-tickling flow state buoyed by hellfire and shotguns.

Kill Knight was released in full by Australia’s own PlaySide Studios in October 2024, but I actually first played the game at SXSW Sydney 2024, surrounded by onlookers. Even with all eyes on my progress, and the fear of failure in the spotlight, I found all that melting away as Kill Knight‘s hordes approached.

The magic of the game is in its combat design. You have multiple weapons available at your disposal, and many of these can unleash harder-hitting attacks if you reload at just the right time. Some guns are good for front-on attacks. Some guns are good for sweeping hordes of enemies. There’s also a sword to taking out nearby threats. As you roam a solitary platform, you must switch and change between all your weapons, while also reloading at just the right time, to take out demons before they can take you out.

It’s just you, your guns, and demons flowing in. To survive, you must notice their flow patterns, ensuring you maintain your position, while angling for the best shot.

Image: PlaySide

Survival is all in the technique. It’s not just about wrangling guns and firing them at the most demons possible. It’s about moving within your environment, and perfective your evasion.

I found the most success in Kill Knight by circling my enemies, and it was here that I discovered my own personal flow state. As enemies approached, I would begin my loops, firing, reloading, switching guns, looping again, firing, reloading, switching guns, firing. Demon after demon fell, and still I kept going, with a near-hypnotic rhythm. Each attack lands with a meaty punch and splatter, adding to the satisfaction of surviving each wave.

I’m not usually a bullet hell enjoyer. I associate the genre with feelings of panic and frustration – there’s never any time to breathe, and you’re constantly punished by new, tougher enemies, or deadly obstacles that fly at you with no warning. What Kill Knight gets right is the pacing of enemy advancement, and the creativity of its combat.

You’re not mindlessly running and gunning. The game gives you time to recognise your opponents, clue into their movement patterns and speed, and then get creative with how you deliver their death sentences. There are occasions when it does feel overwhelming, but there are always options at your disposal – the sweep of a sword, a charged gun, and escape through a meagre gap in armies.

And of course, you will die sometimes. At SXSW Sydney, I was felled multiple times to some “oohs” and “aahs.” But with an easy reload and inviting opportunity to begin again, I found myself returning with new confidence, even more keen to tickle my brain with some excellent demon-shooting action.

Kill Knight is sick. Amidst the hustle and bustle of games in October, it’s difficult to make time for more under-the-radar releases – but for those looking for something fresh and snappy, Kill Knight will certainly earn your attention. You can learn more about the game on Steam.