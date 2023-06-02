[GIVEAWAY] Street Fighter 6 – Collector’s Edition (Australia Only)

GamesHub, Capcom, and Turn Left Distribution are pleased to give Australian readers the chance to win one very coveted copy of Street Fighter 6 – Collector’s Edition for PlayStation 5.

The latest entry in the storied fighting game series has finally arrived. Street Fighter 6 is an exceptional title that refines the franchise’s deep and complex one-on-one combat, and broadens its scope to be as welcoming and approachable for complete newcomers, too. It has more accessible control types, comprehensive training tools, and a single-player RPG adventure mode that spans dozens of hours, and lets you train as a rookie fighter under iconic Street Fighter characters.

We have one (1) copy of Street Fighter 6 – Collector’s Edition for PlayStation 5 to give away, which is valued at AUD $599.95. Here’s what it contains:

Street Fighter 6 – Collector’s Edition Contents

Mad Gear Box, containing: The full game in Steelbook packaging POP UP PARADE Figures: Luke & Kimberly Artbook Sticker Set Figure Diorama Boards



Digital Content: 4x additional characters 4 additional characters’ colours: Outfit 1 colours 3-10 4 additional characters’ colours: Outfit 2 (including colours 1-10) 4 additional characters’ colours: Outfit 3 (including colours 1-10) 2 Additional stages Purchase Bonus: 7,700 drive tickets



How do I enter?

To be in the running to win, all you need to do is:

Fill out the form below with your details

Complete additional actions for more entries in the running

Give us your most creative answer to the following question:

‘Which Street Fighter character would you choose to be your real-life mentor, and why?‘

The competition will close on 11 June 2023 at 11:59pm AEST, with the sole winner being chosen and contacted on 12 June 2023. This competition is open to residents of Australia only.

Good luck!