After years of speculation and delays, Crimson Desert is finally approaching, with the action-adventure RPG set to come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, and macOS in March 2026.

Expectations are high for this ambitious open-world game, especially with Pearl Abyss at the driving seat. From the setting to the characters, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Crimson Desert RPG.

What is the Setting For Crimson Desert?

Crimson Desert is set in the fictional continent of Pywel. Pearl Abyss has created a vast open-world area, scattered with regions, towns, castles, and much more. The war-torn medieval fantasy world is packed full of icy territories and hot deserts, similar to the critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Players will be making their way through the immense land in cold and hot weather, facing many foes along the way. You will arrive in places like Kweiden and Akapen, with each town feeling unique and immersive.

The war-ravaged setting has seen its fair share of conflict, with the world on the brink of chaos. Players will go up against collapsing kingdoms, facing many mysterious events on their travels. The map is huge, taking over two hours to travel via horseback. This makes Crimson Desert significantly larger than games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and The Witcher 3.

There are several ways to traverse Crimson Desert’s enormous map, with horseback being the most popular. You will bond with your horse, with the game also featuring a horse-taming system. Wolves, bears, and raptors can also be mounted.

Dragon riding is also an intriguing gameplay traversal mechanic in Crimson Desert. The creatures are flame-breathing mounts that can be used in battles while navigating the map.

Players will discover bustling towns and peaceful mountaintops, taking on quests and main-story missions along the way. Activities like fishing and taming animals will keep you busy in between intense battles. Pywel will be full of secrets and pursuits to explore.

Crimson Desert Characters

You will play as Kliff Macduff, a mercenary leader who looks to overcome past traumas and lead his team into a chaotic and hostile world. Macduff is the trailblazer of the mercenary group, the Greymanes.

Alongside the usual monsters and creatures, Kliff and his crew will go up against human soldiers from enemy factions, including bosses Walter Lanford and Kearush the Slayer. The Black Bears faction is one of the Greymanes’ rivals and will play a big part in the game.

Macduff is fearless and just the person you want to lead you into battle. Kliff’s stats will boost as you progress through the game, with traits like stamina and speed evolving with the more enemies you defeat and quests you conquer.

He may be burdened by the past and bogged down by continuous conflict, but the leader of the Greymanes group is resilient, skilful, and full of heart. Even though the latest Crimson Desert delay was a setback, playing as Kliff Macduff will surely be worth the wait.

Crimson Desert Gameplay

The Crimson Desert gameplay is shaping up to be thrilling. From what we’ve seen so far, you will battle big bosses using various methods while using elemental abilities and shrewd resource management.

The combat looks incredible, allowing players to use countless combos, dodges, and attacks to take down enemies. You can use devastating chargeable attacks akin to side-by-side fighting games, as well as wrestling-type and defensive manoeuvres.

The Axiom bracelet can be used for elemental abilities, such as the infusion of ice, fire, and thunder. You can also use the environment to your advantage, like kicking enemies off ledges and throwing foes into fire.

To go with the huge open world, players will also interact with the environment to solve puzzles and complete tasks. You can also use your skills to participate in large-scale battles in siege warfare.

Huge Arsenal of Weapons

Expect to use several weapons throughout your Crimson Desert journey. Swords will play a big role, with an abundance to choose from – NPCs use dual curved swords, while a “Lightning Sword” has also been spotted. Protection is key, with various shields on offer.

Two-handed axes, dual daggers, spears, and bows will be in the game. Players can also use pistols and guns to take on enemies, from handguns to traditional cannons. Futuristic robot enemies are equipped with rockets and high-powered machine guns.

Players will decide on various combo attacks in fights and boss battles, with a little bit of magic sprinkled in. Whether using wrestling moves or sharp swords, Crimson Desert offers players a host of ways to take down enemies in the heat of battle.

How Will Crimson Desert Compare to Black Desert?

Crimson Desert was originally planned to be a prequel to Black Desert Online, which was initially released a decade ago. However, Pearl Abyss has since turned Crimson Desert into its own standalone single-player title.

Black Desert Online is a sandbox multiplayer fantasy game, originally released on Windows in 2015. Under the title Black Desert, the game moved to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019, allowing even more gamers to experience the unique title.

Black Desert revolves around conflict between rival nations, the Republic of Calpheon and the Kingdom of Valencia. It is action-based, with vast castle battles and epic siege events. Usual sandbox elements, such as fishing and farming, are also in the game.

Crimson Desert is based on Black Desert’s gaming engine, although the graphics and performance will be much more advanced in the new title. Even though the games are set in the same universe, Black Desert is an MMORPG compared to Crimson being a single-player action-adventure RPG.

There will be many similarities between the two Pearl Abyss games, but Crimson Desert is very much its own single-player adventure title. Expect a bigger world, a more engaging story, and advanced gameplay mechanics.