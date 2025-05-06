Borderlands 4: Everything major we know about the sequel

Borderlands 4 has been a long time coming. It may not feel like it, but it’s been a whopping six years since the last mainline Borderlands game. There has been spin-offs, in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands, but lingering questions about the fate of fan-favourite characters have persisted, and there’s been a real hunger to see the main story continued.

Those who waited patiently are on the cusp of being rewarded. Borderlands 4 is steadily approaching launch, and soon we’ll know much more about the threads left dangling in Borderlands 3. Before we get our long-coveted answers, let’s pore over what we know about the game already, and what to expect when it finally launches.

What is the release date for Borderlands 4?

The release date for Borderlands 4 is 12 September 2025.

If you see a later date listed anywhere, that’s because the game was initially set for launch later in the month, before it was brought up by two weeks. At the time, it was speculated the newer, earlier release date related to a possible launch for GTA 6, but now we know that’s not the case. Rather, we assume the game simply went gold, and/or Gearbox Software and 2K was confident enough to push it ahead of schedule.

When the game does release on this new, earlier date, it will land on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC (Steam and the Epic Games Store).

What’s the story of Borderlands 4?

Image: 2K / Gearbox Software

Borderlands 4 takes place on a planet named Kairos. Previously, this planet was under the rule of an all-powerful being known as the Timekeeper, but with the protective barrier around the planet destroyed by the crash of Pandora’s moon, Elpis, chaos has struck. Multiple warring factions have gained power and followers, and they’re all seeking different goals.

As one of four Vault Hunters, you arrive on Kairos and are immediately thrust into this chaos.

Here’s the official plot description, per Gearbox Software:

“Six years before the events of [the game], a rogue moon suddenly teleported into Kairos’ orbit, shattering the planet’s protective veil and plunging the world into chaos. Now the denizens of Kairos have started rising up, with some even ripping their [mind-controlling Bolts right out of their skulls.”

“That’s the situation our four Vault Hunters have crash-landed into: a planet with a population primed to explode, and you’re the spark. In your quest to ignite a revolution against the Timekeeper, you’ll meet unique factions that you’ll need to recruit to your cause, including a slew of new characters and some returning faces that’ll be instantly familiar to Borderlands fans.”

How does Borderlands 4 connect with Borderlands 3?

Borderlands 4 directly follows the events of Borderlands 3. At the conclusion of this game, Siren Lilith used her powers to shift Elpis away from Pandora. In doing so, she inadvertently crashed Elpis into Kairos, leading into the events of this next adventure.

All that said, with new Vault Hunters on board and a relatively separate story taking place, you can likely go into this game fresh, without playing other Borderlands games.

Who are the new Vault Hunter characters in Borderlands 4?

Image: Gearbox Software / 2K

Borderlands 4 introduces four new Vault Hunter characters, each with their own special abilities. These are: Vex the Siren, Rafa the Exo-Soldier, Harlowe the Gravitar, and Amon the Forgeknight.

Vex the Siren, undoubtedly the standout character here, is a Siren with demonic wings who creates explosions with her phase energy, and is able to summon magical minions to fight for her.

Rafa the Exo-Soldier is an soldier supported by an exosuit, who formerly worked for Tediore. He’s able to “digi-struct” weapons to fight with, including “razor-sharp” arc knives which allow him to turn into a deadly spinning top.

Harlowe the Gravitar is a former Maliwan scientist and soldier who wields all sorts of gadgets on the battlefield, including what appears to be an anti-gravity orb.

Amon the Forgeknight is the heavy of the group. He wields two elemental axes, and appears to have a shove/melee dash that can push and damage enemies.

Which characters are returning for Borderlands 4?

As announced, a range of familiar Borderlands characters are returning for this game, including Moxxi, Zane, Amara, and Claptrap. We do expect there will be other surprise cameos beyond these ones.

Borderlands 4: First look at gameplay

For a first look at gameplay, you’ll have to head over to YouTube. We’d embed these clips, but as they’re age-restricted (with plenty of cartoon gore), you’ll need to visit the website to see them. Here’s all the major trailers released for the game so far:

What weapons are available in Borderlands 4?

As with the other Borderlands game, you can expect this sequel to be loaded with guns. Lots of guns. In early trailers for the game, we’ve already seen a bunch of these in action. That includes guns with familiar powers (electricity, explosions, acid) as well as one that lets off a dimensional blast of sorts. The first official gameplay trailer also revealed a small gun / turret with legs, and various axes and hammers with special powers (ice, fire, and more).

There’s usually hundreds and hundreds of weapons available in Borderlands, with no two players ever having the same loadout. The most important thing is not to get attached to your weapons, so you can cycle them in and out, based on their power and special abilities.

What are the Borderlands 4 PC system requirements?

The system requirements to play Borderlands 4 on PC haven’t been formally detailed yet. This article will be updated once Gearbox Software and 2K officially announces required specs.

Will there be downloadable content for Borderlands 4?

Image: Gearbox Entertainment

Borderlands 4 has not had its downloadable content formally detailed yet, but it’s more than likely on the way. Every mainline Borderlands game has arrived with a season pass or additional DLC, adding in post-launch story chapters, side stories, and additional Vault Hunters.

We expect Borderlands 4 will be no exception, with a hearty season pass – or possibly two, as with Borderlands 3 – offering plenty of ways to keep playing, well into the future.

Going off precedent, we could see this downloadable content offering new Vault Hunters (possibly some familiar faces?) as well as new stories following main or side characters from the adventure. Stay tuned for more official word on what’s to come.