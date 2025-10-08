Xbox Game Pass Price Hike Exceptions: All Countries Affected

Microsoft will pause the upcoming price hike for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions in several territories.

The price increase was announced on October 1 along with a change to other tiers and a slew of new titles arriving to the service. The move was instantly met with heavy criticism from fans, however, it seems that many users will not be getting the increased fee at all – at least for now.

Xbox Game Pass Price Hike Exceptions

A full list of countries affected by the price freeze has not been released, but users in the following countries have all reported receiving an email informing them that their territory is exempt from the hike:

Austria

Germany

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Poland

South Korea

The US and UK are not among the list, and it has been confirmed that players from the two countries will pay the increased price.

Microsoft also confirmed that the freeze will only apply to existing auto-recurring subscriptions, and the new higher price will still be charged for new purchases.

The email sent to players read: “At this time, these increases will only affect new purchases and will not affect your current subscription for the market in which you reside, as long as you are on an auto-recurring plan. Should you choose to cancel your plan and repurchase, you will be charged at the new current rate.”

Despite over 40 new titles being added to Game Pass, including a host of Ubisoft classics, players are still unconvinced that the price increase is warranted.

Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Halted by Local Laws

The reason for the pause is likely due to local laws which restrict how much companies can increase the cost of subscription services, something that Microsoft also alluded to in the email.

“Our recent Game Pass update remains unchanged. Current subscribers in certain countries will continue renewing at their existing price for now, in line with local requirements. We’ll provide advance notice before price adjustments take effect in these countries.”

The freeze won’t last too long, and will likely be staggered across the countries affected in line with local laws, but for now, it’s a small bonus at least.