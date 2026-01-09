News > PC

Warzone Assault Rifle is the new Meta after massive buff in Season 1 Reloaded

9 Jan 2026 6:45
Jamie Davis
ar warzone

PC

Share Icon

Warzone’s Season 1 Reloaded patch dropped massive content new weapons, Fallout crossover with Event Pass and LTMs, plus game changing balances.

M15 Mod 0 is the new best Assault Rifle in Warzone

The new patch has completely changed the way Assault Rifles work on the map, with changes to their damage range from 38m to 45m. The medium range has seen an improvement from 55m to 60m, and its minimum damage has increased from 22 to 24.

The Game Changing Buffs breakdown:

StatBeforeAfter
Max Damage Range32 dmg (0–38m)33 dmg (0–45m)
Medium Damage Range 126 dmg (38–55m)26 dmg (45–60m)
Minimum Damage22 dmg (>55m)24 dmg (>60m)
Bullet Velocity880 m/s900 m/s

Key attachments also improved:

  • 20″ Delta-F2 Barrel: +35% medium range (up from 25%), -5% velocity penalty (down from 10%), +15% horizontal recoil control (up from 10%), +7% ADS speed.
  • Muzzles like Redwell 5.56 Compensator (+18% vertical recoil) and RL-5.56 Brake (+12% vertical recoil). dexerto.com

TTK Breakdown:

  • 624ms up to 51 meters deadly close to mid.
  • 858ms beyond 51 meters rivals LMGs and snipers.

But the real strength of this gun is its very little recoil. This means it’s easy to use due to its predictable recoil pattern. This buffed beast now outguns rivals, poised to rule Verdansk’s farthest fights for the long haul.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.