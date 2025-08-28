Sweepstakes casino operator VGW has revealed this week they will be withdrawing from the Canadian market – with access to their products being withdrawn in late October.

VGW Pull Out Of Canada, Stating Most Players Are In US

Virtual Gaming Worlds have made the decision to exit the Canadian market – saying the bulk of their players are in the US these days.

The online sweepstakes casino company will officially withdraw their Chumba Casino and Global Poker products in Canada on 23 October, 2025

This decision has come from little regulatory and legal inspection that VGW in Canada faced – largely when connected to the many judicial and legislative wranglings the leading sweepstakes provider has dealt with in the US.

Regardless of these calmer waters in Canada, the firm has still said they will rundown their offerings in the region later this year – which means customers will also no longer be allowed to purchase Gold Coin in the country.

What Are Sweepstakes Casinos?

Sweepstake casinos are a fast-growing trend in the iGaming industry – that offer a mix of risk-free excitement and entertainment – where players can compete for prizes like cash or goods.

They have been described as social online casinos that offer sweepstakes-style prizes. They use virtual currency, where players purchase Gold Coins for fun and can then try to win bonus coins which can then be used for real cash games on betting sites.

Canada Players Will Start To Get Restricted In September

Despite the 23 October date being the line in the sand, it’s also been reported that VGW will start restricting players in Canada from 24 September, 2025 – but will still be allowed to redeem any prizes won.

A VGW Spokesperson added – “We can confirm that, following careful consideration, we’ve informed players of a decision to phase out our brands that offer products in Canada (Chumba Casino and Global Poker).“

“We understand this is an adjustment after many years and our valued Canadian players may be disappointed.“

“This decision wasn’t taken lightly and our focus is on ensuring players are fully informed about the changes, and that this transition is as smooth as possible. Ultimately, this is a difficult but strategic, isolated decision.“

“Our Canadian business is relatively small, as the vast majority of our players reside in the larger US market, where we will concentrate our management focus, resources and investment going forward.”

New Jersey Banned Sweepstakes Casinos Earlier This Year

Earlier this month (Aug) VGW also become the first sweepstakes provider to create a partnership with a tribal entity in California.

VGW’s exit from Canada comes hot on the heels of other withdrawals from the company. In May this year the firm initiated hardened regulations – with the operator pulling their sweepstakes in New York state.

While in July, New Jersey become the first US state to officially ban sweepstakes casinos in the region.

VGW has since confirmed their Luckyland Casino and Chumba Casino offering will no longer be showcased in the state.

They’ve also said in recent months, they would start charging players a sales tax when purchasing Gold Coins.