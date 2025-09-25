Underdog will be the first US operator to incorporate Sportsradar’s AI-powered responsible gaming solution, Bettor Sense, into its product.

The fantasy sports app offers a range of daily games across 40 US States, Washington DC and Canada and is on track to reach $500 million in annual revenue in just five years of existence.

As one of the fastest growing sports companies in the US, Underdog has now teamed up with Sportsradar to enhance player protection and support responsible gaming.

What Is Sportsradar’s Bettor Sense?

Bettor Sense is Sportradar’s AI-powered responsible gaming solution that can identify high-risk players.

It was launched in July of this year and designed to help operators detect early signs of problem gambling behaviour and offer personalised interventions to protect its users.

To help facilitate that, operators have access to care services from Birches Health, a proven leader in evidence-based treatment that tackles gambling disorders.

Bettor Sense is grounded in behavioural research and allows operators to monitor player activity via continuous tracking and real time risk score, all while remaining fully compliant with local regulatory standards.

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Adam Warrington, Underdog VP of Responsible Gaming: “Collaborating with Sportradar to integrate Bettor Sense is another step in Underdog’s proactive approach to enhanced player protection across all entry types.

“The integration of this leading player protection technology to detect problem play and provide clear resources to those who need it, now including treatment services from the clinicians at Birches Health, is a critical step forward for our players.”

Jim Brown, Sportradar Head of Integrity Services and Athlete Wellbeing: “We applaud Underdog for taking this meaningful step to not only safeguard, but also to provide resources to players who exhibit potential problem gaming behavior,

“Sportradar’s expertise and innovative solutions are designed to not only address the needs of our clients but also support a secure and sustainable industry.”

Underdog Enters Sports Prediction Market

As part of its ongoing strategy of expansion, Underdog announced it was teaming up with Crypto.com to offer sports prediction markets in 16 US states.

Through its collaboration with the cryptocurrency trading platform, revealed in early September, Underdog is the first sports gaming operator to offer sports prediction trades in what is becoming a rapidly growing market in the US.

“Prediction markets are one of the most exciting developments we’ve seen in a long time,” Underdog founder and CEO Jeremy Levine told CNBC.

“While still new and evolving, one thing is clear, the future of prediction markets is going to be about sports, and no one does sports better than Underdog.”