Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is coming, swinging onto Meta Quest, Pico, and Steam VR in 2026. Fans have been crying out for a first-person VR TMNT game, and Cortopia Studios and Beyond Frames Entertainment will deliver the goods.

These types of action-adventure superhero games are nothing new, especially in VR, but this title promises to be extra special. The plot sounds interesting, the gameplay looks exceptional, and the graphics are stunning. Could Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City be the ultimate TMNT game?

The TMNT Game Fans Have Been Crying Out For

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City Swinging to VR

The first-ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game came in the 1980s, arriving on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). The 1990s were huge for the franchise in gaming, with several releases coming to various consoles.

There are over 30 TMNT games in the wild, but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City will be the first in virtual reality. The Turtles will get their first run out on VR hardware in 2026, with Empire City releasing on the Meta Quest 3, Pico 4, and Steam VR. The game will also be available on the new Valve Steam Frame, which is set to be a direct rival to the Quest 3.

Fans of the franchise and VR enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for a fully-fledged TMNT experience, and Cortopia Studios and Beyond Frames Entertainment look to have delivered big time.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, you will play as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, defending New York City from the criminal underworld.

The famous four will go head-to-head with the Foot Clan, who are taking over the city after Shredder’s death. Expect familiar characters to make an appearance, including Master Splinter and April O’Neil.

Top-Notch Graphics & Gameplay

Going by the trailers and gameplay footage, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is shaping up to be a blockbuster VR hit. With the Turtles usually seen in cartoon form, the comic book-style graphics and animations will come across perfectly in virtual reality.

The colours are vibrant, and New York City has never looked better in VR. Players can look down and see themselves as any of the four Turtles, with the cel-shaded aesthetic adding to the immersion and enhancing the experience.

The game can be enjoyed in solo or co-op modes. Playing through the title as a single player will offer a rewarding challenge, while teaming up with friends in VR is always fun. Up to four players can experience the game, allowing players to take on the Foot Clan together.

The gameplay is exactly what you would expect from a big-budget Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title. Expect dynamic combat, with a variety of weapons at your disposal.

Each character will have their own unique weapons and playstyle. For example, Leonardo has his trusty katanas and a balanced approach, while Donatello uses his bo staff and can hack electrics.

You will be running along New York City rooftops, using stealth to take down enemies, and going all guns blazing when the time is right. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City action will take place in typical dirty sewers, tight streets, and New York districts.

The home hub, based in the sewer hideout, is explorable, with each Turtle having their own themed room. The bedrooms will express each character’s personality, and players can interact with various objects. Also, the home hub will be used to craft items and plan missions.

How Empire City Stacks Up Against Previous TMNT Titles

Although Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is doing its best to remain as faithful to the franchise as possible, the VR game differs massively from all previous games. TMNT was originally a 2D classic arcade-style game before growing into a 3D adventure title with modern hardware.

As for immersion, Empire City will blow the previous games away. Never have we been able to experience the Turtles in VR first person, performing combat moves and stealth actions straight out of the movies. This makes the new TMNT game among the top upcoming Quest and Steam VR games to look out for.

The title has taken inspiration from virtual reality hits like Batman: Arkham VR and Deadpool VR, moving away from the typical linear TMNT experience. The visual style is stunning, and the gameplay promises to offer a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle gaming experience like no other.