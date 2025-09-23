Finally OG developer Konami has lifted the curtain on how upcoming horror title Silent Hill f plans to evolve the franchise, and it’s clear this isn’t just a simple nostalgia-grab, back to the foggy streets of the past.



Reading the PlayStation blog has outlined four major ways the game pushes the horror-series forward, or at least tries to. Included are fresh narrative techniques over to mechanical changes, which we’ve already covered in regards to the reception to Silent Hill f’s combat system.

This could very well be the boldest Silent Hill yet.

A Fresh Setting With The 1960s – Is Breaking From Tradition a Good Idea?

Upon first glance, the shift in setting is notable, particularly when compared to Silent Hill 2.

Silent Hill f transports players back in time, with a moody 1960s Japan providing the perfect ominous backdrop.

Considering the long-lasting horror-series has always tackled uncomfortable topics, it is easy to imagine some of these making their way into the game.



This is definitely a strong dramatic departure from previous entries, and it doesn’t appear to be just a different coat of paint for the same game.

There are new cultural fears, environments and (hopefully) different folklore made monstrous in this new iteration of Silent Hill. By rooting the horror in Japan’s post war anxieties, the game taps into a completely different type of unease, and one that should be mostly alien to western countries.

Combat and Exploration Reworked

Early previews showed one thing, and it was that the reworked combat system is a point of contention, to say the least. Some call it simple in execution, but with too many layers like weapons breaking – despite the fact that there aren’t as many weapons available as in titles like Breath of the Wild for example.

The devs said that the encounters in Silent Hill f are designed to support the tension, not replace it. And while movement and exploration do feel more fluid, the combat is still too viable of an option to offset the scarcity of resources and the presence of grotesque monsters wanting to skin you alive.