RuneScape 3 Unveils Epic ‘Road to Restoration’ Roadmap for 2026 25th Anniversary Revival

Jagex has dropped a game changing 2026 roadmap for RuneScape 3, billed as “the roadmap that changes RuneScape forever,” fueling the MMORPG’s 25th anniversary celebrations with massive expansions, overhauls, and a bold Treasure Hunter removal effective immediately.

As one of the oldest MMOs still thriving with hundreds of thousands of daily players, RuneScape 3 aims to reclaim its spotlight from the surging Old School RuneScape through “renewal and growth.”

Road to Restoration: Headline Updates

Havenhythe Expansion: RuneScape’s largest area ever, packed with new quests and bosses. Part 1 launches spring 2026; Part 2 closes out the year.

Player Avatar Refresh: Revamped character models, in development since 2021, hitting late spring.

UI Overhaul: Toggleable visual cosmetics and a fresh visual identity rolling out soon.

Daily Tasks Revamp: Ditching the current system Jagex calls “fundamentally at odds with what makes RuneScape feel like RuneScape.”

Combat Modernization: Dropping February 2026 for smoother skirmishes.

Player Owned House Overhaul: Summer 2026 update to reignite “that social spark and the joy of showing off your home.”

Treasure Hunter Era Ends Now

The controversial pay to win Treasure Hunter introduced in 2014 is gone, addressing years of balance woes. Existing keys and items remain usable through 2026 but will eventually phase out, paving the way for fairer progression.

With Old School RuneScape riding high on its retro vibe and own 2026 ambitions, RuneScape 3’s bold pivot could spark a new golden era or fierce sibling rivalry.