Resident Evil Requiem Game Length: Insider Debunks Recent Playtime Leaks

As the 27 February release date for Resident Evil Requiem (Resident Evil 9) approaches, the survival horror community has been locked in a heated debate over just how long the stay in Raccoon City will last. While recent reports suggested a fixed runtime, renowned series insider Dusk Golem has stepped in to clarify that these estimates may be skewing the truth.

The confusion began when several preview impressions suggested a campaign length of roughly 15 hours. However, according to Dusk Golem, these figures are “setting up the wrong expectation” and aren’t based on a full picture of the final game.

How Long is the Resident Evil Requiem Campaign?

For fans worried that the ninth mainline entry might be a “short” experience like the Resident Evil 3 remake, the latest news is largely positive. While Dusk Golem pushed back against specific “15-hour” claims, he noted that Capcom’s internal goal for the project is “roughly” comparable to the length of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

For context, a standard playthrough of Resident Evil 4 (2023) typically takes players between 16 and 20 hours. Dusk Golem’s own sources suggest that while Requiem is significantly meatier than Resident Evil Village, it may sit just slightly under the total volume of RE4.

Leon Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft: Split Playtime Explained

One of the most anticipated features of Resident Evil Requiem is its dual-protagonist structure. Players will control veteran agent Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, an FBI analyst investigating the ruins of Raccoon City 30 years after its destruction.

Reports indicate that the story is split almost 50/50 between the two characters. This balance is designed to provide two distinct horror experiences:

Leon Kennedy Sections: Focussed on cinematic action and high-stakes combat.

Grace Ashcroft Sections: Centered on survival horror, resource management, and a new stealth-action mechanic.

By alternating between these two perspectives, Capcom appears to be aiming for a “best of both worlds” approach that keeps the 18-hour-average campaign from feeling repetitive. In other Resident Evil news, the next movie in the franchise will also arrive this year.

Why Playtime Estimates Vary for Resident Evil 9

During the recent hands-on previews, Capcom Director Koshi Nakanishi reportedly cautioned that measuring a horror game’s length is notoriously difficult. Because Requiem offers both first-person and third-person camera modes, as well as various difficulty settings and optional “Brainrot” side-objectives, individual playtimes are expected to vary wildly.

For completionists, the game features 49 Steam achievements (and a Platinum trophy on PS5), suggesting a wealth of secrets hidden within the Wrenwood Hotel and the surrounding ruins. If you’re the type of player who explores every blood-stained corner, you can likely expect your playtime to soar past the 25-hour mark.

Resident Evil Requiem launches on 27 February 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch 2. A RE9 launch trailer at Playstation’s upcoming State of Play is considered almost certain. Stay tuned to GamesHub for our full review later this month.