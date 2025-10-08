The Orlando Magic has agreed its first ever sports betting partnership, signing Hard Rock Bet as its official sportsbook.

The Florida-based NBA franchise has allied itself with the state’s exclusive sports betting operator, with several collaborations and exclusive “money can’t buy” experiences planned for fans across the season.

Cementing the collaboration, Hard Rock Bet’s branding will appear on both baskets when Orlando Magic are playing at the Kia Center, and will be displayed on prominent digital signage around the building.

Celebrating the landmark news that The Orlando Magic has teamed up with Hard Rock Bet as official sportsbook, SVP of Global Partnerships, J.T. McWalters, said: “It’s an exciting day to announce our organization’s first ever sports betting partnership, and help deliver the fan engagement we have seen other partnerships in this space accomplish across our industry.

“Our strategy with Hard Rock Bet was to ensure we’re enhancing the fan experience no matter where you are – at the Kia Center, at home or anywhere else – and we believe this partnership will bring all of those strategies to life.”

Hard Rock Bet’s Sporting Partnerships

Hard Rock Bet is operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida and is the state’s only legislated sports betting service.

It has promoted its brand across various Florida-based sports teams with a growing number of long-term collaborations.

In August it announced a multiyear partnership with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, through which it became the NFL franchise’s official sportsbook.

Part of that deal included Hard Rock Bet being able to offer exclusive experiences for fans at Raymond James Stadium as well as opportunities for some of its users to enjoy VIP access to off-site Buccaneers events.

Back in 2016, Hard Rock International agreed a $250million, 18-year-deal with Miami Dolphins to have the Joe Robbie Stadium renamed the Hard Rock Stadium.

Dan Marino’s statue stands guard at the Hard Rock Stadium, home to Miami Dolphins

Last year saw Hard Rock Bet establish a number of high-profile associations.

In January 2024 it was confirmed as the official sportsbook for Daytona International Speedway, allowing for on-site activations and a Hard Rock Bet Fanzone during all events, including the Daytona 500 and the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Another multiyear partnership was tied up with Florida Panthers of the NHL in April 2024 and two months later NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled Hard Rock Bet as its official sportsbook.

Hard Rock’s Reaction To The Partnership

Nick Menas, spokesperson for Hard Rock Bet: “This partnership is about delivering one-of-a-kind experiences that put Magic fans at the center of the action, both at Kia Center and wherever they’re engaging with their favorite team.

“We’re thrilled to be tapping into the incredible buzz around this year’s team, and fans have already shown their enthusiasm by making the Magic one of the most-bet teams in our top-rated app this offseason.”