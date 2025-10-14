Game Pass continues to add new games to its library this month, including one eye-catching title in particular that’s debuting at launch – an Xbox exclusive platformer that comes from the same team behind Psychonauts.

While these will no doubt come as welcome additions to subscribers of the platform, it comes at a time when the sharp price hike of Xbox Game Pass has players questioning whether it is still worth it.

For those who are already subscribed, it’s worth seeing whether these games might help to make up for that.

New Xbox Game Pass Games



October 14th – The Casting of Frank Stone (Ultimate, Premium, PC) – From Supermassive Games of Little Nightmares and The Dark Pictures Anthology fame comes a game that somewhat follows in the footsteps of that latter series. An interactive horror title that’s arguably arriving at just the right time.

October 15th – Ball x Pit (Ultimate, PC) – A fast-paced and frantic fantasy rogue-like game where the player must continuously defeat enemies with ricocheting balls to descend further through the tunnel.

October 15th – The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Ultimate, Premium, PC) – While perhaps slightly early for the festive season, this laid-back platforming game throws you right into Doctor Seuss’ familiar world.

October 16th – Pax Dei (Ultimate, Premium, PC) – An online, social survival game set in a medieval world which features all of what you would expect from that genre. Survival mechanics, camp building, world exploration – if a chance to simulate living in a medieval world with friends appeals to you, this might be right up your street.



October 17th – Keeper (Ultimate, PC) – The latest game from developers of the psychedelic platforming series Psychonauts, Double Fine, is Keeper, which positions players as a sentient lighthouse that explores the world with the help of a friendly bird. It’s being described as an atmospheric puzzle-adventure game that takes the emphasis off of words and onto transfixing visuals.

Xbox’s Public Image

Despite the output of beloved studios like Double Fine, increasing prices of consoles and services, alongside constant reports of layoffs and game cancellations are causing many to look at Microsoft and the Xbox brand with increased scrutiny.

The ability for gamers to access new titles on the day of release through services like Game Pass adds a lot to their value, but when the cost is too high, people begin to weigh up whether or not it’s worthwhile to simply buy the game that they want to play, rather than pay a high price each month.