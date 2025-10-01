If you’ve ever played Zoo Tycoon or any other park simulator, you know full well that you’re not playing it because the business end of things always interested you. It’s mayhem you’re after. And what more mayhem could be created, than letting 65 million year old, giant birds break out of their enclosure to gobble up some unsuspecting park goers?



Exactly that is what Jurassic World Evolution 1 & 2 have been all about, but the third entry in the popular strategy series appears to turn that down a notch.

Frontier Developments’ newly announced Jurassic World Evolution 3 takes a slightly different route, one that hardcore management sim fans might love, but leaves behind some of that signature “dino-disaster” energy.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

In Jurassic World Evolution 3, nearly every aspect of your park can be fine-tuned. New terrain tools, building placement freedom, and staff management systems give players granular control. This time around, your staff aren’t faceless numbers either; they come with their very own personalities, strengths and weaknesses that can impact how smoothly your operation runs.



Another cool addition are the new modular enclosures. This means you’re no longer restricted to cookie-cutter paddock designs, which opens up your building capabilities tenfold.

Want a sprawling raptor canyon with winding rivers and cliffs? Go for it. Prefer a compact, high-tech containment zone for your Indominus Rex? That’s possible too.

How Many Dinosaurs Are in Jurassic World Evolution 3?

Over 80 dinosaurs will be available to play launch. This is slightly more than its predecessor, which released with 75 species.

DLC content did bring that figure up to over 120 however, so expect this latest title to do the same.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Gameplay

The sad news is, the unpredictability of earlier entries is gone. Jurassic World Evolution reins in the random dinosaur behavior that led to those insane moments, making escapes rarer and the following disasters more manageable in turn.

For some players, this might be exactly what they wanted. A game that respects their time and rewards careful planning, rather than going guns – or rather teeth – blazing with full on park mayhem. For others – us included – it raises the question, if dinosaurs aren’t breaking out of their enclosures to much on some poor fellows arm, are we really playing a Jurassic Park game, people?

Those looking for more chaotic dinosaur fun may still be awaiting news on Jurassic Park Survival, a first-person action game first announced in 2023. No updates on a release date have been revealed since, although insiders believe a 2026 launch could be on the cards.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Release Date

Jurassic World Evolution 3 releases on PS5, Windows and XboxSeries X/S on October 21, 2025, and drops at midnight on Steam.



