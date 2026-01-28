Despite coming out six years ago, Half-Life: Alyx is widely regarded as the best VR game of all time. A sequel is surely on the cards after the unmatched success of the original Half-Life VR title.

With the Valve Steam Frame on the horizon, now seems like a perfect time for the next chapter in Alyx’s story. Evidence suggests that a Half-Life: Alyx sequel is in the works, but when are we likely to see Valve’s next virtual reality masterpiece?

What Makes Half-Life: Alyx the Most Important AAA VR Game?

Half-Life: Alyx revolutionised the PC VR gaming scene when it debuted in 2020. Alyx showcased what high-end PC VR gaming can look like with the right developer, tools, and budget behind the project.

Even though Alyx turns six this March, it remains the most polished and fully fledged VR experience that money can buy in 2026. We have had several excellent VR games since, including Resident Evil 4 Remake and Asgard’s Wrath 2, but Alyx is still the best native VR title.

Half-Life: Alyx gave the VR industry a much-needed boost at a defining time, especially for PC VR. The birth of the Meta Quest saw VR heading in the standalone direction, but Alyx showed off what is possible with the power of the PC behind it.

The gameplay is incredible for a VR title, with lifelike manual interactions with the 3D world, superb controls, and unparalleled freedom. The combat also received high praise, while the story is solid and the atmosphere is immersive.

How Can Valve Build on the Wonderful Alyx World?

Reports suggest that Valve is already working on a Half-Life: Alyx successor, which certainly makes sense after the original game’s monumental success. Creating an even better VR game will be a tall order, but Valve is certainly capable.

Half-Life: Alyx was built exclusively for virtual reality, though some reports suggest that the potential sequel could be made for VR and flat gaming. Although the ultimate experience would be in virtual reality, bringing out a 2D version will allow non-VR players to experience a modern-day Half-Life title.

Alyx is a stunning-looking game on PC VR, but we expect a sequel to look even better. Valve is renowned for making beautifully immersive games, with Half-Life 2 particularly praised for its unrivalled visuals back in 2004.

In terms of the story, Valve could opt for a continuation of Alyx Vance’s epic adventure from the first game or take the series in an entirely new direction. The next game could focus on Eli and Gordon, or the timeline could shift completely. The Half-Life universe is open to many scenarios and possibilities.

Could We See Half-Life VR on Valve’s New Steam Frame?

Valve is stepping into the standalone VR headset market, with the Steam Frame coming soon. Alongside the shiny new VR device, Valve is also bringing us the Steam Machine and a new Steam Controller. The Steam Frame is expected to be a direct rival to the Meta Quest 3.

The Steam Frame is offering VR gamers a hybrid experience, blending standalone and PC VR gaming. You can play high-end PC VR games or play a wide range of Steam VR titles natively on the headset.

Valve is reportedly working on a native Half-Life: Alyx port for the Steam Frame. The game has been exclusive to PC VR, but seeing it run on standalone hardware would be amazing. Depending on how the game fares natively, it could lead to a sequel on the Steam Frame.