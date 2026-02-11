Ghost in the Shell Director Mamoru Oshii Has Logged 10,000 Hours in Fallout 4 – Here’s Why He Ignores the Main Quest

In the world of gaming, we often hear about “hardcore” fans, but legendary anime director Mamoru Oshii has just redefined the term. The visionary behind the 1995 masterpiece Ghost in the Shell recently revealed a staggering statistic: he has spent over 10,000 hours wandering the nuclear wasteland of Bethesda’s Fallout 4.

But what makes this story truly remarkable isn’t just the time investment – it’s the unconventional way he chooses to survive in the Commonwealth.

A Massive 10,000 Hour Fallout 4 Playthrough

Speaking in a video celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ghost in the Shell, Oshii broke down his playtime across platforms. According to the director, he has logged roughly 2,000 hours on PlayStation and a massive 8,000 hours on Steam. To put that in perspective, 10,000 hours is equivalent to over 416 days of continuous play.

While many players reach the “endgame” and move on to other titles, Oshii treats Fallout 4 as a living, breathing world designed for his specific desires. He noted that the game’s V.A.T.S. system is particularly appealing, as it allows him to engage in combat without needing the “twitch” reflexes of a professional FPS player.

The Ultimate Lone Wolf: Why Oshii Ignores the Main Quest

Perhaps the most surprising detail of Oshii’s Fallout 4 habits is his complete refusal to engage with the game’s core systems. Despite being one of the most prolific creators in sci-fi history, Oshii has no interest in the narrative arcs Bethesda crafted.

“I will basically ignore the main story and instead carve out my own path through slaughter and looting,” Oshii explained. His playstyle is defined by a strict set of personal rules:

No Main Quests: Aside from dealing with Kellogg, he avoids the main plot entirely.

Aside from dealing with Kellogg, he avoids the main plot entirely. No Settlement Building: The “Minuteman” lifestyle of rebuilding society holds no interest for him.

The “Minuteman” lifestyle of rebuilding society holds no interest for him. Dogmeat Only: He refuses to travel with human or synth companions, choosing only the loyal German Shepherd, Dogmeat, as his partner.

“Ideological Integrity” and a Hatred for the Brotherhood of Steel

Oshii’s approach to the game is deeply philosophical. He views himself as a lone wolf survivalist, preferring to live day-to-day by raiding raider hideouts rather than joining one of the game’s major factions.

He was particularly vocal about his disdain for the Brotherhood of Steel. Comparing the faction to historical authoritarian regimes, Oshii revealed that he kills Brotherhood members on sight. In a display of “hardcore” dedication, he collects their empty Power Armor suits and displays them at his home base—the Red Rocket gas station – to the point where the game’s performance begins to stutter.

Why Fallout 4 Remains an RPG Masterpiece

Oshii’s 10,000-hour journey highlights the enduring appeal of the Fallout franchise. While critics often debate the merits of Fallout 4 versus New Vegas, Oshii’s experience proves that the sandbox nature of Bethesda’s world allows for a level of role-playing that transcends traditional questing.

Whether he’s being “beaten to death by Deathclaws” or simply wandering the ruins, the director’s “lone wolf” fantasy is a testament to the player freedom that keeps the wasteland alive a decade after its release.

Meanwhile, the Fallout 4 player count on Steam rocketed after Fallout Season 2 hit Prime Video recently.