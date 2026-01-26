Fortnite x Ben 10 Crossover Leaked

Epic Games is reportedly gearing up for a major Fortnite collaboration with Cartoon Network’s Ben 10, set to drop in Summer 2026, according to trusted leakers HYPEX and AdiraFNInfo.

The partnership expands Epic’s ties with Cartoon Network like they done with Bleach earlier this year, bringing the iconic superhero series launched in 2005 with multiple spin offs to Fortnite’s multiverse of crossovers.

BEN 10 x FORTNITE IS IN DEVELOPMENT



Possibly this Summer — VIA @AdiraFNInfo pic.twitter.com/3fUDuuY30D — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 24, 2026

Leaked Skins and Cosmetics

Ben Tennyson: Headlining skin in his primary form, with alternate styles reflecting different time periods.

Gwen Tennyson: Ben’s cousin and best friend as a second skin.

Details on back blings, pickaxes, gliders, emotes, or wraps remain under wraps.

Potential Gameplay Features

The Omnitrix is rumored to debut as a special Mythic item spawning on the map, allowing players to temporarily transform into Ben 10 aliens mirroring Dragon Ball’s transformative mythics with unique abilities for each form (e.g., Heatblast fire attacks, XLR8 speed boosts).

Expect Omnitrix transform emotes, alien victory poses, and potential mechanics like a charge meter for sustained transformations, blending Ben’s alien shifting lore into battle royale gameplay.