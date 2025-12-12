Fortnite Back on Google Play After 5 Year Exile

Epic Games blockbuster battle royale Fortnite has made a triumphant return to the Google Play Store in the United States, ending a five year absence sparked by a high stakes antitrust showdown.

CEO Tim Sweeney announced the news on December 11, 2025, crediting Google’s compliance with a U.S. District Court injunction that dismantled barriers to third party app stores and sideloading.

Fortnite is back on Android through Google Play in the USA, and will continue to be available through Epic Games Store on Android worldwide. Thanks to Google for all of their awesome support; this is the beginning of a new, open world of mobile gaming! https://t.co/izzXXx0yN4 — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 11, 2025

The move coincides with the launch of Fortnite’s nostalgic O.G. Chapter 1 Season 7, inviting players to “drop in” via the Play Store without the hassle of sideloading from Epic’s direct Android app, a workaround Epic relied on since 2020.

Sweeney hailed it as “the beginning of a new, open world of mobile gaming,” while the official Fortnite account teased: “So many reasons to drop in this month… and now we’re on Google Play in the U.S. too!”

The Epic vs. Google Saga

Fortnite vanished from the Play Store in 2020 after Epic bypassed Google’s 30% in app purchase fees, igniting a federal antitrust lawsuit accusing the tech giant of monopolising Android app distribution and billing.

Key rulings followed in 2024, Judge James Donato deemed Google guilty and ordered sweeping Play Store reforms. Epic secured a “total victory” in August 2025, paving the way for its game store’s integration.

This mirrors Epic’s parallel Apple feud, where Fortnite returned to the iOS App Store earlier in 2025 skyrocketing to #2 among U.S. downloads and proving pent up demand.

Android users worldwide can still access Fortnite via the Epic Games Store app, but U.S. players now enjoy one tap Play Store installs.

What It Means for Gamers and the Industry

No more risky sideloading or Google warnings, U.S. Android fans can jump straight into battle buses, potentially boosting Fortnite’s mobile player base amid its resurgent popularity.The ruling could open doors for other developers to challenge app store dominance, fostering competition and lower fees.

As Sweeney put it: "Thanks to Google for all of their awesome support." With Fortnite's return, Epic eyes a more equitable mobile ecosystem.