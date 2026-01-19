Former Assassin’s Creed Boss Sues Ubisoft for Nearly $1M Over Forced Exit Drama

Marc Alexis Cote, the former Vice President and Executive Producer of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, has filed a lawsuit against Ubisoft in Quebec, demanding CAD $1.3 million in damages, alleging constructive dismissal after a 20 year tenure.

Cote’s Rise and Ubisoft Fallout

Cote joined Ubisoft over two decades ago, climbing to VP and Executive Producer of Assassin’s Creed in March 2022, reporting directly to CEO Yves Guillemot.

In October 2025, Ubisoft announced his departure, claiming he turned down a role at its new Vantage Studios subsidiary (a Tencent partnership overseeing Assassin’s Creed, Far Wars, and Rainbow Six).

Vantage co-CEO Christophe Derennes called it “disappointing.”

Cote fired back on LinkedIn: “I did not walk away. I stayed at my post until Ubisoft asked me to step aside,” adding he held “no resentment.”

Lawsuit Breakdown: Demotion or Dismissal?

Filed January 16 and reported by Radio Canada, the suit accuses Ubisoft of forcing Cote into a “significantly diminished” production head role at Vantage reporting to the franchise overseer effectively a demotion that eroded his influence.

He refused, leading Ubisoft to treat it as a resignation without severance.

Key Demands

Two years’ salary as full severance under Canadian law.

CAD $75,000 in moral damages for reputational harm.

Lift on non-compete clause amid a tough job market.

Timeline of Events

March 2022: Cote becomes Assassin’s Creed VP/Executive Producer.

October 2025: Vantage Studios launches with €1.16B Tencent investment; Cote offered (and declines) lesser role; departure announced.

Post Oct 2025: LinkedIn rebuttal from Cote.

Jan 16, 2026: Lawsuit filed in Quebec.

The case ties into Ubisoft’s restructuring amid flops like Star Wars Outlaws, aiming to streamline via Vantage. No ruling yet the battle for severance rages on.