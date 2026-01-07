Detroit: Become Human may have come out on eighth-generation hardware in 2018, but Quantic Dream’s epic adventure game remains popular. In the latest Steam sale, Detroit was one of the best-selling games, racking up almost a million sales.

With a deep, gripping story, loveable characters, and stunning graphics, Become Human is loved by many. There were multiple endings in the first game, possibly leaving the door open for a sequel or a prequel. Could we see a Detroit: Become Human 2 down the line?

What Makes Detroit: Become Human So Unique?

Significant Choices & Multiple Scenarios

Detroit: Become Human is all about multiple choice, giving players freedom to play through the game in their own ways. The choices made impact the story, taking the game in all kinds of different directions.

This approach also leads to multiple endings, good and bad. Using the branching narrative, there are rumoured to be around 80 unique endpoints, making the game infinitely replayable. Get a bad ending one time, replay the game making different choices in the hope of a happier ending – the possibilities are endless.

We have seen branching narrative games in the past, but nothing hits home like Detroit: Become Human. The flowchart showing the choices made and the impact it has on the story is exceptional.

Games can live or die by the characters, and Quantic Dream has nailed it with Detroit: Become Human’s protagonists. Even though the characters you control are robots (androids), they feel human and are instantly likeable. By the end, you will be rooting for Connor, Kara, and Markus.

All three characters have a unique story in Detroit: Become Human. Connor is an android designed to hunt deviants, Kara sets out to protect young Alice, and Markus starts as a caretaker for an elderly artist before leading the android revolution.

Building on the Gorgeous Graphics

Detroit: Become Human is arguably the best-looking game on PS4. The base PS4 runs the title at 1080p, while the PS4 Pro uses checkerboard rendering to get close to 4K and aims for a stable 30 fps.

The PS5 and PS5 Pro enhance the visuals and frame rate even more. However, despite the game coming out in 2018, users still complain about choppy and stuttering gameplay. A true “enhanced” version would iron out the kinks.

If we do get a Detroit: Become Human 2 or a follow-up to the original, expect the graphics to be even more spectacular on modern hardware. Quantic Dream makes some of the best-looking titles, and with PlayStation behind it, a second game would no doubt look stunning.

Detroit looks like a modern-day game and has better visuals than most AAA titles being released now. Detroit: Become Human 2 would up the ante with ray tracing, superior lighting, vastly improved character models, and higher frame rates.

Possible Sci-Fi World Progression in Detroit 2

With the first game having so many possible endings, it will be difficult to make a direct sequel following the same characters. However, a world where humans and androids are equal is an interesting concept.

Expanding the world and moving to new locations would also be fascinating. Become Human was obviously set in a futuristic Detroit, but seeing other parts of the States or even different continents would be excellent.

Connor, Kara, and Markus’ stories may be complete, but we would love to see the characters evolve. An entirely new cast of playable characters seems more likely, and there are endless plot possibilities.

CyberLife is the tech corporation behind the making of androids. Maybe a prequel on how the company came about in the first place could work. CyberLife played a huge role in the first game, and an expansion on the company’s story would interest fans.

Jericho is the abandoned ship where the android deviants start their uprising. Various scenarios lead to the ship being destroyed in Detroit: Become Human, but how about a new deviant base, or multiple bases around the world? What if we see a world where the androids become the dominant force over the humans?

Detroit: Become Human is another game that desperately needs a movie adaptation. PlayStation Studios has already brought us The Last of Us and Uncharted, with more on the way. Seeing Detroit’s characters and plot blown up on the big screen would be a real treat for fans.

Why Detroit: Become Human Deserves a Second Game

Detroit: Become Human is now available on the Epic Games Store and Steam, but the game started as a PlayStation exclusive in 2018. PlayStation has made several sequels to their biggest games, including The Last of Us, God of War, and Uncharted.

Even though Detroit is not PlayStation’s most popular title, it certainly deserves a second entry, or even a worthy remake. Games like Days Gone, Demon’s Souls, and Silent Hill have been remade or tweaked for modern hardware.

Apart from minor updates and bug fixes, Quantic Dream’s hidden masterpiece has been untouched by Sony since its PS4 release eight years ago. We have had no DLC, though the Digital Deluxe Edition did include Heavy Rain.

Detroit: Become Human sold almost a million copies on the Steam store between December 21st and January 5th. The drop in price was the main reason, but the incredible sales show how popular the title still is eight years on.

Many Detroit fans see the game as a masterpiece, and more gamers have recently enjoyed Quantic Dream’s epic adventure since its 2018 release. A sequel could be tough to make, but Detroit: Become Human certainly merits a remake, remaster, prequel, or spin-off game.