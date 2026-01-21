News broke in 2022 that Sony was ready to start work on a Days Gone movie. However, a few years have passed since the initial buzz, and news surrounding the film has gone extremely quiet.

Nothing has been officially cancelled yet, but will we ever see a Days Gone movie adaptation? The game has picked up a cult following since its 2019 release, with fans crying out for a movie and a sequel.

No News is Bad News

PlayStation Productions is currently occupied with numerous projects, potentially delaying the release of the Days Gone movie. Sony was reportedly in early stages of development on the Days Gone movie in 2022, but we have heard very little since.

The Last of Us TV series has taken off, with two seasons already released. The third series is in active development, while the likes of Until Dawn, Twisted Metal, and Gran Turismo have had movie/TV adaptations since the Days Gone movie rumour.

Other hit gaming franchises are also being adapted for the big screen, including God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Even more Sony-exclusive movies and TV shows have been rumoured, including Days Gone.

Sheldon Turner was reportedly writing the script for the Days Gone movie. Turner is mainly known for The Longest Yard and X-Men: First Class. The role of the main protagonist was set to go to Scottish actor Sam Heughan. To be fair, the Bloodshot star would have been a worthy Deacon St. John.

The Days Gone movie story and plot would have played out much like the game, with Deacon chasing down his wife in a post-apocalyptic America. The state of Oregon is overrun by Freakers and scavengers, but Deacon and his best friend Boozer must fight for survival.

Days Gone: Sony’s Underrated Gem?

Days Gone had a tough release, receiving mixed reviews among critics and gamers. However, Bend Studio worked hard to fix the issues, and the transition from PS4 to PS5 certainly helped.

We now have the definitive version of the game, with an official Days Gone remaster released for the PS5 and PS5 Pro in April 2025. The $10 upgrade boosted the graphics and performance and added DualSense features. A Steam version opened the game up to non-PlayStation users.

Days Gone has picked up a cult following since its 2019 release and is widely considered an underrated masterpiece. Fans praise the game’s motorcycle mechanics, combat, world exploration, and gripping story. Also, seeing a huge horde of zombies on the screen at the same time never gets old.

Even though post-apocalyptic survival horrors are nothing new, Days Gone desperately needs a movie adaptation. Deacon’s story of chasing down his long-lost love while escaping hordes of infected and rival gangs could work well on the silver screen.

Will We Ever See a Days Gone 2?

Before the upgraded version in 2025, Sony had pretty much forgotten about Days Gone. Despite a sequel being pitched, Sony decided to pass on Days Gone 2. However, with a remaster of the original game now on PS5, could a potential movie lead the way to a sequel?

If the film does come out and go on to be a big cinema hit, it could force Sony’s hand into giving fans a much-wanted second game. For now, though, Bend Studio has been told to focus on other projects, and the developer is reportedly working on a new AAA PlayStation exclusive.

There is still hope, but a Days Gone 2 seems unlikely right now. Sony sees Days Gone as a one-off game and is shifting focus to other blockbuster projects. Never say never, but don’t hold your breath on a Days Gone 2 anytime soon.