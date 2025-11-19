A strong line-up of poker professionals and personalities from across the globe are locking horns in 2025’s High Stakes Cash Game World Championship (CGWC), which is live now until December 7.

Hosted on crypto poker site CoinPoker, heavyweights from across the online poker world will compete for real money prizes, along with the eventual title of Cash Game world champion.

In association with PokerStrategy.com, the promotion has been ongoing since November 10, and the competition’s leaderboard rankings are heating up as players near the top rack up thousands in USDT winnings.

DavyJones922 Currently Leading the Cash Game World Championship

At the time of writing, DavyJones922 has raced out in front with with over 150,000 USDT in winnings, after 4000 hands played.

Hot on his heels are the likes of last year’s winner Owen ‘PR0DIGY’ Messere, SeaLlama, Kayhan Mokri, Asianflushie, Barak ‘iWasOnly17’ Wisbrod, Jasam Gale, Yolan Cohen and plenty of other commentators, poker pros.

NEW YOUTUBE VIDEO LIVE!



LinusLLove bluffing into QUAD ACES… yeah, this one’s unreal.



Go watch the full hand below! pic.twitter.com/o6L69mYjyl — CoinPoker (@CoinPoker_OFF) November 15, 2025

At the other end of the spectrum, Linus ‘LLinusLLove’ Loeliger is currently running $40k under EV and down over six figures, but with several weeks remaining, thousands of hands await ready to play catch up.

He’s played almost 15,000 hands, second only in volume to Riggedeck’s 20,000 hands – an anonymous poker pro who is currently $85k above EV.

Players from around the world have joined CoinPoker’s promotion, which at peaks times has had 12 tables running at 50/100 USDT stakes.

12 tables of the Cash Game World Championship running in the CoinPoker lobby

Making use of the transparency of blockchain technology – and specifically stablecoin Tether for this event – its proof of reserves are visibly backed 1:1 in cold storage wallets and its provably fair RNG utilizes the same secure cryptographic technology that powers the Ethereum network (KECCAK-256).

Rake Free Poker Games

On CGWC tables, CoinPoker charges zero rake to encourage players to compete against each other, purely to test their mettle and for the love of poker, all without needing to factor in rake eating away their profits.

Alongside cash winnings, CoinPoker have revealed a custom Rolex prize valued at $35k to the eventual world champion.

To make the event more interesting for railbirds, some tables also automatically show the winning players’ cards at showdown, and players must sit at one or more of those show tables. Many of the tables also have antes to encourage action. Read more about the mechanics of the CGWC promotion on the CoinPoker website.

Players are also invited to exclusive Sunday VIP games to play against some of the site’s ambassadors, which recently featured US YouTuber Ryan Depaulo, who provided the competition on November 16.

In one sensational hand, Linus Loeliger called Ryan’s all-in river bluff with just eight high to win a 12,500 USDT pot.

Linus love correctly called my river jam on KKKK4 with pocket 8s.

I played every street poorly…. He rekt me. But we got him later https://t.co/PvmTz6BXc6 — Ryan Depaulo (@depaulo_ryan) November 17, 2025

This Texas Hold’em competition follows on from the Pot Limit Omaha CGWC CoinPoker held last month, which crowned anonymous poker grinder ‘godfromstock’ the world champion of online PLO cash games.

Online poker tournament players aren’t left out of the promotions mix either; the site’s ‘CoinMasters’ promo is a multi-month schedule of MTTs which awards one lucky player with a live poker tournament package valued at $100,000, including a WSOP main event buy-in.

There’s also plenty of concurrent promotions for lower stakes players, including the Black Friday Cyber Stacks promotion, which airdrops free cash to random players at the tables.

How to Watch The Cash Game World Championship

Full live streams of the action can be viewed on the PokerStrategy YouTube channel, with highlights on CoinPoker’s channel and also on ambassador Bobby James’ YouTube.

A slew of poker commentators have been detailing the event, including SeaLlama who joined the commentary booth while playing in the event himself.

Other commentators include the likes of Australian poker pro Koray ‘KakiTee’ Turker, the UK’s Owen Messere, French former esports professional Yoan Merlo and various international players that took part in the mid stakes Cash Game World Championship earlier this year. Scottish poker pro Gary ‘GazzyB’ Blackwood also joined the booth for the VIP game.