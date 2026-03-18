CoinPoker Ambassador Mario Mosböck Announces $100K Giveaway and Triton Montenegro Package

Leading crypto poker platform CoinPoker is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with high-stakes professional and three-time Triton champion Mario Mosböck for his YouTube channel’s $100,000 giveaway, including a Triton Montenegro seat and all expenses paid for flights and accommodation.

This landmark promotion will see one lucky winner join the world’s elite at the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Montenegro this May.The giveaway features the premier Triton Montenegro package, a once-in-a-lifetime experience that includes a $25,000 tournament buy-in, all flight expenses, and luxury accommodations at the Maestral Resort & Casino in Pržno. This announcement follows Mosböck’s recent appointment as a Triton Ambassador and his continued role as a key figure in CoinPoker’s “Creator Squad”.

Mario Mosböck: Former Pro Footballer Turned Triton Superstar and Content Creator

Mario Mosböck, a 29-year-old Austrian former professional footballer, has become one of poker’s most successful high-stakes players with over 17 years of experience. As an official ambassador for both CoinPoker and Triton Poker SHRS, he has secured three Triton titles and consistently competes at the pinnacle of the game.

His new YouTube channel provides fans with an all-access look at life on the Triton circuit, including strategy breakdowns, mindset insights, and behind-the-scenes moments from the most exclusive tournaments.

How Mario Earned $3 Million in a Single Triton Tournament – As Detailed in His Latest Video

The giveaway launch coincides with the release of Mosböck’s latest viral video, “How I Won $3,000,000 in 3 Days Playing Poker,” which provides an intimate look at his sensational run during the $150,000 buy-in Triton Poker Series in Jeju.

In the video, the former Austrian footballer details his journey through a massive $17 million prize pool, facing off against legends like Jason Koon, Alex Foxen, and Patrick Antonius.

The Comeback : Despite being down to just six big blinds during the deep stages of the tournament, Mosböck demonstrated the elite mindset that has defined his career, ultimately securing a runner-up finish after a high-stakes chop with friend and rival Kayhan Mokri .

: Despite being down to just during the deep stages of the tournament, Mosböck demonstrated the elite mindset that has defined his career, ultimately securing a runner-up finish after a high-stakes chop with friend and rival . A Seven-Figure Payday : Mosböck’s masterful performance earned him a staggering $3,067,941 , marking one of the most significant wins of his career.

: Mosböck’s masterful performance earned him a staggering , marking one of the most significant wins of his career. Key Hands: The video highlights crucial moments, including a high-pressure all-in against Nick Petrangelo (Ace-King vs. Ace-Jack) and a tournament-defining knockout of Patrick Antonius, where Mosböck hit a three-outer Ace on the river to survive.

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Reflecting on the experience, Mosböck stated:

“This is one of the biggest spines I’ve ever played in my life. A $150,000 buy-in, over 17 million prize pool, and 3.8 million for the winner.”

He went on to tell viewers about his commitment to give back to the community:

“I want to give people an inside look at what it’s really like to play these tournaments, what goes through my head… and most importantly, what it feels like in those moments. This giveaway is about giving one of you the chance to experience that same adrenaline in Montenegro”.

How to Join Mario Mosböck in Montenegro

To participate in the $100,000 Giveaway, fans are encouraged to subscribe to the official Mario Mosböck YouTube channel and follow the registration instructions provided in the latest video descriptions. The promotion aims to bridge the gap between recreational players and the super-high-stakes world, offering a fully funded path to one of poker’s most prestigious stages.

The Triton Poker Series Montenegro is scheduled to run from May 13 to May 28, 2026, promising two weeks of world-class action at the Maestral Resort & Casino.

How to Qualify – 3 Simple Steps on CoinPoker

Qualification is open now and requires a CoinPoker account:

Sign up to CoinPoker using affiliate code MARIO (required for eligibility). Play each week: 50 real money cash game hands OR 1 tournament entry. Earn a ticket to the weekly Sunday Winner-Takes-All qualifier.

Qualification Period : March 8 – April 26, 2026 (8 weeks)

: March 8 – April 26, 2026 (8 weeks) Weekly Qualifiers : Every Sunday – 8 winners advance to the Final Table

: Every Sunday – 8 winners advance to the Final Table Grand Final: May 3, 2026 – Winner takes all the Montenegro package

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is revolutionizing online poker with a player-first approach, emphasizing transparency, fairness, and community-driven excitement. It delivers a robust lineup of games including Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha (PLO), 5-Card PLO, and diverse crypto casino options like Three Card Poker, complemented by high-stakes promotions such as daily CoinRaces, generous rakeback systems, competitive leaderboards, and marquee Sunday Special tournaments.

By ditching legacy banking limitations, CoinPoker empowers players with:

Lightning-Fast Crypto Withdrawals : Cash out winnings instantly in USDT, BTC, or other top cryptocurrencies—no delays or middlemen.

: Cash out winnings instantly in USDT, BTC, or other top cryptocurrencies—no delays or middlemen. Blockchain-Verified Fairness : Every hand runs on provably fair, on-chain technology, letting anyone verify outcomes for unmatched trust.

: Every hand runs on provably fair, on-chain technology, letting anyone verify outcomes for unmatched trust. Pro-Creator Ecosystem: The innovative “Creator Squad” features top ambassadors like Papo MC, Abby Merk and Tom Talboom hosting live coaching, strategy sessions, and exclusive events that build real connections beyond what legacy platforms offer.

Active CoinPoker Promotions for Poker Players

100% Rakeback in March : A free poker promotion coinciding with the March 2nd release of new CoinPoker software.

: A free poker promotion coinciding with the March 2nd release of new CoinPoker software. CoinRaces : A permanent daily rake-race style promotion, now boosted to $15,000 a day.

: A permanent daily rake-race style promotion, now boosted to $15,000 a day. CoinMasters: Long-term promotion featuring $250K in prizes and a $100,000 poker career.

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