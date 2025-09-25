Bandai Namco has finally let the cat out of the bag and confirmed when RPG fans will be able to sink their teeth into the much-awaited Code Vein 2. The game was confirmed to release on January 30, 2026, with a sleek trailer to boot.



The trailer wasn’t just a simplified date reveal, however. It teased a much darker story, showcased new characters, the obligatory boss fights and the return of the blood-soaked combat players have been craving since the wrap-up of the much-loved first Code Vein. Good news for PC players too; this is going to be a simultaneous launch, meaning no waiting around and envying the PS5 crowd.

Code Vein 2 Release Date

The protagonist Tokugawa Takechiyo has also been revealed, as being banished from the shogunate throne and he’s shown facing off against his brother Togukawa Kunimatsu, showing some family drama as well as the crucial fights the series is known for.



The game appears to stretch across several eras, with players navigating a cool time-traveling adventure, in order to fight monstrous enemies called Horrors.

Launching simultaneously on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, Code Vein 2 is shaping up to be one of early 2026’s most anticipated action RPGs. For fans of the first game, it looks like Bandai Namco is refining its formula rather than reinventing the wheel.

Staying true to what worked, while layering in bigger stakes, new mechanics, and a more ambitious scope, is something many sequels struggle with, so it looks to be a step in the right direction. If deeper role-playing opportunities are implemented and players are able to forge alliances with intriguing characters, this new iteration of Code Vein could be one of the best RPGs in 2026.