Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is rapidly approaching release, and developers Treyarch Studios have shown off two new multiplayer maps ahead of the November 14 launch. The two maps, both set in Japan, will be some of the 18 maps available to players at the game’s release.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Maps Unveiled

The first of the two new maps, Toshin, is set in an urban environment in Tokyo. Developers called it “one of the most visually and culturally rich settings we’ve ever built” and noted the “really well-defined lanes” and “really fun set-pieces”. The map also features classic Tokyo cultural totems, including a cat café and karaoke bar.

The second of the two maps, Den, is set in a Japanese castle, with a twist: “Once you make your way inside, the guild have taken it over and installed this 2035 tech.” The map also features an ideal situation to make use of the new wall-jumping features, with the devs also noting that the outside lanes, going around the rooftops, offered a stark contrast to the close-quarters combat in the interior.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Incoming

The Black Ops 7 beta will begin on October 2 for fans who have pre-ordered the game, and will be opened up to all players on October 5. Of the two Japanese maps showcased, only Toshin will be available to play in the beta, along with five other maps.

More information will also be revealed at the Call of Duty NEXT event, which is set to take place on September 30, where we’ll likely also get to see some streamers get hands-on experience with the new title ahead of the beta launch.