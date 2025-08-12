Despite being announced more than a decade ago, there has been little sign of BioShock 4 since – with many in agreement that it’s in development hell.

A recent report by Bloomberg seemed to cement this assessment, detailing how bosses were unhappy with the narrative direction of the game, leading to extensive overhauls. This is a turn that has developers feeling uncertain about their job security and fans of the series less convinced than ever that the game will see the light of day.

However, in an interview with IGN, 2K CEO Strauss Zelnick reaffirms his commitment to the game and his conviction in its eventual release.

What do we know about BioShock 4?

Despite the general shroud of mystery around the game, there are some details available that help to form a picture of what gamers might expect.

Following the trend of urban environments situated in unusually hostile places, BioShock 4 looked to be set in a city situated in a 1960s-set Antarctic city. This was put forward by the leaker Colin Moriarty and corroborated by VGC. It’s also known that the game is being developed by Cloud Chamber, and that Ken Levine – director of the original Bioshock as well as Bioshock Infinite – will not be returning, instead working on the upcoming title Judas.

What did the statement say?

In that IGN interview with Zelnick, he said, “[It] will be released. I can say that with my hand on my heart. […] We don’t talk about how long our development cycles are. We’ve had some ups and downs along the way. That’s true. And we’ve had changes in studio leadership.

“But we also have big shoes to fill with BioShock, given the legacy of Ken Levine, the legacy of what came before and was so successful. And we need to make sure that this experience stays true to the BioShock DNA on the one hand, and takes a big step forward on the other. That’s always a challenge. We believe we’re up to the challenge, but it hasn’t always been easy.”

What does the future look like for BioShock 4?

Needless to say, fans hoping for an imminent release are going to be disappointed, but does that mean that the game is never coming out? In that aforementioned report by Bloomberg, it was revealed that studio head Kelley Gilmore had been fired following that recent review of BioShock 4.

Starting with a new direction under new leadership with hopes for an entirely reinvented story means that the game is going to take time, and with Ken Levine’s own Judas looking to scratch that BioShock itch for many, it could be that BioShock 4 is destined for yet more changes down the road.