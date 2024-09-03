Alternative histories are a fascinating thing. They pop up in entertainment media frequently, as means for artists to ponder a future hinged on the smallest lynchpin moments. Our modern world could’ve been incredibly different, if not for singular moments in history. Sumerian Six explores this ground in familiar fashion, in its exploration of an alternative future where Nazis grasp occult weaponry to rule the world.

But while its tropes are common – you can find the “Ghostapo” in plenty of other media – Sumerian Six elevates its narrative with strong tactical gameplay that makes each level a complex, beautiful, and rewarding puzzle. While its tale of found occultism in WW2 fades into the background, each static cutscenes gives way to satisfying stealth combat that requires a level of engagement that tickles your brain. You’ll need to stay on the ball at every turn, as you guide your heroes through battles riddled with complications.

In each stage, you’ll gather your titular Sumerian Six, with each providing new abilities to chart your path through Nazi-filled waters. You begin with Sid Sterling, who can hitchhike in the bodies of enemies, perform melee attacks, and flash bomb. You’ll also meet Isabella Sterling, who can hypnotise enemies, swap places with them, and turn invisible.

In the next stages, you’ll meet a woman who can dissolve enemies with strange chemicals, a man who turns into a bear, a lightning-wielding soldier, and psychiatrist who can turn into a ghost to torment soldiers and shoot “soul bolts” from his hands. Together, this eclectic cast must cut through Nazi hordes, infiltrate enemy bases, and fight for a brighter future.

While technically overpowered, these heroes are a marvel to assemble, as Sumerian Six presents worthy XCOM-like obstacles to overcome. It’s not enough to run in all-guns-blazing – your health is low in this game, and much care is needed to advance. What the game requires of you is deeply-thought stealth movement, and character synergies.

Any wrong move into enemy territory will set off alarm bells. When you trip a base alarm, you’ll get a horde of high-powered Panzerwolfs entering your territory, and they’ll hunt you to the ends of the Earth. Enter an enemy’s cone of vision for too long, and the alarm will sound. Run at an enemy, and the alarm will sound. Get spotting hiding in cover, and the alarm will sound.

Sumerian Six forces you to think on your feet in these circumstances. It’s not so much about skirmishes as it is about careful extraction. You have your goals, and you must tread carefully to achieve them. Part of that is understanding each tech-infused superpower in your arsenal, and how they can work together.

Your chemist Rosa will be most useful for covering up your tracks if you need to hide bodies, and her human bomb ability allows for ample termination from afar. That said, abilities like her stunning link require a second person to work effectively, so you’ll need to weave teamwork into her approach.

That’s a common thread with each of your heroes. While they have incredibly powerful abilities, they have their own weakness which mean you’ll need to work in tandem, controlling your forces to perfect synergy. Sid isn’t particularly powerful, but he can climb to areas that others can’t, and his melee attacks are quiet. Wojtek the Werebear is devastating in bear form, but he has no stealth in this form – so you can’t just send the bear in to wreak havoc.

Sumerian Six shines brightest when you understand the full scope of these strengths and weaknesses, and guide your crew with harmony. Occasionally, this also requires clever use of the game’s shift mechanics, which allow you to briefly stop time to plan your attack, and control your entire crew at once.

Stages in Sumerian Six tend to be laid out with multiple levels of challenge. Enemies will face each other, creating an overlapping field of vision to catch your approach. Enemies will also roam in pairs, or they’ll be supported by teleporting Geist enemies that can watch their flanks on multiple sides. You need to crack their defences with patience and planning, and work out where you can slip through their armour.

Whether by whistling, smoke bombing, flushing out or distracting enemies, you must manipulate the environment to your advantage, while ensuring nothing suspicious is spotted. If that means a brief amount of chaos, that’s the price you’ll pay – and you must deal with the consequences. But Sumerian Six gives plenty of opportunity for creativity, and if you position your crew well enough, a tandem shift assault will mean getting away scot-free.

Refined gameplay systems define this journey, as combat is open-ended and free. You’ll quickly find your favourite characters and techniques, and then must wield them in new, artful ways as fresh puzzles present. It’s a constant fight to corral your crew and deal with endless stages filled with strategically-placed Nazis.

Sometimes, a battle requires hours of thinking and over-planning before you execute on your chosen strategy, but the warm glow of victory leaves you satisfied with the effort. There were moments in Sumerian Six I started again and again (made stress-free thanks to an instant quick load), and the moments I succeeded had me whistling with appreciation.

In all this, the game never threatens to devolve into repetition, thanks to endless variations of enemy formations, and the constant rush of greeting a new combatant, and harnessing their powerful skills.

While Sumerian Six does require active engagement, and you will need to work towards conquering each level with patience, it presents rewarding reasons for doing so. There is a balance of challenge here, and one that’s matched by the elation of moving forward, unlocking new skills, perfecting your timing, and finally defeating those magical Nazis. It may tread familiar ground, but Sumerian Six explores fresh territory with every twist, for a game that is moreish and clever at every turn.

Four stars: ★★★★

Sumerian Six

Platform(s): PC

Developer: Artificer

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Release Date: 2 September 2024

GamesHub reviews were previously rated on a five-point scale. As of 29 July 2024, they have been rated on a ten-point scale.