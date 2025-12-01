If you’ve played any Battlefield titles in the past, you are likely familiar with the age old issue of cheaters.

However, it looks like the latest instalment is finally about to change that questionable tradition, as Battlefield 6 Season 2 nears a month after a successful launch, the studio behind it all claims that they’ve made it almost free of pesky cheaters.

The numbers truly appear to be surprisingly timid, especially if compared to the Call of Duty’s and Counter Strike’s of the game-o-sphere. The statement itself is also surprisingly calm and collected, so don’t expect any “we banned a billion accounts” patting on the back; this one’s more about how many matches are actually affected by cheaters.



So long story short, according to DICE’s own estimates, the majority of Battlefield 6 matches – as chaotic as they can be – are not affected by cheaters, and this isn’t talking about the open beta, either. So let’s talk about what that actually means, and, more importantly, what kind of wizardry DICE has cooked up to make it so.

Battlefield 6 Cheaters and How Dice Are Stopping Them

DICE is using something it fittingly calls Match Infection Rate. That’s basically the chance that at least one cheater was involved in a match in a way that could negatively affect the outcome of said match. Easy enough to understand.



Right after launch, that rate has reportedly been sitting at around 2%, so 98% were very likely untouched by cheaters – although how accurate to the single cheater this metric is, we can’t say. Over the first month, that number has bounced between 2% and 3%, but it thankfully hasn’t spiked into anything worrisome.

Effectively, Battlefield 6 relies on EA’s very own Javelin anti-cheat system, and this very system has blocked well over two million cheat attempts.

Most of the real battle has apparently happened way before launch, when the infection rate started around 7% and was pushed down to that same 2% figure by the end of the testing phase.

Having said that, it also helps that Battlefield 6 leans hard on Secure Boot on PC. By the end of the beta, more than nine out of ten players had it enabled, and the studio says only a tiny fraction of the PC audience still can’t turn it on.

That makes it a lot harder for kernel-level cheat software to sneak in, so have we finally found the cheater’s Kryptonite?

Is Battlefield 6’s Low Cheat Number Representative At All?

If you say it out loud, only a few percent of matches are affected by cheaters. It does sound like PR babble. But if it is indeed the way DICE claims it is, that’s huge. Think back to the last entry, Battlefield 2042 – it was hammered for it’s lackluster anti-cheat systems, and it feels like the developer has finally listened.

Of course, this data is to be taken with a grain of salt or two, what with all this being based on the studio’s own data, and if we know cheat makers aren’t about to give up. The question isn’t whether cheating is gone forever – it won’t be – but whether Battlefield 6 can keep the infection rate low while the game grows and the tools on both sides get more sophisticated.

For now, though, “almost cheater-free” is not a phrase anyone expected to hear about a Battlefield game in 2025.