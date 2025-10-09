From now through to October 15, Blizzard are offering discounts on a host of different games through their Battle.net Halloween sale. These discounts focus on a handful of specific games, with multiple discounts for each of them for different editions of the game, or for purchases within them (such as cosmetics or DLC).

For those who are interested in World of Warcraft, especially at a time where Blizzard are changing the boss fight gameplay ahead of the Midnight expansion, these discounts might help to make it a more appealing endeavour.

Halloween Battle.net Sale

The full list of discounts, as per Blizzard’s official website, are as follows:

World of Warcraft

Modern Character Services—up to 30% off

Modern Mounts—up to 50% off

Modern Toys—up to 50% off

Modern Transmogs—up to 50% off

Classic Character Services—up to 33% off

Classic Mounts—up to 50% off

Classic Transmogs—up to 50% off



Diablo

Diablo IV: Standard Edition—up to 55% off

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Deluxe Edition—up to 60% off

Diablo II: Resurrected—up to 67% off

Diablo III Standard Edition—up to 50% off

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls—up to 50% off

Diablo III Battle Chest—up to 33% off

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer—up to 33% off

Diablo III Eternal Collection—up to 50% off

Diablo: Hellfire—up to 20% off



Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III—up to 50% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II—up to 60% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare—up to 67% off

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—up to 67% off

Call of Duty: Vanguard—up to 60% off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe—up to 60% off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4—up to 67% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered—up to 25% off



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Standard Edition—up to 30% off

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 DDE Upgrade—up to 35% off

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Deluxe Edition—up to 35% off



DOOM

DOOM: The Dark Ages Standard Edition—up to 25% off

DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition—up to 25% off

DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Upgrade—up to 25% off



Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves Standard Edition—up to 50% off

Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition—up to 50% off

Sea of Thieves Premium Edition—up to 50% off



Avowed

Avowed Standard Edition—up to 33% off

Avowed Premium Edition—up to 33% off

Avowed Premium Upgrade—up to 33% off



StarCraft

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection—up to 25% off

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe—up to 33% off

StarCraft II: Nova Covert Ops Bundle—up to 33% off

StarCraft Remastered—up to 50% off

StarCraft Remastered Cartooned Bundle—up to 30% off

StarCraft Remastered – Cartooned Upgrade—up to 25% off



Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time—up to 50% off



