From now through to October 15, Blizzard are offering discounts on a host of different games through their Battle.net Halloween sale. These discounts focus on a handful of specific games, with multiple discounts for each of them for different editions of the game, or for purchases within them (such as cosmetics or DLC).
For those who are interested in World of Warcraft, especially at a time where Blizzard are changing the boss fight gameplay ahead of the Midnight expansion, these discounts might help to make it a more appealing endeavour.
Halloween Battle.net Sale
The full list of discounts, as per Blizzard’s official website, are as follows:
World of Warcraft
- Modern Character Services—up to 30% off
- Modern Mounts—up to 50% off
- Modern Toys—up to 50% off
- Modern Transmogs—up to 50% off
- Classic Character Services—up to 33% off
- Classic Mounts—up to 50% off
- Classic Transmogs—up to 50% off
Diablo
- Diablo IV: Standard Edition—up to 55% off
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Deluxe Edition—up to 60% off
- Diablo II: Resurrected—up to 67% off
- Diablo III Standard Edition—up to 50% off
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls—up to 50% off
- Diablo III Battle Chest—up to 33% off
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer—up to 33% off
- Diablo III Eternal Collection—up to 50% off
- Diablo: Hellfire—up to 20% off
Call of Duty
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III—up to 50% off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II—up to 60% off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare—up to 67% off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—up to 67% off
- Call of Duty: Vanguard—up to 60% off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe—up to 60% off
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4—up to 67% off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered—up to 25% off
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Standard Edition—up to 30% off
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 DDE Upgrade—up to 35% off
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Deluxe Edition—up to 35% off
DOOM
- DOOM: The Dark Ages Standard Edition—up to 25% off
- DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition—up to 25% off
- DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Upgrade—up to 25% off
Sea of Thieves
- Sea of Thieves Standard Edition—up to 50% off
- Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition—up to 50% off
- Sea of Thieves Premium Edition—up to 50% off
Avowed
- Avowed Standard Edition—up to 33% off
- Avowed Premium Edition—up to 33% off
- Avowed Premium Upgrade—up to 33% off
StarCraft
- StarCraft II: Campaign Collection—up to 25% off
- StarCraft II: Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe—up to 33% off
- StarCraft II: Nova Covert Ops Bundle—up to 33% off
- StarCraft Remastered—up to 50% off
- StarCraft Remastered Cartooned Bundle—up to 30% off
- StarCraft Remastered – Cartooned Upgrade—up to 25% off
Crash Bandicoot
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time—up to 50% off
Blizzard
- Blizzard Arcade Collection—up to 50% off