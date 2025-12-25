Animal Crossing is one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition is coming out this January. The original game is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch titles of all time, and an enhanced version will prolong its lifespan.

If you already have the Switch 1 edition, is the upgrade pack for the Switch 2 worth it? From the gameplay to the graphics, we dive into the differences between the two versions.

What Makes Animal Crossing So Special?

Although video games are fundamentally supposed to be fun, some can be infuriating and add unwanted stress to your life. In a world of fast-paced and challenging gaming titles, relaxing games like Animal Crossing can offer something truly unique.

If you’re a fan of calming and stress-free games, look no further than Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition. Play the game at your own pace, with no time limits or penalties, with real-time progression and open-ended goals.

Sit back and relax with in-game fishing and gardening while building your dream home for your character to live in. You can create cafes, parks, markets, and towns and meet real people by visiting their island.

Animal Crossing has been around for a long time, with the original releasing on Nintendo 64 hardware in 2001. It has grown massively since then, with versions coming out on the Wii U, 3DS, and various other Nintendo consoles. Overall, there are five main Animal Crossing games and three major spin-offs.

Animal Crossing is not for everyone, but for those gamers who just want a cosy night in while playing video games with friends, New Horizons offers an unmatched gaming experience.

What You Are Getting With the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition

First and foremost, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will still work on the Switch 2 without the upgrade. However, if you want the best visuals and other QoL improvements, then Nintendo is offering an upgraded Switch 2 edition for the small price of $4.99.

Other original Nintendo Switch games have received upgrade packs, while Nintendo is still bringing out games for both consoles. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond recently arrived, with the Switch 2 being the definitive version.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has always been a gorgeous game, but the Switch 2 version will have enhanced graphics. Nintendo is promising 4K resolution in docked mode and 1080p in handheld.

The graphics will enhance your gaming experience, with the characters and environments looking sharper than ever. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition is capped at 30 fps, even at 1080p resolution, but that shouldn’t be an issue for a slow-paced title.

Owners of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition can also expect much faster loading times. The new version will make the most of the Switch 2’s extra horsepower to have your game up and running in no time. This also allows for seamless navigation from one area to another, which the original Switch always struggled with.

As well as the standard buttons and joysticks, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition will offer mouse support on the Joy-Con 2 controller. A bunch of controllers and gamepads are supported, too, including the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Players can use the built-in microphone for the in-game Megaphone to find villagers. Purchase the new item from Nook’s Cranny to take advantage of the Switch 2-only feature.

Webcam support is also included, allowing you to talk to your friends while playing using Switch 2’s GameChat. This feature will benefit a game like Animal Crossing, as your friends’ real faces will show up alongside their characters. Up to 12 players can enjoy online sessions at the same time.

For under $5, the new upgrades offer substantial improvements. For those not upgrading from the original Switch version, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition will be available as a standalone release. The physical and digital copies will come out alongside the upgrade pack this January.