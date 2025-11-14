Title Rusty and Curly Developer Hacksaw Gaming Reels 5 Rows 4 Paylines 14 RTP 96.29% | 94.31% | 92.25% | 88.31% Hit Freq Around 32% Max Win 10,000x Max Win Probability 1 in 2-4 million Volatility Medium Min/Max Bet 0.10 / 100 Release Date March, 2024 Play Rusty and Curly Online Slot Demo for Free Slot Ranking: ★★★★☆ 4/5 Rate Game ( 0 Votes) Play for Real Play for Free Having issues with Rusty & Curly ? Submit

Rusty and Curly Slot Review: Expert Game Analysis

Our Rusty and Curly slot review would be incomplete without digging deep into what makes this slot so popular among US slot fans. Neatly crafted by Hacksaw Gaming, the Rusty and Curly online slot combines innovative in-game bonuses and top-tier visuals to deliver a memorable spinning adventure. In terms of visuals and top winnings, it shares some similarities with Culinary Clash, another popular Hacksaw Gaming slot game with a lot going on. Hacksaw Gaming’s FRKN Bananas also delivers the same 10,000x maximum win potential, but the volatility is on the high side.

The Rusty and Curly slot provider has been around since 2017. All Hacksaw online slots are designed to be compatible with both desktop and mobile devices. Its game library has over 100 slot games, while Rusty and Curly debuted on the market in March 2024. If you are looking for a fun alternative featuring a Wild West theme, Wanted Dead or a Wild should appear on your radar. Now, our Rusty and Curly slot review focuses on what makes the game in question one of the most ambitious Hacksaw titles, so let’s dive in.

Developer Hacksaw Gaming Theme Wild West Release Date March 2024 Reels 5 Rows 4 Paylines 14 RTP 96.29% | 94.31% | 92.25% | 88.31% Volatility Medium volatility Hit Frequency Around 32% Maximum Win 10,000x Maximum Win Probability 1 in 2-4 million Bonus Round Yes, free spins Minimum Bet $0.10 Maximum Bet $100 Bonus Features Almost Sticky Wild Posters, Stick to the Plan, Who Shot the Sheriff, Bonus Buy Features Casinos to Play Beam Boys CoinCasino, BC Game, Betpanda

Gameplay & Mechanics: 4.9/5

In this part of our Rusty and Curly slot review, we go over what unfolds when you hop on this riotous odyssey. The Rusty and Curly online slot unfolds on a standard gaming grid that houses 5 reels, 4 rows, and 14 fixed paylines. You get a payoff every time you land three or more matching symbols on any of the paylines from left to right. With the very first spin, you go straight into a cartoonish Wild West town called Dorkville, where the two inexperienced bandits bring chaos wherever they go.

The betting controls are neatly tucked at the bottom of the screen, designed to be easily accessible whether you play the game on your mobile or desktop device. The Rusty and Curly slot game accepts bets between $0.10 and $100, making it ideal for both high-rolling outlaws and cautious newcomers. The stake adjuster is located on the lower right side of the screen, next to the big spin button. Turbo option is on the far right, ideal if you are looking forward to a faster-paced gameplay, while Rusty and Curly also comes with an Auto-play mode if you want the game to do all the heavy lifting.

If, after reading our Rusty and Curly slot review, you want to learn more about the game from the official source, valuable game info on the featured bonuses and the paytable is easily accessible via a main menu button located in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Regarding gameplay, the Rusty and Curly slot game is a smooth ride from start to finish, even when you come across more rugged Dorkville terrain. The captivating animations and graphics take your spinning sessions to the next level without affecting the game’s performance.

Graphics & User Experience 5/5

As you will learn later on in our Rusty and Curly slot review, it is impossible not to take your hat off to the game’s immersive atmosphere and top-notch graphics and visuals. As soon as the game loads, you find yourself in a rickety Wild West town called Dorkville. While we do not see much of Dorkville during gameplay, we can imagine its old dusty roads, cracked buildings, and swaying saloon doors. The graphics are top-tier, both polished and cartoonish, which is the Rusty and Curly slot provider’s trademark.

The two main characters, Rusty and Curly, welcome you on board as soon as you load the game. They are perched on both sides of the gaming grid, and they most certainly add a humorous vibe to every spinning session. While the game’s developer never disclosed which one is Curly and which one is Rusty, we assume Curly is the one with gold curly hair with a manic grin on the left side of the reels. He seems to be the leader of the pack, ready to draw his pistol over the silliest things, like spilled beer.

On the opposite side, you will notice Rusty with a scruffy red mustache and a cowboy hat that is too small for his head. He does not look as menacing as his companion, but his clueless expression suggests he gets in trouble more often than not. The two cowboys are not there just for decoration, but they come to life with subtle animations, exaggerated movements, and unusual facial expressions.

We want to touch on other visual elements in our Rusty and Curly slot review. The feature symbols go with the game’s theme, depicting liquor bottles, cowboy hats, and sheriff’s badges. The backdrop is also instrumental in setting the stage for all the chaos that will unfold when you press the spin button. It depicts the Dorkville desert town surrounded by rugged mountains in the distance. Matching the top-tier visuals is a bouncy Western soundtrack dominated by lively piano tunes.

Paytable Structure: 4.8/5

In this part of our Rusty and Curly slot review, we focus on the game’s paytable structure. The game revolves around 10 symbols, including four lower-valued standard playing cards and six thematic symbols that, as expected, deliver a bigger payoff when you land matching combos on the paylines. The lower-paying symbols, including jacks, queens, kings, and aces, appear to be made of wood, to match the game’s theme. They deliver payouts between 0.1x and 1x your stake ($0.10 and $100) for a five-of-a-kind winning combo.

During your Rusty and Curly gameplay, you want to see more of higher-valued symbols on the grid, including bottles of liquor, cowboy hats, horseshoes, and sheriff’s badges. These symbols deliver payouts between 0.5x and 4x your stake for a five-of-a-kind winning combo. More rewarding is the sheriff’s badge symbol that can enrich your bankroll with payouts up to 10x your stake ($1,000). Add to this rewarding winning multipliers, which will be discussed in detail in our Rusty and Curly slot review, and you are in for a rewarding surprise.

Like most other Hacksaw online slots, Rusty and Curly features standard wilds, represented by wild posters, which have the power to replace standard-paying symbols to boost your winning odds. Landing a five-of-a-kind winning combo made with wilds also delivers a payout of 10x your stake. There are also scattered bonus symbols which are your key to triggering bonus features, but more on this in the later sections.

Payout Potential: 4.7/5

In terms of payout potential, this is not the most rewarding Hacksaw Gaming release, but it still packs a punch with a promise of generous rewards up to 10,000x your stake, as we highlighted throughout the Rusty and Curly slot review. To get to a high-stakes shootout, Wild Posters need to align as these carry winning multipliers that can potentially skyrocket your return. More specifically, they carry winning multipliers between 2x and 10x, and when multiple Wild Posters contribute to your winning combo, their multiplier values are added together before being applied to your win.

Things can also go wild when you trigger any of the bonus features, but these details are discussed further in our Rusty and Curly slot review. The game is neatly crafted on a medium volatility model, meaning it is more suitable for casual players. Unlike playing high volatility slots, with the Rusty and Curly slot game, there will be no excessively long spinning sessions without any wins coming your way. This is a perfect middle ground, keeping the gameplay dynamic and exciting thanks to steady returns.

The Rusty and Curly online slot boasts a default RTP rate of 96.29%, which is around the industry’s average. We also have to note that different RTP configurations are also available, 94.31%, 92.25%, and 88.31% at some online casinos featuring the game. What also impacts the game’s RTP is Bonus Buy features, which we will touch on in the following section of our detailed Rusty and Curly slot review.

Features: 4.9/5

The in-game bonus features steal the spotlight in every gameplay by bringing extra excitement and greater win potential. As briefly mentioned earlier in our Rusty and Curly slot review, the core of the game is in its Wild Poster symbols that can land on the gaming grid carrying winning multipliers, hearts, or both. When they make their appearance on the gaming grid, they stick to the reels and trigger a respin. The heart count goes down by one every time the reels spin, and Wild Poster wilds remain on the reels until no more hearts are left. Each Wild Poster symbol can land with up to three hearts.

As for associated winning multipliers, they range from 2x to 10x. As highlighted throughout our Rusty and Curly slot review, when multiple wild symbols are a part of your winning combo, their multiplier values are added, resulting in a bigger payoff. During respins, any free spins scattered bonus symbols that land on the grid are stored in the progress bar, which is conveniently located above the grid. Collecting three or more scattered free spins symbols triggers one of the two main Rusty and Curly slot features, the Stick to the Plan mode.

Things kick into high gear with the Stick to the Plan bonus, which instantly awards you 6 free spins during which there is a higher chance of Wild Poster symbols landing on the grid carrying bigger winning multipliers up to 100x and more hearts. Just like in the base game, in the Stick to the Plan bonus, winning multiplier values are added together before being applied to your win when multiple wilds contribute to your winning combo.

The game’s most rewarding feature, Who Shot the Sheriff, activates when you collect four scattered bonus symbols on the same spin. This bonus feature plays out in three cycles, each awarding 12 free spins. Each cycle is made of one Collect Phase and three Payout Phases. In the Collect Phase, Curly, Rusty, or both outlaws appear on the gaming grid and expand and introduce a wild reel.

The outlaws will shoot one to six times at the winning multipliers, which are positioned above the gaming grid. The total value of the multipliers they shoot is then added to the respective wild reel in the Payout Phase. The available multipliers range from 2x to 200x. In the following Payout Phase, Rusty and Curly’s wild reels are sticky, and all winning multipliers from the Collect Phase are carried over.

Their two companions, Crispy and Chewy, can also make an appearance. While they expand to form wild reels, they do not carry any winning multipliers. After three spins, the free spins bonus goes back to the Collect Phase. Landing extra free spins symbols grants between one and three additional cycles. With Bonus Buy features, you can skip all these steps outlined in our Rusty and Curly slot review and get straight into the ultimate shootout.

In-Depth Reviews of the Best Rusty and Curly Casinos

Now that we have unpacked all the exciting features behind one of the quirkiest Wild West-themed slots on the market, this part of our Rusty and Curly slot review is devoted entirely to the best casinos where you can play the game in a safe environment. While many gambling sites feature the game, not all of them are equally deserving of your attention.

Picking the right casino can make or break your Rusty and Curly spinning experience, and this is why we took it upon ourselves to scout the landscape and find the best options. We ultimately decided on three casinos that come fully stocked with rich game libraries, generous bonuses and promotions, and bulletproof safety measures. Whether you want to spin the reels of the Rusty and Curly slot game for fun or big rewards, rest assured, CoinCasino, Betpanda, and BC.Game have got you covered.

1. CoinCasino: Best Overall With Level-Up Bonuses and Other VIP Rewards for Rusty and Curly Slot Players

Welcome Bonus 200% match deposit bonus up to $30,000 + 50 super spins Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play Rusty and Curly Yes

Our first stop on our tour of the best casinos to play the Rusty and Curly online slot is CoinCasino. One of the top crypto casinos was introduced in 2024, and while it is one of the newcomers, it has already built an impressively loyal fan base. As an important part of your Rusty and Curly slot review, we dive into the unique features of CoinCasino that make it an excellent choice for spinning sessions. One of these is most certainly the casino’s hefty 200% welcome bonus up to $30,000 that comes attached to 50 free spins you can use to spin the reels of the Wanted Dead or a Wild slot.

The match deposit bonus does not specifically mention Rusty and Curly, but it is usable on the game. Apart from offering all new arrivals this juicy welcome bonus, CoinCasino has also made sure returning players are well taken care of. Returning players whose lifetime wagers exceed $250 are invited to join the CoinClub VIP Program for a top-tier online gambling experience. There are nine levels to climb, from bronze to diamond, with unique perks and benefits along the way, including free spins and level-up bonuses, cashbacks up to 25%, VIP hosts, and free access to exclusive events and special rewards.

If this is not enough to convince you to give CoinCasino a shot, maybe the fact that the Rusty and Curly slot demo is available to all players even without registering will be. To access the Rusty and Curly demo slot, just visit CoinCasino on your preferred device, navigate to the slot lobby, locate the game, and click “Play for Fun”. CoinCasino also stands out with its unrivaled mobile optimization, which means you can spin the reels of the Rusty and Curly slot game any time and any place while on the go, without downloading an app to get started.

2. Betpanda: Rusty and Curly Slot Players Qualify for a 10% Weekly Cashback Bonus

Welcome Bonus 100% match deposit bonus up to 1 BTC Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play Rusty and Curly Yes

In our Rusty and Curly slot review, Betpanda is another crypto-focused online casino that is stealing the show. This next-generation gambling site emerged on the scene in 2023 with the main goal of offering crypto gambling fans the most immersive gameplay. The site supports all major cryptocurrencies, alongside popular standard payment services. At the same time, its rich game library lets you spin the reels of hundreds of slots, including the Rusty and Curly slot game. You can dive headfirst into outlaw-inspired sessions with demo and real-play modes.

The Rusty and Curly slot demo is available to registered and non-registered players from the main game lobby. As we will discuss in one of the later sections of our Rusty and Curly slot review, playing the game’s demo mode is an ideal option to sample what the game offers and how its bonus features impact your gameplay without spending a dime. Betpanda also takes care of its mobile gambling fans by offering a fully mobile-optimized mobile platform that works like a charm on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, with no need to download a native app and deal with frequent app updates.

As for the cherry on top, one of the best Rusty and Curly casinos offers a generous 10% weekly cashback bonus, which covers all games in its rich game library. Players who collect at least 12,500 experience points during the week are eligible for the bonus. The weekly cashback automatically credited is free of wagering requirements. If you are a newcomer who has just made an account at Betpanda, you qualify for a 100% match deposit bonus with a maximum cashout limit of 1 BTC. All deposits of at least €10 qualify, and the wagering requirements are set at 80x. The WRs are a bit steep, but this does not take from the bonus’s genuinely staggering value.

3. BC.Game: Four Match Deposit Bonuses Usable on Rusty and Curly for Newcomers

Welcome Bonus 120% match deposit bonus up to $500 + 100 free spins

100% match deposit bonus up to $300 + 100 free spins

150% match deposit bonus up to $500 + 100 free spins

100% match deposit bonus up to $300 + 100 free spins Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play Rusty and Curly Yes, after registration

Another top contender for spinning the reels of the Rusty and Curly slot game is BC.Game. Founded in 2017, this gambling site is a one-stop online destination for many crypto gambling fans who are looking forward to benefiting from generous welcome and recurring bonuses. BC.Game also houses one of the most comprehensive crypto banking departments that supports over 130 digital coins, alongside popular standard payment services. Aligning with the spirit of our Rusty and Curly slot review, BC.Game stands out for a remarkable welcome bonus that awards you on your first deposit.

More specifically, as you start your Wild West adventure at BC.Game, you qualify for a 120% match deposit bonus up to $500 that comes attached to 100 free spins. Your second deposit at BC.Game unlocks a 100% match deposit bonus up to $300 and 100 free spins, while third-time depositors can boost their bankrolls with a 150% match deposit bonus up to $500, which also comes with 100 free spins. Finally, there is a 100% match deposit bonus up to $300, along with 100 free spins available to fourth-time depositors. Each match deposit bonus in the hefty welcome bonus package is usable to spin the reels of the Rusty and Curly slot game.

Joining the ranks of BC.Game also means being eligible for weekly and monthly rakeback bonuses, level-up bonuses, and other generous perks, which are reserved for BC.Game VIP players. If you are interested in the Rusty and Curly demo slot, it is accessible at BC.Game once you register for an account. When it comes to mobile gameplay, the casino runs like a well-oiled machine. The mobile experience is responsible and smooth via its instant-play mobile casino platform, while BC.Game also offers iOS and Android dedicated mobile casino apps.

Free Rusty and Curly vs Real Money Play

Our detailed Rusty and Curly slot review also outlines the pros and cons of playing the game in free mode and playing for real money. Both modes are readily available at most casinos that feature the game and offer a slightly different experience.

If you are curious about the game, the Rusty and Curly slot demo is a great training ground and starting place. If you are a veteran player chasing big wins, the real money mode is the route to take. Below, we explore the pros and cons of both modes and explain how they affect gameplay, to help you decide which mode is a better fit for you.

Playing in Demo Mode

As highlighted throughout our Rusty and Curly slot review, playing the game in its free mode is a perfect choice if you are new to slots or if you want to get to know the game before you join the big league and start playing for real stakes. The Rusty and Curly demo slot allows you to spin the reels in a completely risk-free way, without any financial risks whatsoever. This lets you familiarize yourself with everything the game has to offer, with free games rather than real cash. You can see how Wild Poster symbols affect gameplay and how different in-game bonuses are triggered.

With the demo play mode, you have access to the same game features as when playing for real money, but you are playing with demo credits instead of real money. The biggest advantage of the Rusty and Curly slot demo is that it allows you to learn the ropes, test different stakes, and see how often different in-game bonuses trigger.

At the same time, there are a few cons. Since there is no real cash at stake, you are not eligible for real money rewards. This usually means no adrenaline rush associated with playing for real money. Playing the Rusty and Curly demo slot can also give you a false sense of how often the game pays, and hit frequency may be different from the real deal. Additionally, playing the game’s free mode means you are not eligible for casino bonuses and promotions, such as welcome bonuses, cashbacks, reloads, and VIP rewards.

Playing for Real Money

Once you are ready to buckle up and ride into the sunset, nothing beats the thrill of playing the Rusty and Curly slot game for real money. As we mentioned earlier in our Rusty and Curly slot review, the game offers top winnings of 10,000x your stake, and this is the top prize you are eligible for when playing for real money. This is where the true thrill lies since suddenly every spin and every winning multiplier that lands on the grid counts and can contribute to your balance.

When playing for real money, Wild Poster symbols are not just a quirky feature but your key to a serious payoff. In addition to being eligible for real money rewards, playing in the real money mode also means you are eligible for casino bonuses and promotions. Depositing at CoinCasino, Betpanda, and BC.Game as a newcomer unlocks a generous welcome bonus, while returning casino players benefit from cashbacks, free spins, and special loyalty rewards that can make all the difference in your online gambling experience.

On the flip side, playing for real money is associated with real risks. Rusty and Curly is a game of chance, and if luck is not on your side, losing your money is a real possibility. While this is a medium volatility game, a longer dry spell without any significant financial gain can happen, and this is why smart bankroll management is the most essential skill to protect your bankroll and ultimately extend your gaming sessions.

Tips & Strategies to Win at Rusty and Curly Slot Game

Now that you are familiar with the pros and cons of playing the game for real money and free, this part of our Rusty and Curly slot review is devoted to practical strategies and tips that can help you get the most out of your Wild West journey. While no strategy can lead to guaranteed wins since this is a game of chance, smart bankroll management, familiarizing with the game in demo mode, and making wise use of Bonus Buy features can go a long way.

Play the Rusty and Curly Slot Demo to Familiarize Yourself with the Game

Before you saddle up and explore the horizons with Rusty and Curly, consider playing the game’s free mode to get a grasp of its game mechanics and how different bonuses trigger and ultimately affect your spinning session. Pay attention to the game’s Wild Poster respin mechanics since this is the heart and soul of the game and your key to building your bankroll.

As we discussed in one of the previous sections of our Rusty and Curly slot review, Wild Poster symbols land on the gaming grid carrying hearts or winning multipliers or both. Upon reaching the grid, they trigger respins, which keep coming until all hearts are gone. Playing the Rusty and Curly demo slot, you can observe how often Wild Poster symbols land and how to adjust your stake to last you across multiple respins.

Carefully Manage Your Bet Sizing and Bankroll

Even though Rusty and Curly is a medium volatility slot, smart bankroll management skills are still essential to stay on the right track and protect your bankroll regardless of what happens during your spinning sessions. This being said, we recommend you have a budget set before you press the spin button for the first time. You can divide your budget into smaller units if that is more manageable, and stick to it.

Speaking of the importance of bankroll management, we recommend you avoid making big jumps in your wager size, especially during base game spins when waiting for any of the two major bonus features to trigger. Even in medium volatility slots, hit frequency can swing wildly, so the key is to keep your wager sizing consistent and up your stake only when it makes sense.

Set Clear Goals and Know When to Stop

Even the silliest outlaws understand the drill and know when to leave the saloon. As we mentioned throughout our Rusty and Curly slot review, the game’s medium volatility nature means that longer dry spells are not frequent, but not impossible. The game can turn on a dime with winning multipliers in the picture, and while you may be tempted to go all in when you feel like luck is on your side, setting clear goals and sticking to them is the best approach.

It is important to know when to stop. If you have just won a big prize from one of the two main bonus features, the best thing you can do to protect your bankroll is to either take a break or reduce your stake. You do not want to be spinning endlessly. Instead, set clear goals and devise an easy exit plan for when things do not go your way.

Mobile Rusty and Curly Slot Play – iOS and Android Compatibility

One of the main benefits of spinning the reels of the Rusty and Curly slot game is the fact that it works seamlessly on both desktop and mobile devices. As for the online casinos featured in our Rusty and Curly slot review, only BC.Game offers native iOS and Android casino apps, but this does not mean that CoinCasino and Betpanda do not cater to fans of playing slots on their mobile devices. Most offshore casinos do not have dedicated casino apps, but this works in your favor.

Instead of dealing with downloading native casino apps and worrying about your mobile device’s storage, you can launch the game via your mobile device’s browser. CoinCasino, Betpanda, and other offshore casino sites have fully optimized mobile casino platforms that offer the same features and promise the same seamless performance on mobile devices as on PCs and laptops. The game itself is built using advanced HTML5 technology, meaning it adapts to smaller screens automatically and loads quickly regardless of which mobile device you use.

The Best Casino for Playing Rusty and Curly Slot

To wrap up our Rusty and Curly slot review, we can say with confidence that this is one of the quirkiest Wild West slots you will ever come across. The game’s developer did an amazing job combining innovative in-game bonuses with cartoonish, but polished graphics and visuals. With a standout RTP of 96.29%, medium volatility, and top winnings up to 10,000x your stake, you know you are in for a treat.

As for the best online casinos to saddle up and ride into the high-stakes sunset, CoinCasino leads the pack with its remarkable VIP bonuses and a generous welcome bonus up to $30,000. Expect a top-tier Wild West adventure at Betpanda that houses one of the most generous weekly bonuses and BC.Game that should appear on your radar if you are looking for a juicy welcome bonus. Armed with valuable knowledge on the gameplay and bonus mechanics, you are ready to accompany Rusty and Curly on their upcoming wild adventure through the streets of Dorkville.