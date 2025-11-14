Title Coop Clash Developer Bullshark Gaming Reels 7 Rows 7 Paylines Cluster Pays RTP 96.15% | 94.21% Hit Freq 29.27% | 29.17% Max Win 12,000x Max Win Probability 1 in 2 – 4 million Volatility High Min/Max Bet 0.10 / 100 Release Date February, 2025 Play Coop Clash Slot Demo for Free Slot Ranking: ★★★★☆ 4/5 Rate Game ( 0 Votes) Play for Real Play for Free Having issues with Coop Clash ? Submit

Coop Clash Slot Review: Expert Game Analysis

In this section of our Coop Clash slot review, we get down to all the nitty-gritty details that make the game a hidden gem among Bullshark Games titles. We took a ride down the farmyard, playing the game across many spins to check its bonus features and base game. We took note of its volatility and overall performance, and also tested the game on mobile devices.

As mentioned earlier, the Coop Clash slot provider is Bullshark Games, an ambitious online casino content developer founded in 2023 by Andre Villandberg. The company’s first slot game debuted in 2023, Mafia Clash, while Coop Clash is one of the latest additions released in February 2025. Bullshark Games and Hacksaw Gaming are closely associated via their OpenRGS platform partnership. This means that the Coop Clash online slot and other Bullshark Games titles are readily available across online casinos featuring Hacksaw Gaming slots.

Developer Bullshark Games Theme Animals, Farmyard Release Date February 2025 Reels 7 Rows 7 Paylines Cluster Pays RTP 96.15 | 94.21 Volatility High volatility Hit Frequency 29.27, 29.17 Maximum Win 12,000x Maximum Win Probability 1 in 2-4 million Bonus Round Yes, free spins Minimum Bet $0.10 Maximum Bet $100 Bonus Features Walking Wilds, Symbol Removals, Winning Multipliers, Rabbit Rampage Bonus, Unstoppable Rabbit Bonus, Bonus Buy Casinos to Play Beam Boys CoinCasino, BC Game, Betpanda

Gameplay & Mechanics: 4.9/5

The action in the Coop Clash slot game unfolds on a 7×7 gaming grid featuring a Cluster Pays gaming engine, instead of typical paylines. Wins are awarded when five or more matching symbols land on the gaming grid adjacent to each other in a vertical or horizontal position. Every time a winning cluster hits the gaming grid, the winning symbols disappear to be replaced with new, potentially winning symbols. This tumble feature continues until no new wins land on the grid. This means you can get multiple wins on a single spin.

What kicks the gameplay into overdrive are the Coop Clash, which are moving wild symbols that not only carry generous winning multipliers but also move from one position on the grid to another every time they contribute to your winning combo. This will be discussed in detail in later sections of our Coop Clash slot review, alongside the game’s two free spins bonuses, but for now, keep in mind that moving wilds are essential to scoring a big payoff alongside other featured in-game bonuses.

The Coop Clash slot game has been designed to accommodate all slot players, from high rollers to casual gamers. You can join in on the farmyard chaos for just $0.10, while the maximum bet accepted is $100. The betting controls tucked away at the bottom of the gaming grid are easily accessible. On the far right, you can adjust your stake with the stake amount toggle by using the up and down arrows. Next to the bet amount toggle, you will see the spin button, alongside the Autoplay tab, which allows you to set up automatic spins with optional loss and win limits.

On the far left, you will find the main game menu with music and sound options. From the main menu, you also have access to the Coop Clash Super Turbo mode for faster-paced gameplay. At the same time, the Info tab includes all information on the game, from its in-game bonuses and RTP rates to its paytable structure, which we will go over in later sections of our Coop Clash slot review.

Graphics & User Experience 5/5

The moment you load the Coop Clash slot game, the ultimate barnyard chaos erupts in an instant. The Coop Clash slot provider is known for cartoonish and vibrant games, and Coop Clash is no different. The neatly rendered 7×7 gaming grid is visually rich and crisp, with each symbol carefully rendered. Every time you land a winning combo on the grid, a colorful cascade follows with symbols exploding before being replaced by other potentially winning icons.

Every time a wild symbol hits the gaming grid, it does not just stand still, but hops from one place on the grid to another, as we briefly touched on in the earlier section of our Coop Clash slot review. The beautifully crafted backdrop shows a farm with a wooden barn in the distance alongside rolling hills. All of this is neatly crafted in warm sunset tones against a yellowish sky depicting fluffy clouds drifting away. It feels like a scene from a cartoon movie with impressively rich graphics and top-tier visuals, which add to the game’s allure. The overall vibe is similar to Culinary Clash.

When you load the game, you will also instantly notice the unmistakable sight of General Rabbit in its armored tank, ready to cause chaos. He is not just placed there for decorative purposes. His menacing look sets the stage for what comes when you finally press the spin button, reminding you that the battle that is about to start is not for the faint of heart.

The whole setting is enriched with marching sound effects and quirky backdrop music that adds a humorous twist to the game. As you will later on in our Coop Clash slot review, the overall user experience is flawless, whether you use a desktop or mobile device. The Coop Clash slot game loads quickly and performs without a hitch on a smaller 6-inch phone screen or a bigger 15-inch desktop device screen.

Paytable Structure: 4.8/5

As a part of our detailed Coop Clash slot review, now we take a look at the game’s paytable structure. There are two main tiers of symbols, lower-valued egg symbols and higher-valued chicken symbols, both carefully crafted to match the game’s cartoonish visuals. There is one cracked egg and four differently colored eggs that deliver payouts ranging from 7.5x to 20x ($750 to $2,000) your stake for winning clusters of at least thirteen symbols. As highlighted throughout our Coop Clash slot review, you need at least five matching symbols in a cluster to get a payout.

The higher-valued symbols are represented as five differently colored chickens, which are the first line of defense against General Rabbit. There is a fiery red, orange, purple, green, and gray chicken, each with a different personality. These feathery creatures turn up the heat as clusters of thirteen, and more chicken symbols pay between 20x and 50x your stake. The red chicken is the leader of the pack, at least in the payoff department, since it pays up to 50x your stake ($5,000).

Winning clusters made of purple chicken symbols boost your bankroll with payouts up to 30x ($3,000) your stake, while landing winning clusters made of grayish or green chickens pays up to 20x your stake ($2,000). The Coop Clash online slot also features scattered bonus symbols represented by egg crates and General Rabbit. These do not pay directly but unlock in-game bonuses, alongside boosting your winning odds, as we will discuss later on in our Coop Clash slot review.

Payout Potential: 4.8/5

This section of our Coop Clash slot review is entirely devoted to the game’s payout potential. Joining in on the farmyard chaos led by General Rabbit means you are eligible for top rewards up to 12,000x your stake. This is achievable with winning multipliers during free spins modes. Hitting this jaw-dropping reward means you need to replace wilds in their optimal positions on the grid and persistent multipliers, which are introduced when you trigger the Unstoppable Rabbit bonus feature.

The Coop Clash slot game has a theoretical RTP rate of 96.15%, which is just around the industry’s average for online slots. At some online casinos, the game’s RTP stands at 94.21%, with Bonus Buy features also affecting the game’s RTP rate. All in all, expect fair returns in the long run. If you are looking for a higher RTP slot by the same developer, FRKN Bananas is a good choice. The two games also share other similarities, like rich cartoonish visuals, quirky themes, and innovative in-game bonuses.

Coop Clash is a high volatility slot game, which means dry spells without any significant wins are common, but they are usually broken with a big win. The game turns into a high-voltage ride with main bonus features discussed below in our Coop Clash slot review, as these introduce guaranteed wild symbols and bigger winning multipliers. The hit frequency is around 29%, which is decent for a high volatility slot.

Features: 4.9/5

Just like in the game, the bonuses and promotions take a central stage in our Coop Clash slot review for obvious reasons. They promise to elevate your spinning sessions to the next level with a mix of walking wilds, winning multipliers, and two bonus features. In the Coop Clash slot game, wild symbols that are part of your winning combo are not removed but stay on the gaming grid and jump to a new, randomly chosen location.

When a wild symbol contributes to your winning combo, it also gets assigned a winning multiplier between 1x and 10x. Upon settling on the grid, all wild winning multipliers are added to the total win multiplier before being applied to your win. Every wild on the grid also increases the win multiplier counter. When it reaches three, all lowest-valued symbols are removed from the grid, meaning any of the lower-valued egg symbols discussed earlier in our Coop Clash slot review, and the counter resets.

Adding more to the barnyard brawl is the game’s Rabbit Rampage bonus feature, which triggers as soon as you collect three or four scattered egg crate bonus symbols on the same base game spin. Three scatters grant 6 free spins, while four scatters award you with 8 free spins. During the Rabbit Rampage bonus, symbols are removed from the grid until the end of the bonus since the counter does not reset like in base game spins. Landing an additional scattered bonus symbol grants extra free spins.

If you get lucky enough to collect five scattered bonus symbols on the same base game spin, you unlock the Unstoppable Rabbit bonus feature that instantly awards 10 free spins. On the first spin, you are guaranteed at least three wild symbols, while other features mirror the Rabbit Ramage bonus. The Unstoppable Rabbit bonus grants extra free spins for every new scattered bonus symbol landed on the gaming grid.

If you wish to skip the wait and jump straight into the barnyard chaos, there are several Bonus Buy options. For just 3x of your base bet, you can trigger the Bonus Hunt Feature Spins, which ultimately increase the odds of unlocking any of the featured free spins bonuses. The Egg Blaster Feature Spins, which guarantees at least three wilds on the following spin, will cost 50x your base game stake, while you can buy your ticket to the Rabbit Rampage for 100x your stake. Diving straight into the Unstoppable Rabbit action is more costly at 300x your base stake.

In-Depth Reviews of the Best Coop Clash Casinos

We get to another important section in our Coop Clash slot review, which is where we introduce you to the best casinos to play the game. Now that you are familiar with the game’s ins and outs, you are probably ready to jump into the action, and if this is the case, rest assured, the three featured casinos deliver on all fronts. Besides offering immersive spinning sessions on the Coop Clash online slot, they offer generous bonuses and promotions, hassle-free mobile gameplay, and more, as discussed in the following sections.

1. CoinCasino: Best Overall No KYC Casino with No Registration Coop Clash Slot Demo Mode

Welcome Bonus 200% match deposit bonus up to $30,000 + 50 super spins Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play Coop Clash Yes

The first stop in this part of our Coop Clash slot review is CoinCasino, one of the best crypto casinos on the market, with over 4,000 casino games in the rich game library to keep you busy for hours on end. The platform is licensed under Anjouan and employs top-notch safety measures to protect your financial and private details. CoinCasino also stands out as one of the few no KYC casinos, which translates to a much quicker registration procedure and greater privacy, alongside added anonymity, during your spinning sessions on the Coop Clash online slot or any other game in the rich game catalog.

What truly sets this casino apart from alternative options is its easily accessible Coop Clash slot demo mode. You can help chickens fight off General Rabbit without investing a dime, even if you are not a registered CoinCasino player. The Coop Clash demo slot is accessible from the main gaming lobby and offers the same features and experience as the game when played for real money. The Coop Clash demo slot runs like a charm on desktop and mobile devices, since it has been crafted carefully with the use of advanced HTML5 technology. CoinCasino has yet to introduce dedicated mobile casino apps, but the platform is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

We also wanted to share important details about CoinCasino bonuses in this part of our Coop Clash slot review. It rolled out the red carpet for new players by offering a substantial 200% match deposit bonus up to $30,000 and 50 free spins. The free spins can only be used on Wanted Dead or a Wild, while the match deposit bonus can be used to join the farmyard brawl in Coop Clash. To encourage loyalty, CoinCasino offers VIP bonuses in the form of level-up promos, free spins, VIP hosts, and more.

2. Betpanda: Free Spins and Weekly 10% Cashback for Coop Clash VIP Players

Welcome Bonus 100% match deposit bonus up to 1 BTC Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play Coop Clash Yes

The next stop in our Coop Clash slot review is Betpanda, a crypto online casino that has been around since 2023. The casino stands out for its extensive crypto banking department, which supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and all other popular digital currencies. At Betpanda, you also have access to a staggering variety of over 6,000 casino games, many of which are brought to you by Hacksaw Gaming and its partners, like the Coop Clash slot provider. The casino is incredibly easy to navigate, regardless of which device you use, while free mode is readily available on all RNG-powered slots.

More specifically, the Coop Clash slot demo is available to both registered and non-registered players. Playing the game in demo mode means you can explore different stake options, learn more about innovative bonuses covered in our Coop Clash slot review, and enjoy what the game offers without any financial risk whatsoever. If you are more interested in spinning the game’s reels on the go, Betpanda has got you covered with its instant-play mobile casino platform, which works seamlessly on all tablets and smartphones, without the need to download an app to get started.

The casino secured its place on this page through its generous VIP Program that encourages loyalty through weekly 10% cashback bonuses available on net losses, including losses on the Coop Clash slot game. Betpanda VIP players also take advantage of level-up bonuses, free spins, and other perks that are tied to their XP level. At the same time, newly registered players are welcomed on board with a 100% match deposit bonus up to 1 BTC. The bonus requires a minimum deposit of €10 using any of the supported payment services and can be used on all slot games from the rich game selection.

3. BC.Game: Immersive Coop Clash Mobile Experience with Dedicated Casino Apps

Welcome Bonus 120% match deposit bonus up to $500 + 100 free spins

100% match deposit bonus up to $300 + 100 free spins

150% match deposit bonus up to $500 + 100 free spins

100% match deposit bonus up to $300 + 100 free spins Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play Rusty and Curly Yes, after registration

At BC.Game, players will find a wealth of slots and other casino games, over 8,000 titles to be precise. All games are brought to you by industry leaders, like Hacksaw Gaming. Expect no issues with navigating the site since it boasts a user-friendly interface and a neatly rendered homepage from which you have easy access to all other site sections. You will find the Coop Clash slot game among hundreds of other slots. The Coop Clash demo slot is also available, but to spin the game’s reels without investing any time, you have to join the ranks of BC.Game.

This is because, unlike the two casinos previously mentioned in our Coop Clash slot review, BC-Game’s free play mode is only available to registered players. On a more positive note, the casino is praised for its immersive mobile experience. The instant-play mobile casino mirrors the desktop version of the site, giving you instant access to Coop Clash and other games from the lobby. Additionally, players can download and install the dedicated BC.Game iOS and Android casino apps from the App Store and Google Play Store, and play the game this way. Both options work seamlessly on smartphones and tablets.

For newcomers curious about Coop Clash, the casino has prepared a generous welcome bonus package, which includes match deposit bonuses redeemable on the first four deposits. There is a juicy 120% match deposit bonus up to $500 for first-time deposits, and a 100% match deposit bonus up to $300 you can claim on your second deposit. Third-time depositors can boost their bankrolls with a 150% match deposit bonus up to $500, while on their fourth deposit made at BC.Game, you could be eligible for a 100% match deposit bonus up to $300. The four match deposit bonuses are attached to 400 free spins. Coop Clash is not specifically mentioned in the bonus terms and conditions, but bonus money from match deposit bonuses can be used to spin the game’s chaotic reels.

Free Coop Clash vs Real Money Play

In this part of our Coop Clash slot review, we discuss the main differences between playing the Coop Clash slot demo and going for real winnings playing for real money. You can expect exciting gameplay in both modes, but they serve different purposes.

Playing for free is a perfect training ground to get to know the game and learn the ropes, while playing for real money delivers the ultimate thrill associated with knowing you are eligible for real money rewards. More on the differences and similarities between the two playing modes is in the following sections.

Playing in Demo Mode

As we briefly touched on in our Coop Clash slot review, playing the game’s demo version is a perfect risk-free opportunity to familiarize yourself with what the game offers before you start playing for real stakes. Playing the Coop Clash demo slot means you have access to the same features as when playing the game for real money, including the same walking wilds, two free spins bonuses, and stacking winning multipliers.

You get to observe how bonus symbols impact gameplay and test each bonus feature to see if it is worth it. Without breaking a sweat, you can also examine the game’s volatility level and possibly even devise your real money play strategy based on your findings using free games. With demo mode, there is no pressure; you can spin the reels for as long as you want, test the game using different wager sizes, and see how the gameplay unfolds over multiple sessions in a completely risk-free environment.

At the same time, playing the Coop Clash demo slot removes real money winning from the equation, which is naturally the biggest downside. Even if you hit the maximum win of 12,000x your stake, it is just for vibe. Playing the game’s demo mode also means missing out on casino bonuses and promotions, which require making a deposit and playing games for real stakes. The Coop Clash slot demo may also miss the thrill associated with playing for real money, but it is a perfect training ground for curious and new slot players.

Playing for Real Money

In this part of our Coop Clash slot review, we focus on the pros and cons of playing the game for real money. To put your Coop Clash gameplay into overdrive, you jump into the real money play action. Playing the game with real stakes involved brings the excitement to a whole new level. In the real money mode, every single spin can lead to a payoff. Every wild and scattered bonus symbol can make a huge difference in your bankroll.

As highlighted throughout our Coop Clash slot review, the game has a maximum win potential of 12,000x your stake. Its high volatility nature means that big infrequent winnings are more common than smaller wins. In addition to being eligible for real money rewards, playing for real stakes also means benefiting from casino bonuses and promotions. At the three featured casinos, players have access to welcome bonuses, reloads, free spins, cashbacks, and VIP rewards, which are not available when playing the Coop Clash slot demo.

At the same time, with real money play, you are risking your own money. Additionally, in high volatility slots, dry spells are not uncommon, so you could go many spins without any significant wins, which brings on more pressure. With real money play, you also may be tempted to chase losses, and this is a recipe for disaster, at least when it comes to your bankroll. However, nothing compares to the thrill of spinning the reels when real money is on the line.

Tips & Strategies to Win at Coop Clash Slot Games

While Coop Clash is a game of change, there is still room for devising a smart strategy that can go a long way, especially in high volatility slots like this one. Whether you are aiming for big wins or spinning the reels for fun, familiarizing yourself with game mechanics and keeping an eye on your budget is key to success. In the following sections of our Coop Clash slot review, we share a few practical tips and tricks for getting the most out of your Coop Clash gameplay, so let’s dive in.

Play the Coop Clash Slot Demo First

As highlighted throughout our Coop Clash slot review, this is not your typical slot game. It boasts a Cluster Pays gaming engine with multiple in-game bonuses, winning multipliers, and more. There is also an innovative symbol removal mechanic that can play a key part in your gameplay. Before you jump straight into real money play action, consider playing the Coop Clash slot demo first just to familiarize yourself with the game mechanics in a risk-free way.

Pay Attention to Winning Multipliers

For gameplay, equally important are stacking winning multipliers associated with moving wild symbols, as discussed earlier in our Coop Clash slot review. Underestimating the power of wild multipliers would be a big mistake, as they are your key to top winnings up to 12,000x your stake. While you want to avoid making big jumps in your stake, it makes sense to bet a bit higher when the gaming grid is packed with wild symbols.

Be Cautious with Bonus Buy Features

The Coop Clash online slot features a few Bonus Buy options that come in handy when you do not want to wait for the game’s bonus features to trigger naturally. With one of the less costly Bonus Buy features, you can also increase the odds of triggering free spins. This being said, Bonus Buy features should be used wisely and with caution, as going overboard can easily drain your balance and ultimately significantly shorten your gameplay.

Set a Budget and Stick to It

As our Coop Clash slot review discussed earlier, smart bankroll management is essential to protect your bankroll and stay on the right track. Smart bankroll management is even more crucial when playing high volatility slots, like Coop Clash, where longer dry spells are not uncommon. This is why we recommend you set a budget before you press the spin button and stick to it. Another good idea is to set win and loss limits if you plan to play the game for an extended period.

Mobile Coop Clash Slot Play – iOS and Android Compatibility

The Coop Clash online slot has been crafted using advanced HTML5 technology, which means it is accessible across all devices, including tablets and smartphones. The game loads quickly, and its layout automatically adjusts to the smaller screens of mobile devices. Playing the game on the move means having access to the same in-game features and enjoying the same top-notch visuals as when spinning the reels on PCs and laptops.

As discussed earlier in our Coop Clash slot review, the best casinos for playing the game are also accessible on mobile devices. While CoinCasino and Betpanda, as well as most other offshore casinos, do not offer dedicated mobile casino apps, you can play your favorite games on your mobile device in an instant-play mode, without needing to clutter your phone or tablet with yet another app, as for BC.Game, you can play Coop Clash via its instant-play mobile platform or a dedicated iOS/Android casino app; the choice is yours.

The Best Casino for Playing Coop Clash Slot

This is the time to wrap up our Coop Clash slot review, and we think you will agree that this has been a wild ride. Coop Clash by Bullshark Games is one of the quirkiest animal-themed slots on the scene. It boasts a dynamic 7×7 gaming grid with Cluster Pays gaming engine, tumble wins, moving multiplier wilds, and two explosive free spins bonuses that can skyrocket your winnings to 12,000x your stake. Add to this top-tier visuals and captivating animations, and you know you are in for a treat.

Those ready to jump into the farmyard chaos, CoinCasino is the place to bet. It has one of the most generous welcome bonuses, while its free play mode is accessible to registered and non-registered players. Betpanda is another top contender to play the game, offering a tiered VIP Program with cashback bonuses, free spins, and more accessible to Coop Clash slot players. At the same time, BC.Game shines with its sleek mobile casino platform and dedicated casino apps. If the game has managed to spark your curiosity, grab your gear and jump straight into the coop chaos!