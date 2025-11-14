Best Amex Casinos in Canada for November 2025

Top Alternatives to American Express Online Casinos Reviewed

Let’s dive deeper into our top three alternatives to online casinos that accept American Express. We’ve dug into their unique features and selling points, so it’s easier for you to find sites that genuinely appeal to your playing style.

Best Games Selection Dragonia Dragonia Casino may be a new kid on the block, launching in 2025, but it has plenty to roar about. There are more than 8,000 titles from over 70 top game providers. That includes thousands of regular slot games, 100+ Megaways games, and a richly stocked live dealer studio. + Show more Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Dragonia Casino may be a new kid on the block, launching in 2025, but it has plenty to roar about. There are more than 8,000 titles from over 70 top game providers. That includes thousands of regular slot games, 100+ Megaways games, and a richly stocked live dealer studio. + Show more Pros More than 8,000 games of all win types

70+ game developer partners

🎰 Why It's Best for Its Collection of Games There's no shortage of reels at Dragonia Casino, with the majority of its games being slots from scores of unique developers. Popular titles include Le Bandit, Majestic King, and Wanted Dead or a Wild. Canadian players can also access over 270 live dealer games, including multiple variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, sic bo, andar bahar, and teen patti. 🪙 Get More Rewards with the Bonus Shop Regular players at Dragonia are able to earn points while they play, which can be spent at the site's Bonus Shop. Points can be earned by completing weekly challenges, such as completing a certain amount of spins on a game, or received as tournament prizes. Players can exchange the points they have accrued for bonus money, free spins, and more. 💡 Expert Opinion We can easily give this Amex casino alternative first prize for its number of games, boasting thousands of games from over 70 developers. With classic reels, Bonus Buys, Megaways, Hold & Wins, Super Scatters, and plenty of other slot variants, on top of RNG and live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more, players should find something to suit their playing style. To be really picky, there does appear to be one or two household titles missing, such as Book of Dead, but then nobody should find themselves too disappointed, given there are still Play'n GO titles available, such as Legacy of Dead. License Anjouan (Comoros) Games Types Slots, Table Games, Live Casino, Casual Games Total Number of Games 8,000+ Mobile App Browser-only Minimum Deposit $10 Withdrawal Time 3 - 5 days Bank Options Interac, PlayID, Mastercard, MuchBetter, Neosurf, Utorg, Cash2Code, Jeton, Mifinity, BTC, LTC, DOGE, bank transfer

Fantastic Cashback Deals Millioner Also new to the Canadian online casino scene is Millioner, which launched in 2025. Stocking around 8,000 games, the casino delivers an array of regular promotions, including daily challenges, game tournaments, reload bonuses, and weekly cashback. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer 200% Up To $3,750 + 300 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Also new to the Canadian online casino scene is Millioner, which launched in 2025. Stocking around 8,000 games, the casino delivers an array of regular promotions, including daily challenges, game tournaments, reload bonuses, and weekly cashback. + Show more Pros 15% cashback up to $3,750

Tons of regular deals with competitive terms

🔙 Why It's Best for Cashback Millioner gives players a second chance to play games with their weekly cashback offer. This applies to players who have net losses across slots and RNG table games in a given week. In fact, you can take advantage of 25% up to $375 on live games, and 15% on anything up to a massive $3,750 elsewhere! 💵 More Freebies up for Grabs This Amex casino alternative offers more than just cashback. It's also famous for its casino tournaments, challenges, on-site shop, and VIP club. The site's high-rolling, luxury-living theme really lends itself to its fabulous bonuses! 💡 Expert Opinion Millioner is a great choice for any player that wants Amex transactions, plenty of fun games to try, and regular promotions that bring real value. We particularly like the fact that VIP players are able to claim weekly cashback, and the fact that the rewards scale as you climb the VIP tiers makes things more satisfying. The only downside we found with the cashback, however, is that we had to reach out to the customer support team every Monday between the hours of 7 AM till before midnight in order to claim it. If you forget to reach out to them via live chat or email, you risk voiding any cashback for which you would otherwise be eligible. License Anjouan (Comoros) Games Types Slots, Table Games, Live Casino, Casual Games Total Number of Games 8,000+ Mobile App Browser-only Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 deposit and withdrawal Withdrawal Time 3 - 5 days Bank Options Visa, Interac, PlayID, Mastercard, MuchBetter, Neosurf, Utorg, Cash2Code, Mifinity, BTC, LTC, DOGE, Bank Transfer

Top Choice for Live Casino Games OnlySpins While OnlySpins is a user-friendly slots site first and foremost, it’s actually hiding some fantastic live dealer action. This Tobique-licensed casino was launched in 2025, packing a punch with 7,000+ games. Of this, there are more than 250 live dealer streams from some of the biggest and best developers. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer 100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab Get Offer Quick Overview While OnlySpins is a user-friendly slots site first and foremost, it’s actually hiding some fantastic live dealer action. This Tobique-licensed casino was launched in 2025, packing a punch with 7,000+ games. Of this, there are more than 250 live dealer streams from some of the biggest and best developers. + Show more Pros 250+ live casino games

Five-tier VIP program

📡 Why It's Best for Live Dealer Games OnlySpins' brimming range of more than 250 live games and tables runs the gamut from game shows and poker to classic and international tables. This includes baccarat, blackjack, poker, roulette, sic bo, andar bahar, teen patti, games shows, and more. There are plenty of different styles to try, from speed versions to multi-hand games, and there are even tables in European languages for those that may prefer playing in their native language. 👑 Enjoy VIP Treatment At OnlySpins, every player can join their VIP program. Players start at level one and can climb all the way to level five, unlocking personalized offers which are tailored to your gaming preferences, higher withdrawal limits, VIP cashback with every deposit, and a personal VIP manager. 💡 Expert Opinion OnlySpins is a haven for fans of live dealer games, and we love the fact that there is a variety of different games, from classic blackjack to andar bahar. The only gripe we had was that the list of game shows did not include any Evolution titles, which means fans of Deal or No Deal Live or Monopoly Live may not find OnlySpins their perfect match. That being said, it is rare to see so many live casino games in one place, so there still may be something to suit their tastes. License Tobique Games Types Slots, Table Games, Live Casino, Casual Games Total Number of Games 7,000+ Live Casino Yes Mobile App Browser-only Withdrawal Time 3-5 days Bank Options Interac, PlayID, Mastercard, MuchBetter, Neosurf, Utorg, Cash2Code, Mifinity, BTC, LTC, DOGE, Bank Transfer

How American Express Works at Online Casinos

Whether connected to a credit issuer or your bank, Canadian online casinos accepting Amex cards let you pay in and cash out swiftly and securely.

Amex is widely used by casino players all over the world, and we’re seeing more online casinos that take American Express popping up in North America, albeit slowly.

What is Amex (American Express)?

American Express, founded back in 1850, is one of the world’s most valued financial companies.

Amex opened its first office in Canada in Toronto in 1853 and now operates as Amex Bank of Canada and Amex Canada Incorporated.

It introduced its first plastic card in 1958 and has grown to become a prominent credit and debit card provider, although in Canada, it is primarily a charge card.

And, Amex use is still growing, with around 160 million merchants accepting the card globally. Finding an Amex casino online in Canada can still be tricky, however, as there are other factors to consider (such as game libraries, security, and bonus terms).

If you can’t find the right casino American Express is accepted at, it’s worth considering Visa and Mastercard casinos as alternatives.

Is American Express Safe and Legit in Canada?

Yes, all Amex transactions are protected with TSL encryption, making this option perfect for online gaming. Given its widespread support, American Express is one of the most trusted and secure payment and deposit methods available online.

That said, you should always assess Amex casinos carefully before joining and making a deposit.

Case in point – we checked all the alternatives to Amex casino sites in our list for HTTPS encryption, up-to-date security certificates, and secure payment gateways.

Deposits & Withdrawals with American Express

Depositing with American Express is almost instant, but you may have to wait a few days for online casinos that accept American Express to process payouts. What’s more, don’t assume that all casinos accept Amex – always check the banking options before registering.

How to Deposit:

1️⃣ Go to the cashier at your chosen Amex casino, choose Deposit, and select American Express

2️⃣ Enter your card’s details and enter how much you’d like to pay in (checking site limits)

3️⃣ Check and confirm your deposit and complete any security measures requested

4️⃣ Refresh your casino account, and your bankroll should be updated in seconds

How to Withdraw:

1️⃣ Head to the Amex casino cashier, select Withdraw, then set American Express as your method

2️⃣ Enter your card information and select how much you’d like to withdraw

3️⃣ Confirm the withdrawal amount

4️⃣ Check your bank for funds within the next five business days

It’s worth remembering that Amex casinos accepting payments with this type of card won’t always process withdrawals to it. That, and you may need to withdraw to a card you’ve already paid in with.

American Express Casino Payments Explained

Let’s break down a few crucial things you’ll need to know about casino Amex payments and withdrawals.

Deposit Speed and Limits

Amex casinos typically process funds from your bank via your card in seconds. However, you’ll need to meet the minimum deposit threshold (which is, for example, $10 at our top three sites).

Check out your casino’s payment terms (and set yourself deposit limits if you wish).

Withdrawal Speed at American Express Casinos

You’ll usually need to wait up to five business days for Amex casinos to process and transfer your winnings.

Some casinos operate much swifter, but remember that you may not always be able to withdraw via credit card (there are extra processes involved).

Reasons for Withdrawals Taking Longer Than Deposits

🔐 Amex casinos may need to complete KYC (Know Your Customer) ID checks

🏦 While deposits are usually automated, withdrawals may be processed manually

📈 Some casinos have the right to hold money to gain interest

⚠️ Most casinos will take extra steps to check large withdrawal requests to ensure they are legitimate

Fees & Charges

Card deposits at online casinos typically do not incur fees. They don’t want to dissuade you from paying in!

Like other processors, however, American Express charges its merchant customers to handle its cards. That means you may find some Amex casinos apply fees when you request a withdrawal.

Do also check your issuing bank, if applicable, for additional fees. Some apply costs as casino payments may be seen as cash advances (that means you may be liable for interest).

Pros and Cons of American Express Casinos

Let’s explore why American Express casinos are enjoyed by Canadians across the country, as well as some of the drawbacks to using Amex for online gambling.

Pros: American Express offers rewards and perks to users

American Express offers rewards and perks to users Amex is incredibly safe to use, thanks to its advanced fraud protection systems

Amex is incredibly safe to use, thanks to its advanced fraud protection systems More and more casinos across Canada accept it as a payment and withdrawal method

More and more casinos across Canada accept it as a payment and withdrawal method You can deposit instantly and start playing for real cash in seconds Cons: Amex casinos are, generally, much rarer than Visa and Mastercard sites

Amex casinos are, generally, much rarer than Visa and Mastercard sites It can take up to five business days for withdrawals to process

It can take up to five business days for withdrawals to process Some Amex casinos require you to pay fees to withdraw to cover their costs

American Express Casino Bonuses & Promotions

There are usually several welcome and ongoing bonuses available at Amex casinos in Canada for you to choose from.

Here are some of the most common and popular promotions available at Canadian online casinos that accept Amex.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses offer a generous amount of credit to use when exploring casinos for the first time. You’ll usually be able to claim a cash matching bonus, occasionally accompanied by free spins. Always make sure to read the terms and conditions for any Amex casino bonuses you activate.

💡 Best Welcome Bonus OnlySpins‘ fantastic welcome bonus tops our Amex casinos alternative list, with up to 100% available up to $750. You get a generous 200 free spins to use on top, and the wagering terms are very reasonable.

Ongoing Rewards

Casinos that accept American Express will also offer ongoing promotions to loyal players, including reload deals, cash back on losses, and tournament games.

Again, it’s always a good idea to check the terms and conditions of any ongoing deals. American Express is typically accepted for ongoing offers; however, it’s best to double-check.

💡 Best Ongoing Rewards From our Amex alternatives, Dragonia and Millioner have fantastic reload and cashback bonuses. The former offers 50 free spins and 50% reload up to $500 every week, and the latter serves up 15% cashback on anything up to $3,750 weekly.

American Express vs Other Casino Payment Methods

Plenty of Amex casinos in Canada accept other card options, so let’s see how they measure up.

American Express vs Mastercard, Interac, and Visa

In Canada, American Express (Amex) is not as widely used as brands such as Mastercard and Visa. In fact, Canadian debit processor Interac is the market leader, even ahead of the global standards.

Amex is also less popular than Visa and Mastercard, largely because it’s available only by application. Many people choose American Express (Amex) because of its cardholder perks. Visa and Mastercard, meanwhile, are distributed to Canadian bank account holders by default.

Unfortunately, that also means Amex casinos are much rarer than those accepting Mastercard, Visa, and Interac in Canada.

💡 Pro Tip While there are benefits to using American Express vs Mastercard, Interac, or Visa, it is worth having one of the remaining three available, too, so you don’t limit your pick of online casinos.

American Express vs E-wallets

Canadian casino players often use e-wallets, such as PayPal, for added privacy and convenience. However, despite their convenience to some extent, some Amex casinos prevent you from claiming bonuses and deals if you purely use an e-wallet.

💡 Pro Tip If you want to keep your casino bankroll separate from your everyday banking, it’s worth pairing your Amex card with an e-wallet. Just watch out for bonus restrictions and fees from your casino.

American Express vs Cryptocurrencies

Increasingly, casinos are accepting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. These digital coins offer complete anonymity and enable you to cash in and out in seconds. However, crypto is notoriously volatile, meaning you bank with it at your own risk.

💡 Pro Tip Cryptocurrencies are great value if you buy and cash out during a bull market. However, be aware that their volatility means values will change between you depositing and cashing out, so keep an eye on the exchange rate.

American Express vs Other Methods

Other popular methods accepted at Amex casinos in Canada include Google Pay, Apple Pay, and bank transfers. The main benefits of the former two options are relative anonymity and ease of use, while bank transfers are more secure and predictable. However, it’s best to avoid them if you have the option of Amex, because they can take several days to process.

💡 Pro Tip There’s not much difference between using Amex and Apple or Google Pay beyond the fact more casinos seem to be accepting the latter two. We’d recommend only ever using bank transfers if you’re stuck for other options – they are very slow!

Have You Found Your New Favourite Amex Casino?

American Express is a trusted card brand that’s popular among many Canadian casino-goers. While finding an Amex casino may be rare compared to Mastercard and Visa options, as our guide demonstrates, there are still numerous American Express online casino brands offering attractive deals and fair terms.

If you’re struggling to find an online casino with Amex, we suggest checking out alternatives like Dragonia. The slots site comes out on top thanks to its fantastic range of games, speedy banking, and super-generous bonus terms.

Be sure to check out our complete Amex casino alternatives list, however, and find an option that suits you best!

FAQs

Can I use American Express card at a casino? Yes, you can use an American Express card at participating casinos. However, you are more likely to find a Mastercard or Visa casino than an Amex casino, because these cards are more widely used.

Which casino accepts American Express? Some major regulated casinos accept American Express, however, it may be quicker and more convenient to play at a Visa or Mastercard casino if you have either option.

Can I withdraw casino winnings to my American Express card? You can withdraw winnings to American Express at a participating Amex casino. However, make sure to check the banking options accepted first.