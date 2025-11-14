Best Mastercard Casino Sites in Canada in 2025

Find out how to uncover the best Mastercard casino site that suits your particular needs. Our experts have cherry-picked the top Canadian casinos where Mastercard is accepted for your consideration. Show More

Using a Mastercard casino adds a level of convenience to your casino play. To win money at an online casino, you need to load your account with dollars, anda  Mastercard is one way of doing so.

It’s easy to get money into and out of your account using your Mastercard, so check out the full details on this page for the best casino experience online. You’ll soon be able to find the Mastercard online casino that ticks your every box.

Top Mastercard Casinos in November, 2025

Our casino experts have chosen the ten best online casinos that accept Mastercard, and you will find them listed below, as well as a particular stand-out for each. We’ll get you to shake hands with our top three picks a little later on.

Casino Best Features Overall Verdict
1. Dragonia Our Top Choice for a Mastercard Casino 10.0
2. Millioner Best Mastercard Casino for Slots 9.9
3. Big Clash Leading Mastercard Casino Welcome Bonus 9.8
4. Tooniebet Top Casino for Live Games 9.7
5. VegasHero Best Mastercard Online Casino for Jackpot Slots 9.6
6. Robocat A Leading Choice for Slots Tournaments 9.5
7. AllySpin A Mastercard Casino with Exclusive Games 9.4
8. SpinIt Top Casino with Instant Mastercard Deposits 9.3
9. Gransino Our Pick for Mastercard Casino Table Games 9.2
10. Pistolo Excellent VIP Scheme for Mastercard Users 9.1

Maelis Hartley

Authored By Maelis Hartley

Last Updated: November 14, 2025
russell simmons - senior editor

Reviewed By Russell Simmons

Senior Editor
Mastercard Casino Canada

Best Mastercard Casino Venues in November, 2025

#1

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins
OUR SCORE
10
5 Stars Dragonia 		Play Now
#2

200% Up To $3,750 + 300 Free Spins

200% Up To $3,750 + 300 Free Spins
OUR SCORE
9.9
5 Stars Millioner 		Play Now
#3

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab
OUR SCORE
9.8
5 Stars OnlySpins 		Play Now
#4

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab
OUR SCORE
9.7
5 Stars Big Clash 		Play Now
#5

100% Up To $2,000 + 300 Free Spins

100% Up To $2,000 + 300 Free Spins

  • Claim 50 free spins with Weekly Rewards
  • Regular cashback rewards on virtual and live casino games
  • Get higher withdrawal limits and a personal account manager by joining the VIP program
OUR SCORE
9.6
5 Stars Vegas Hero 		Play Now
#6

Up To $1,800 + 200 Free Spins

Up To $1,800 + 200 Free Spins
OUR SCORE
9.5
4.5 Stars Tooniebet 		Play Now
#7

250% Up To €1,000 + 200 Free Spins

250% Up To €1,000 + 200 Free Spins

  • Win casino credits by completing Challenges
  • Tiered VIP program available
  • Fast, safe transactions using Visa, Mastercard, and Interac
OUR SCORE
9.4
4.5 Stars Allyspin 		Play Now
#8

100% Welcome Offer Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins & x1 Bonus Crab

100% Welcome Offer Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins & x1 Bonus Crab

  • Superb range of live casino and virtual sports games
  • Regular cashback bonuses - 10% up to $750
  • Make rapid crypto withdrawals up to $10,000 using BTC, LTC, and DOGE
OUR SCORE
9.3
4.5 Stars Spinit 		Play Now
#9

100% Up To $1,200 + 250 Free Spins

100% Up To $1,200 + 250 Free Spins

  • Purchase bonus money, free spins, and free bets at the Shop
  • 24/7 live chat customer support available
  • Excellent range of slots and live casino games
OUR SCORE
9.2
4.5 Stars Gransino 		Play Now
#10

100% Deposit Match Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

100% Deposit Match Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

  • Tiered VIP program promises regular promotions and cashback rewards
  • Get x1 Bonus Crab credit each time you make a qualifying deposit of $15
  • Responsive live chat available 24/7
OUR SCORE
9.1
4.5 Stars Pistolo 		Play Now
Top Mastercard Online Casinos Reviewed

Before you get out your wallet or purse, we’re going to take a quick look at our favourite picks for the best three Mastercard online casinos currently available in Canada.

Our Top Choice For A Mastercard Casino

Dragonia

Dragonia makes it to the top of our list as the best overall Mastercard casino online. This roaring casino is fresh from the egg, having been born in 2025, and runs via an Anjouan (Comoros) licence. At Dragonia, you can make Mastercard deposits with ease, claim generous bonuses, and play a fabulous array of fire-breathing slots and casino games. As well as over 6,000 slots, table games are very well covered, with multiple tables hosting blackjack, roulette, baccarat and others. With the option of claiming a 100% welcome bonus up to $750 too, there’s only really one black (scorch?) mark for Dragonia – it does not accept Mastercard for withdrawals.

Dragonia Casino app for mini reviews
Overall Verdict
10/10

Welcome offer

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

Dragonia makes it to the top of our list as the best overall Mastercard casino online. This roaring casino is fresh from the egg, having been born in 2025, and runs via an Anjouan (Comoros) licence. At Dragonia, you can make Mastercard deposits with ease, claim generous bonuses, and play a fabulous array of fire-breathing slots and casino games. As well as over 6,000 slots, table games are very well covered, with multiple tables hosting blackjack, roulette, baccarat and others. With the option of claiming a 100% welcome bonus up to $750 too, there’s only really one black (scorch?) mark for Dragonia – it does not accept Mastercard for withdrawals.

Pros

  • Over 8,000 slots and casino games
  • Software from 74 different gaming providers
  • Get started with a 100% welcome bonus up to $750 + 200 free spins

Cons

  • Does not accept Mastercard for withdrawals
  • Sometimes, too much choice is bewildering

Best Mastercard Casino for Slots

Millioner

While there are not a million slots at Millioner, the actual total is very close to 8,000, which should be enough to keep anyone entertained for a long, long time! It is also a number which is getting bigger and bigger, as Millioner adds new slots from top providers all the time. This online casino was launched in 2025 by NovaForge Ltd and has a verified license from Anjouan Gaming that was issued in June 2024. To add to Millioner’s reputation as a top provider of slots, the site hosts a good number of slot tournaments. If you’re a competitive slots player, then Millioner is the heaven you’ve been seeking. This Mastercard casino site has many classics, such as Reactoonz (I and II) and Gold Blitz and we cannot really recommend Millioner highly enough as a haven for slots lovers.

Millioner is a top Gigadat casino choice.
Overall Verdict
9.9/10

Welcome offer

200% Up To $3,750 + 300 Free Spins

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

While there are not a million slots at Millioner, the actual total is very close to 8,000, which should be enough to keep anyone entertained for a long, long time! It is also a number which is getting bigger and bigger, as Millioner adds new slots from top providers all the time. This online casino was launched in 2025 by NovaForge Ltd and has a verified license from Anjouan Gaming that was issued in June 2024. To add to Millioner’s reputation as a top provider of slots, the site hosts a good number of slot tournaments. If you’re a competitive slots player, then Millioner is the heaven you’ve been seeking. This Mastercard casino site has many classics, such as Reactoonz (I and II) and Gold Blitz and we cannot really recommend Millioner highly enough as a haven for slots lovers.

Pros

  • Close to 8,000 slots, all from leading providers
  • Amazing live casino too, with dozens of tables
  • Millioner adds the latest slots releases all the time

Cons

  • Another casino that does not accept Mastercard withdrawals
  • Site is too similar to others in the same stable

🎯 Why It’s The Best Mastercard Casino for Slots

We can prove that Millioner is the best Mastercard casino site for slots simply by listing a few names: Play’n Go, Playson, Hacksaw Gaming, Spinomenal, Games Global/Microgaming, ELK Studios, Betsafe, Stakelogic and Yggdrasil. These are all names that should be familiar to slots lovers as they are top-class software providers, and Millioner has dozens of games from all of them!

🎰Millioner is Hot for Slots but Offers Plenty More

There’s plenty more about Millioner that’s likely to appeal to both slots lovers and slots loathers! The site has over 100 RNG-based table games, covering blackjack, roulette, baccarat and others, plus there are over 100 casual games.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

It’s hard to believe now, but when casinos first appeared online (in the late 1990s), they were purely populated by table games. Video slots were, quite frankly, rubbish, and it wasn’t until the advent of Flash and, later, HTML5, that they became playable. Now slots rule the casino scene, and they definitely rule Millioner!

Feature Key Features

License
Anjouan (Comoros)
Games Types
Slots, Table Games, Live Casino, Casual Games
Total Number of Games
8,000+
Mobile App
Browser-only
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
$10 deposit and withdrawal
Withdrawal Time
3 - 5 days
Bank Options
Mastercard, Visa, Interac, PlayID, e-wallets, bank transfer

Leading Mastercard Casino Welcome Bonus

Big Clash

Big Clash is third on our list of the leading Mastercard online casinos, and we’ve placed it in the top three largely due to the generous nature of the site’s welcome bonus. One of the main benefits of using casinos that accept Mastercard is that there’s usually no issue in claiming bonuses (unlike e-wallets). This is one bonus that you will definitely want to claim – a $750 100% matched bonus. Just to add a little juice to this bonus, you get 200 free spins added on top! Your free spins are not handed to you on a plate, at least not all at once. You will receive 20 free spins along with your welcome bonus, and then 20 free spins each day for the following nine days. Wagering for free spins winnings is a little higher than bonus wagering, but it is still acceptable at 40x.

Three phones showcasing various features of the online casino in Canada, Big Clash
Overall Verdict
9.8/10

Welcome offer

100% Up To $750 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

Big Clash is third on our list of the leading Mastercard online casinos, and we’ve placed it in the top three largely due to the generous nature of the site’s welcome bonus. One of the main benefits of using casinos that accept Mastercard is that there’s usually no issue in claiming bonuses (unlike e-wallets). This is one bonus that you will definitely want to claim – a $750 100% matched bonus. Just to add a little juice to this bonus, you get 200 free spins added on top! Your free spins are not handed to you on a plate, at least not all at once. You will receive 20 free spins along with your welcome bonus, and then 20 free spins each day for the following nine days. Wagering for free spins winnings is a little higher than bonus wagering, but it is still acceptable at 40x.

Pros

  • Earn yourself a bonus up to $750, plus 200 free spins
  • Weekend reload bonus available too - up to $1,050 + 50 free spins
  • Earn 10% cashback on losses, every week

Cons

  • Like many other sites, it does not accept Mastercard withdrawals
  • Minimum deposit for the bonus is too high at $30

🎯 Why It’s Our Top Choice for a Mastercard Casino Welcome Bonus

Let’s examine that generous welcome bonus in more detail. We have to downvote the minimum deposit required to acquire the bonus, which is $30 (we think $10 is a reasonable lower limit). Your initial deposit at Big Clash will be matched with the same amount of bonus cash, up to $750. You will receive 200 free spins and one attempt on the Claw Machine, too.

✔️Wagering Requirements for this Bonus are Acceptable

Even some of the best Mastercard casinos promise big bonuses, but then add on unfavourable wagering expectations that render the bonus worthless. Happily, this is not the case at Big Clash, as the bonus wagering is set to 35x (bonus and deposit)

💡 Expert’s Opinion

The first thing we do when evaluating a bonus is check the terms and conditions. Too often, promising bonuses have the sheen wiped straight from them by unfriendly T&Cs. Happily, that’s not the case at Big Clash. You have ten days to complete wagering, and no bet amounts higher than $7.50.

Feature Key Features

License
Anjouan (Comoros)
Games Types
Slots, Table Games, Live Casino, Casual Games
Total Number of Games
8,000+
Mobile App
Browser-only
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
$10 deposit and withdrawal
Withdrawal Time
3 - 5 days
Bank Options
Mastercard, Visa, Interac, PlayID, e-wallets, bank transfer

How Mastercard Works at Online Casinos

If you have a bank account, then there’s a good chance Mastercard issues the associated debit card. You may instead (or in addition to) have a Mastercard credit card. Mastercard is a trusted name in financial services, having held this distinction since 1979.

Thousands of happy players use Mastercard safely and securely at casinos that accept Mastercard every day.

What is Mastercard?

Mastercard is a multinational payment card services provider that’s based in the US. First issued by Bank of America in 1958, Mastercard has evolved into its own entity. Originally called BankAmericard, it became the Interbank card in 1967, the Master Charge card in 1968 and finally Mastercard in 1979.

Mastercard entered the Canadian market in 1973. There are over 231 million Mastercard holders globally, making it one of the most trusted brands for payment services in more than 210 countries.

Casino floor with maple leaves on the ceiling, representing Apply Pay casinos in Canada

Is Mastercard Safe and Legit in Canada?

Mastercard was first issued in Canada through a partnership between the Bank of Montreal, the National Bank and Interbank. Mastercard is regulated in Canada via the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.

Mastercard is a highly trusted and secure brand globally. It is famous for providing aid should a card owner fall foul of unsolicited transactions. Additionally, several security protocols can be implemented to prevent illicit card use.

Deposits & Withdrawals with Mastercard

While deposits with Mastercard are instant, withdrawals, where available, are likely to take longer.

How to Deposit:

  1. 1️⃣ Head to the site’s cashier and choose Mastercard as your payment method
  2. 2️⃣ Enter your card details and choose the amount you wish to deposit, taking site limits into consideration
  3. 3️⃣ Confirm the deposit and complete any security checks that have been set up
  4. 4️⃣ Your money should be in your casino account within seconds

How to Withdraw:

  1. 1️⃣ Head to the site’s cashier and choose Mastercard as your payment method
  2. 2️⃣ Enter your card details and choose the amount you wish to withdraw, taking site limits into consideration
  3. 3️⃣ Confirm the withdrawal
  4. 4️⃣ Your money should be in your casino account within one to five business days

Not all online casinos that accept Mastercard deposits will accept withdrawals to Mastercard. In addition, it’s likely that you’ll only be able to withdraw to a card you’ve previously used to make a deposit.

Mastercard Casino Payments Explained

Let’s now look at a few very important aspects of using your debit card or credit card at the best Mastercard casinos.

Deposit Speed and Limits

Making a Mastercard deposit at online casinos will transfer the money from your bank account to your casino account in a matter of seconds. Deposits must reach a minimum deposit threshold (typically $10 or higher) and will also be subject to site-specific terms. You should also be able to set your own maximum deposit amounts.

Withdrawal Speed at Mastercard Casinos

Withdrawals are typically much slower than deposits, taking three to five days, although some Mastercard casinos may process withdrawals more quickly. Most sites do not permit withdrawals to credit cards due to the additional processing involved.

Reasons for Withdrawals Taking Longer Than Deposits

  • 💸 Deposits are automatic, while some sites will use manual processes to validate withdrawals.
  • 📈 Sites like to hold onto your money as long as possible to earn interest from it.
  • 🔐 KYC – a legal requirement at online casinos – may need to be completed.
  • ⚠️ Sites will not allow you to make large withdrawals without checking its full legitimacy.

Fees & Charges

Deposits do not come with fees, as online casinos do not want to put any barriers or discouragements in place that could delay you from loading up your casino account with money.

Mastercard charges merchants for the use of its services, and most merchants are happy to absorb these charges as part of the payment process. Some online casinos that accept Mastercard may, however, pass these charges onto players when they request withdrawals.

Issuing banks may add fees, too, as some view casino transactions as cash advances and charge interest and fees accordingly.

Pros & Cons of Mastercard Casinos

What are the main benefits and disadvantages of using your Mastercard at online casinos in Canada? We’ve come up with a few, and you’ll find them listed below.

Pros:

  • Deposits are usually instant, so no delays to play!
  • Most online casinos in Canada accept Mastercard
  • Mastercard transactions are safe, secure and trustworthy
  • Use the same process for deposits and withdrawals with no additional fuss

Cons:

  • Withdrawals can take up to five days
  • Fees may be involved
  • Credit card transactions may be treated as cash advances by banks

Mastercard vs Other Casino Payment Methods

Even if you have a Mastercard, you are not forced to use it at online casinos in Canada. We will now take a brief look at a few alternatives.

Mastercard vs Visa and American Express

In Canada, Mastercard holds a market share of approximately 24% in the payment network sector. This makes it the third-largest payment network in the country, behind Interac (approximately 38%) and Visa (36.5%), with American Express trailing significantly at 1.5% (2024 figures).

In truth, you can’t really control whether you have a Mastercard or a Visa card, as it depends on who you bank with. Most banks offer a Mastercard or a Visa card, but not both. Of course, you are free to choose your own credit card provider, but we do not particularly recommend using a credit card at online casinos.

Mastercard and Visa are largely interchangeable at online casinos, and if an online casino accepts Mastercard, it will almost always also accept Visa. If, for some reason, you only have an American Express card, then your casino options will become severely restricted, so that card is one to avoid.

💡

Pro Tip

If you are deciding whether to go down the Mastercard or Visa route for your online casino play, then we are here to tell you … it doesn’t really matter. Both are equally accepted, and there are no real benefits in acquiring a Mastercard to use at online casinos if you already have a Visa card.

Mastercard vs E-wallets

Popular e-wallets in Canada include PayPal, Venmo, and AirTM. We are not counting Interac, Apple Pay, or Google Pay as e-wallets, as those payment systems withdraw money from your bank accounts, whereas e-wallets allow you to maintain a separate balance online. E-wallets are convenient, but e-wallet deposits may not qualify for bonuses at online casinos that accept Mastercard.

💡

Pro Tip

If you are uncomfortable with making/receiving payments to online casinos via your bank account, then e-wallets offer an alternative. You can also manage a separate gambling bankroll away from your bank account, but remember, e-wallet deposits may not qualify for bonuses.

Mastercard vs Cryptocurrencies

Many online casinos in Canada accept payments via cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, but how do these currencies compare to Mastercard? While offering greater levels of personal security, cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile, meaning you can lose money without spending it!

💡

Pro Tip

If you want to keep your gambling activities completely to yourself, then using cryptocurrency is the way to go. Your access to online casinos may become restricted, though, and be certain to stick to trusted payment routes in acquiring your crypto in the first place.

Mastercard vs Other Methods

The alternatives to Mastercard we have yet to explore include Interac, Apple Pay, Google Pay and wire transfers. The first three usually take payments (sometimes via Mastercard) directly from your bank account, so they are equivalent to Mastercard anyway. Wire transfers are somewhat archaic and, as they are slow, should be avoided.

💡

Pro Tip

There is no real advantage in using Interac, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a wire transfer over Mastercard. Such methods should only be entertained if you genuinely do not have an alternative.

Mastercard Casino Bonuses & Promotions

When you are claiming a casino bonus at a Mastercard casino, you need to make sure you make your deposit using a qualifying payment method. Usually, Mastercard deposits are eligible for casino bonuses, unlike, say, digital wallets. This is because, unlike digital wallets, players are unlikely to acquire multiple accounts and cards just to claim the same bonus multiple times.

Welcome Bonuses

A welcome bonus is the initial, and usually the largest bonus that you’ll be able to claim. It’s typically in the form of a matched bonus within lower and upper limits. You should have no problem making Mastercard deposits to claim a welcome bonus.

💡

Best Welcome Bonus

Big Clash offers, we feel, the best welcome bonus among our choices for casinos that accept Mastercard. It’s worth up to $750 with 200 free spins added on top. Wagering is excellent – 35x for the bonus and 40x for free spins winnings.

Ongoing Rewards

The best online casinos that accept Mastercard offer bonuses and promotions for both new and established casino players. These come in the form of reload bonuses, cashback offers and seasonal deals.

Remember always to check the terms and conditions of such offers. You should have no problems using your Mastercard to make qualifying deposits; however, it’s always best to confirm.

💡

Best Ongoing Rewards

Dragonia offers reload bonuses – 50 free spins plus a bonus, 50% up to $750 or $1,050 + 50 free spins at weekends. Millioner allows you to claim back 10% of your weekly casino losses, up to a maximum amount of $750.

Have You Found Your New Favourite Mastercard Casino?

Mastercard is a trusted brand in Canada with a strong market share. When it comes to gambling, online casinos that accept Mastercard are ubiquitous and offer a secure payment environment, instant deposits and no-quibble bonuses. The only drawbacks are issues with withdrawals and slow withdrawal times; however, this does not apply to all Mastercard casino sites. Use Mastercard at online casinos for safe and secure transactions.

Why not get started with a leading Mastercard casino from our expert list of suggestions?

Maelis Hartley

Maelis Hartley is a lifelong gamer and seasoned writer with an enduring passion for storytelling, digital realms, and player-first journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Law, a foundation that sharpened her analytical skills and later fueled her deep dive into the ever-evolving landscape of the gaming industry.