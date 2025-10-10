The Best Table Tennis Betting Sites of 2025

Not every betting site offers table tennis odds, but we highlight the top sportsbooks for bettors who love ping pong. Our list ranks sites based on competitive odds, bonuses, and whether they have betting markets on ITTF events, the WTT Finals, and the Table Tennis World Cup. Show More

Welcome to our guide on table tennis betting sites. We’ll be explaining exactly how to bet on table tennis, with recommendations of leading ping pong sportsbooks for US players. Our experts walk you through our sportsbook reviewing process, selecting only the best operators in the business. 

We’ll also draw your attention to the biggest events in the table tennis calendar, popular table tennis wagers, and compare the experience of betting online to placing bets at a retail sportsbook. At the end of the guide, you’ll be able to decide if online table tennis betting is right for you. If it does, you can click through to one of our recommended sites, sign up, and claim a lucrative welcome bonus. Let’s get into it. 

Best Table Tennis Betting Sites Ranked

Although we’re hesitant to offer a definitive ranked list, the ten table tennis betting sites below all offer outstanding platforms in this area. We say we’re hesitant, because every individual has their own ideas on what makes a great sportsbook. Nevertheless, we’re confident that our selections represent an excellent cross-section of the US online betting market.

We’ve highlighted the standout feature at each of our recommended sites. Take this USP into consideration, compare welcome bonuses and other features, then decide which one is right for you. When you’re ready, you can click through to begin the sign-up process and start betting on table tennis.

Betting Site Best Features
BetWhale Best Overall Table Tennis Betting Site
BetOnline Welcome Bonus with No Strings Attached
MyBookie Biggest Range of Table Tennis Betting Markets
BetUS Receive Sports Betting Tips Through BetUS TV
BetNow Minimum Crypto Deposits of $10
Bet105 Instant Sportsbook Withdrawals
Everygame Live Table Tennis Betting Markets
BUSR Table Tennis Odds
Sportsbetting.ag Table Tennis Parlays
XBet Daily Odds Boosts Available on Table Tennis and Other Sports

The Best Table Tennis Betting Sites

#1

125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits

125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits

  • Trusted Sportsbook Operating Since 1994
  • Advanced Parlay Builder for More Complex Betting Strategies
  • Locker Room Section Offers Tips and Insights for Bettors
10
#2

Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus

Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus

  • Quick and Hassle-Free Verification Process
  • Live Streaming for In-Play Betting Action
  • Instant Online Payouts with No Fees
9.9
#3

Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250

Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250

  • Weekly Rebates on Losses for All Sports Bets
  • Exclusive Crypto Bonuses with Frequent Rewards
  • Multiple Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, Amex & Crypto
9.8
#4

Up to $250 in Free Bets

Up to $250 in Free Bets

  • Exciting Real-Time In-Game Betting Options
  • Wide Variety of Sports Betting Markets
  • Early Access to Moneyline Wagers
9.7
#5

50% Deposit Match up to $100

50% Deposit Match up to $100

  • $33 Free Bet Sunday Live Betting Promo
  • Parlay Hub Offers Ready-Made 3-Team and 4-Team Parlay Bets
  • 15% Odds Boosts on MMA Parlay Bets
9.6
Find the Best Sports Betting Site for You

US sports fans now have access to dozens of online betting sites. Some of the usual suspects don’t appear on this list, because they don’t offer table tennis. The top sportsbooks excel in one or two particular areas, whether that’s range of sports, bonuses for returning customers, or in-play betting options. Niche sports like table tennis are one way to stand out.

The best table tennis betting sites are no different. Think about what you want from a ping pong sportsbook, and then select a site that offers what you’re after. We’ve highlighted the specialties of our top ten in the table above; in the sections below, we review our favorite in greater depth.

Best Overall Table Tennis Betting Site

BetWhale

BetWhale tops our list as the best overall table tennis betting site. This sportsbook only launched in 2023, but has already gained a significant following with fans of all sports. Several of the betting sites that top our lists normally don’t feature table tennis. Of those that does, BetWhale has by far the best coverage.

 

 

Overall Verdict

9.9/10

Welcome offer

Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus

Quick Overview

BetWhale tops our list as the best overall table tennis betting site. This sportsbook only launched in 2023, but has already gained a significant following with fans of all sports. Several of the betting sites that top our lists normally don’t feature table tennis. Of those that does, BetWhale has by far the best coverage.

 

 

Pros

  • Biggest List of Alternative Betting Markets
  • Missions and Tournaments Enhance the Fun
  • Parlay Builder Tool Is Intuitive

Cons

  • Not Enough Sports Promotions
  • No Live Streams of Table Tennis

Feature

Overall Verdict

9.9/10

Key Features

Welcome Bonus with No Strings Attached

BetOnline

BetOnline has been taking bets since way back in 1991. From its current no strings attached welcome bonus, it’s clear that this betting site has learned a thing or two about how to look after its customers. While BetOnline doesn’t quite match BetWhale on table tennis, it’s the clear No. 2 choice among the rest of the sportsbooks.

The mobile sports betting version of BetOnline

Overall Verdict

9.7/10

Info-lightScore reflects games, banking, UX and security

Welcome offer

Up to $250 in Free Bets

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

BetOnline has been taking bets since way back in 1991. From its current no strings attached welcome bonus, it’s clear that this betting site has learned a thing or two about how to look after its customers. While BetOnline doesn’t quite match BetWhale on table tennis, it’s the clear No. 2 choice among the rest of the sportsbooks.

Pros

  • No Strings Welcome Offer
  • Early Betting Lines and Sharp Odds on Underdogs
  • Daily Cash Drop Codes

Cons

  • No Contest Promotions for Table Tennis
  • High Rollover (Except the Welcome Bonus)

Feature

Overall Verdict

9.7/10

Key Features

Spread Betting on Table Tennis Events

MyBookie

MyBookie launched in 2014 and is known for offering a wide range of betting markets on all of its sports, including table tennis. The site’s welcome offer is reminiscent of the regulated sportsbook market, where bettors receive a bet-back offer — promoted by one operator as a no-sweat first bet. As risk-free first bets go, MyBookie has one of the best, as theirs promotion offers protection up to $500.

 

The mobile version of MyBookie sports betting for US

Overall Verdict

9.5/10

Welcome offer

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus of 50% Up To $1,000

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

MyBookie launched in 2014 and is known for offering a wide range of betting markets on all of its sports, including table tennis. The site’s welcome offer is reminiscent of the regulated sportsbook market, where bettors receive a bet-back offer — promoted by one operator as a no-sweat first bet. As risk-free first bets go, MyBookie has one of the best, as theirs promotion offers protection up to $500.

 

Pros

  • Boosted Parlays up to 12%
  • Active Live Betting Page
  • Live Stream Events on Your Smart TV

Cons

  • High Rollover on Some Reload Bonuses
  • No Money Bag Offers for Table Tennis

Feature

Overall Verdict

9.5/10

Key Features

How to Choose the Best Table Tennis Betting Sites

No matter the angle of our review — whether we’re looking for the top table tennis betting sites or the best cashback bonuses — our experts look at a number of key areas before recommending a sportsbook. We then aggregate the performance in each of the assessed areas to gain a picture of the site’s overall quality. It’s up to our readers to then decide what they value most. Here are some of the topics of our ping pong betting sites reviews.

Table Tennis Betting Markets Covered

A solid range of betting markets is paramount in all of our sportsbook reviews. For table tennis fans, this includes matches from the WTT Finals, the WTT Grand Smash, the ITTF World Team Championship Finals, the Table Tennis World Cup, and the Olympic Games. Full marks go to betting sites who offer markets on all of these events.

Live table tennis betting is also popular in the sport. With matches taking place all around the world, it’s not unusual to find live markets on dozens of ping pong matches at any one time. The fast-paced nature of table tennis games makes live betting on this sport particularly exciting.

Quality of Odds

A variety of betting markets isn’t much use if the prices on offer aren’t worth your while. That’s why our experts assess the quality of odds alongside an assessment of available markets. We’re confident that all of our recommendations offer high-quality odds as standard, but some sites perform better than others in this area.

Our reviewers keep an eye out for enhanced odds and other odds boost promotions in this part of the review. Many of our top ten table tennis betting sites offer enhanced odds on selected markets, so keep an eye out for these. Table tennis odds aren’t always reviewed, so read reviews of a site’s general odds to get an idea. If a sportsbook’s NFL betting lines receive good reviews, you can guess that the table tennis odds are solid.

Licensing

Licenses issued by regulatory bodies work to keep customers safe when they gamble online. They commit operators to upholding certain standards over regulated betting markets, data and payment protection, complaints processing and more. They also ensure betting sites are serious about their obligation to promote gambling in a responsible way.

For these reasons, you should never place a bet at an unlicensed betting site. Doing so is essentially the same as waiving your rights as a consumer of gambling products and services. You’ll never find an unlicensed site in our recommendations; if a sportsbook doesn’t have a valid license, our review ends immediately. Remember, though, that offshore sportsbooks often have licenses from legit government agencies.

Safety and Security

Whenever money changes hands online, customers need to feel confident that their safety and security is ensured. This is no different at table tennis betting sites, and it’s a part of the review we take seriously. We’ll check that the site is deploying the latest encryption technology, which protects both financial and personal data.

We also examine the site’s approach to responsible gambling in this section of the review. Licensed betting sites have dedicated pages to responsible gambling, but some sportsbooks acknowledge this responsibility more than others. Explainers on what responsible gambling looks like, the warning signs of problem gambling, and links to resources and organizations that can treat problem gamblers are all helpful and needed. In our opinion, ensuring customers gamble responsibly is the most effective way of keeping them safe.

Welcome Offers

Almost every sportsbook offers new customers a welcome bonus. It’s not the presence of a welcome offer that we’re looking for here, but the quality of such offers. Welcome bonuses represent the apex of a betting site’s generosity, so we want to see newbies truly rewarded. Matched deposits, risk-free bets, free spins — it doesn’t matter how the welcome bonus is delivered, just that it offers real incentive to signing up.

In order to gain an accurate picture of a welcome offer, we need to assess its associated terms and conditions. T&Cs are part and parcel of sportsbook bonuses, but there’s no need for them to be overly tough on players, particularly when it comes to a welcome offer. If our reviewers think the T&Cs are unrealistic, we won’t recommend a site, even if the offer is the biggest we’ve ever seen.

Variety of Sports Betting Markets

People reading this page want to bet on table tennis, but it’s unlikely that that’s the only sport they’re interested in. In the same way that you expect online casinos to offer more than one game, so too do sports bettors expect a full range of sports to bet on.

It goes without saying that our sportsbook recommendations for US players offer excellent spreads on football, basketball, baseball and hockey. We also expect to see a good range of soccer, tennis, golf, motorsports and MMA markets. The best-performing betting sites here offer 30+ different sports.

Payment Methods

We use a variety of payment methods in our everyday lives, and these options should be replicated at online sportsbooks. Options at the cashier page not only gives customers the convenience of choice, but they also open up the possibility of fast withdrawals, higher transaction limits and enhanced security features. This is all good news for the customer.

As standard, we expect to see at least one traditional payment method available, either bank cards, bank transfers, or e-checks. But newer banking technologies are becoming increasingly more valuable at betting sites, often more streamlined to use than older forms. e-Wallets and pay by mobile services are two good examples. Interested in cryptocurrencies? Table tennis betting with Bitcoin and other wallets is also possible at many of our sportsbooks.

Recurring Promotions

The best table tennis betting sites treat new and existing customers equally by laying on consistent, valuable and accessible promotions. Reload bonuses, cashbacks, no deposit bonuses and more — it doesn’t matter how they’re packaged, we just want to see as many as possible.

Our favorite sportsbooks in this part of the review are the ones that get a little creative. Perhaps they invite customers to take part in NFL selections, or run a basketball betting leaderboard. From the perspective of ping pong betting sites, we like to see at least some bonuses eligible to use on table tennis markets.

Popular Table Tennis Bet Types

Below are some examples of ping pong bets popular among other punters.

Match Winner (Moneyline)

Before you place a bet at a US sportsbook, it’s important to understand how American odds work. The moneyline is the name given to standard match betting, where bettors pick the player to win a match. The moneyline is the theoretical line of parity between the two competitors.

The odds on the favorite are placed below the moneyline, which means the odds are prefixed with a minus (-) symbol. Odds on the underdog are above the moneyline, and are therefore prefixed with a plus (+). It can be a little confusing to get your head around, so take a bit of time to understand them. Alternatively, you can change odds to be displayed in a decimal or fractional format.

Outright Winner

In this market, you can select the player to win an overall tournament. You can also opt for an each-way bet, which places money on the same player to either win the tournament or reach the final. Similar betting markets include to win a group stage, or to reach the quarter-final or semi-final.

Total Points (Over/Under)

You can also bet on the total number of points in a table tennis match. The bookmaker will present a number, and it’s your job to wager on whether the actual number will be higher or lower than what’s been presented. You’ll need to know the format of the match before you wager in this market. Whether or not the match is best of three, five or seven games will have a big impact on the total number of points.

Number of Games

Similarly, you can bet on the total number of games. When combined with the moneyline market, odds here can become quite significant. For example, if you bet on there to be exactly five games, with a particular player to win 3-2.

Spread Betting

In matches where there’s a clear favorite, spread betting can become a useful option. Here, you’re making a prediction that a player will either win or lose their match by a specified margin. Spread betting makes moneyline odds with no margin more enticing.

Live in Play Bets

Table tennis bets can be placed either pre-match or in-play. Live table tennis betting covers the same markets, but the odds change with every rally, or perhaps even every shot. The dynamism of live betting can be very exciting, particularly in back-and-forth sports like table tennis.

Table Tennis Events 2025/26

Here are some of the biggest events and key dates from the table tennis calendar for the 2025/26 season.

Table Tennis Event Location Date
ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu, India November 30 – December 7
WTT Finals Honk Kong, China 10 – 14 December, 2025
Singapore Smash Singapore February 19 – March 1
Table Tennis World Cup TBC TBC (Late March/Early April)
ITTF World Team Championships Finals London, UK April, 28 – May, 10, 2026
European Grand Smash Malmö, Sweden 13-23, August, 2026

Things to Avoid When Searching for the Best Table Betting Sites

In the same way that it’s good to know what to look for from a table tennis betting site, it’s also important to know what to avoid. There are hundreds of US sportsbooks now available, not all of which are worth considering. For starters, you should never place a bet at an unlicensed site. If you’re unsure about the licensing status of a betting site, this information is readily available at the bottom of the homepage of all licensed sportsbooks.

Unclear or misleading T&Cs also signal an untrustworthy betting site. Make sure you read the terms and conditions of a bonus before you make a financial commitment. And if you’re unsure about the contents of the small print, get in touch with customer support. They should be able to quickly clear up the issue, which is another effective test of a reputable betting site.

Reviews from sites across the internet offer a good benchmark when it comes to discerning the trustworthiness of sportsbooks. If the same issues are repeatedly mentioned, this is usually a pretty good sign that something’s amiss. Remember, though, that the majority of reviews are written by disgruntled customers. It’s always best to take these comments with a pinch of salt.

We’d also advise you to be cautious of any site that skims on the provision of responsible gambling resources. Betting sites that genuinely care about their customers should be committed to informing them about responsible behaviors, warning signs, and where to seek help if required.

How To Start Playing at Real Money Ping Pong Online Sportsbooks That Pay Out

Ready to start playing at the best table tennis betting sites? Here’s the best way to approach it:

1. Read Our Table Tennis Betting Guide

We’ve highlighted the top ping pong sportsbooks across the guide. Have a browse, compare features, and decide which one is best for you.

2. Sign Up at a Sportsbook

Click through to the sportsbook and start the sign-up process. To create a betting account, you’ll need to provide your email, address, date of birth, and other personal information.

3. Deposit Cash in Your Account

Go to the cashier page and select your preferred deposit method. If you’re claiming the welcome bonus, make sure you satisfy relevant T&Cs here, such as minimum deposit amount and eligible payment methods.

4. Bet on Global Table Tennis Events!

With funds in your account, you’ll be ready to place your first ping pong bet. Browse table tennis markets, find the right match, and lay down your first wager.

Real Money Table Betting Sites vs. Retail Sportsbooks

Depending on the state you’re in, there are two ways of placing a bet at a sportsbook: online, or at a retail location. We compare the two experiences in the table below.

Real Money Betting Sites Retail Sportsbooks
✅Bet whenever and wherever you want ✅Enjoy the atmosphere of retail locations, which often come with a variety of entertainment options
✅Enjoy a wider range of sports and betting markets ✅Physical customer service presence
✅Access to a higher volume of bonuses ❌Must physically visit a retail location
❌Lacks the atmosphere and community of retail sportsbook betting ❌Fewer bonuses and betting markets on offer

States Where Ping Pong Betting Sites Are Legal

Sports betting of some sort is legal in 38 US states. If you live in a state that is yet to legalize state-licensed online betting sites, you can legally access offshore sportsbooks licensed elsewhere.

State Online Sports Betting Retail Sportsbooks
Arizona
Arkansas
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Washington DC
Puerto Rico

Responsible Gambling at Table Tennis Betting Sites and Apps

More important than any table tennis betting strategy is the continuous commitment to responsible gambling principles. Among other things, this means never betting when under the influence, only betting what you can afford to lose, and never chasing losses.

Online sportsbooks enable their customers to do this effectively by providing limiting tools that restrict betting activity by money deposited, money spent and time spent. Make sure you’re always using these tools to help you stick to predetermined budgets.

If you’re starting to worry that your gambling habits are getting out of hand, remember that it’s never too late to ask for help. There are a number of professional problem gambling charities and organizations across the US, including:

The National Council on Problem Gambling can also be contacted via phone on 1-800-GAMBLER.

Have You Found Your Best Table Tennis Sports Betting Site?

If you’re looking for the best table tennis betting sites, our experts have highlighted ten leading operators in this area. We’ve also explained how it is we decided on this shortlist, some of the most popular types of table tennis bet, and provided information on the biggest upcoming events in the sport.

We’ve made it as easy as possible to connect our readers to leading ping pong betting sites, so all that’s left for you to do is decide where you want to sign up and play. Have a read of our reviews, take a look at site’s reputations, compare welcome bonuses, and decide on the one that best suits your needs. Then when you’re ready, click through to the site, create your account, and claim that welcome offer. Good luck!

