US sports fans now have access to dozens of online betting sites. Some of the usual suspects don’t appear on this list, because they don’t offer table tennis. The top sportsbooks excel in one or two particular areas, whether that’s range of sports, bonuses for returning customers, or in-play betting options. Niche sports like table tennis are one way to stand out.

The best table tennis betting sites are no different. Think about what you want from a ping pong sportsbook, and then select a site that offers what you’re after. We’ve highlighted the specialties of our top ten in the table above; in the sections below, we review our favorite in greater depth.

Best Overall Table Tennis Betting Site BetWhale BetWhale tops our list as the best overall table tennis betting site. This sportsbook only launched in 2023, but has already gained a significant following with fans of all sports. Several of the betting sites that top our lists normally don’t feature table tennis. Of those that does, BetWhale has by far the best coverage. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 BetWhale Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Get Offer Quick Overview BetWhale tops our list as the best overall table tennis betting site. This sportsbook only launched in 2023, but has already gained a significant following with fans of all sports. Several of the betting sites that top our lists normally don’t feature table tennis. Of those that does, BetWhale has by far the best coverage. + Show more Pros Biggest List of Alternative Betting Markets

Missions and Tournaments Enhance the Fun

Parlay Builder Tool Is Intuitive Cons Not Enough Sports Promotions

No Live Streams of Table Tennis 🎯Best Range of Table Tennis Betting Markets BetWhale offers a great range of table tennis betting markets. At the time of review, customers could bet on 81 different games from the Setka Cup, with odds on 9 in-play matches also available. There’s a useful guide on table tennis betting included on site, which will help new customers find their feet with this sport. 🏅Up to $6,000 Welcome Bonus Package There’s a 100% up to $1,000 welcome bonus for all customers, but those making their first deposit with a cryptocurrency will increase the promotion to 200% up to $6,000. There’s a $100 minimum deposit requirement and the rollover is 15x. BetWhale also offers a great range of payment methods, but we’d like to see the minimum withdrawal amount lowered from its current position of $150. 💡Expert’s Opinion BetWhale doesn’t necessarily excel at table tennis betting, but it performs well across its entire catalogue of 26 sports. You’ll see no drop-off from its usual high standards when you bet on ping pong. With over 100 sets of table tennis odds, this makes BetWhale far better than the competition. Market depth is impressive across the board, with extensive coverage of the Setka Cup and other major table tennis events. Welcome Offer 100% up to $1,000 (or 200% up to $6,000 with Crypto) Promo Code ❌ Minimum Deposit $100 Rollover 15x 🎯Best Range of Table Tennis Betting Markets BetWhale offers a great range of table tennis betting markets. At the time of review, customers could bet on 81 different games from the Setka Cup, with odds on 9 in-play matches also available. There’s a useful guide on table tennis betting included on site, which will help new customers find their feet with this sport. 🏅Up to $6,000 Welcome Bonus Package There’s a 100% up to $1,000 welcome bonus for all customers, but those making their first deposit with a cryptocurrency will increase the promotion to 200% up to $6,000. There’s a $100 minimum deposit requirement and the rollover is 15x. BetWhale also offers a great range of payment methods, but we’d like to see the minimum withdrawal amount lowered from its current position of $150. 💡Expert’s Opinion BetWhale doesn’t necessarily excel at table tennis betting, but it performs well across its entire catalogue of 26 sports. You’ll see no drop-off from its usual high standards when you bet on ping pong. With over 100 sets of table tennis odds, this makes BetWhale far better than the competition. Market depth is impressive across the board, with extensive coverage of the Setka Cup and other major table tennis events. Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 BetWhale Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Get Offer Key Features Welcome Offer 100% up to $1,000 (or 200% up to $6,000 with Crypto) Promo Code ❌ Minimum Deposit $100 Rollover 15x

Welcome Bonus with No Strings Attached BetOnline BetOnline has been taking bets since way back in 1991. From its current no strings attached welcome bonus, it’s clear that this betting site has learned a thing or two about how to look after its customers. While BetOnline doesn’t quite match BetWhale on table tennis, it’s the clear No. 2 choice among the rest of the sportsbooks. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 BetOnline Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer Up to $250 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview BetOnline has been taking bets since way back in 1991. From its current no strings attached welcome bonus, it’s clear that this betting site has learned a thing or two about how to look after its customers. While BetOnline doesn’t quite match BetWhale on table tennis, it’s the clear No. 2 choice among the rest of the sportsbooks. + Show more Pros No Strings Welcome Offer

Early Betting Lines and Sharp Odds on Underdogs

Daily Cash Drop Codes Cons No Contest Promotions for Table Tennis

High Rollover (Except the Welcome Bonus) 🎯Excellent Coverage of Individual Tournaments In terms of table tennis betting, BetOnline was offering 76 different matches from the Czech Liga Pro at the time of our review. As major tournaments and events happen throughout the year, you’ll find plenty of other markets available during. You’ll even find boosted odds on select matches. 🏅Best Risk-Free Bets Package Welcome bonuses always represent the peak of a sportsbook’s generosity, but BetOnline takes this generosity to new levels. All new customers will receive 50% up to $250 in free bets, plus 100 free spins to use at the online casino. You’ll need a minimum of $50 to claim this bonus — a little high for us, but it comes with no rollover requirements whatsoever. That means that you can immediately withdraw anything you win from both free bets and free spins. 💡Expert’s Opinion Until BetOnline discontinues its no strings attached welcome offer, it’s going to be recommended as a leading sportsbook by our team. Such is the quality — and rarity — of an offer like this. Everything I need to know about this site is written in the headline of this outstanding welcome bonus. Welcome Offer 50% up to $250 + 100 Free Spins Promo Code FREE250 Minimum Deposit $50 Rollover ❌ 🎯Excellent Coverage of Individual Tournaments In terms of table tennis betting, BetOnline was offering 76 different matches from the Czech Liga Pro at the time of our review. As major tournaments and events happen throughout the year, you’ll find plenty of other markets available during. You’ll even find boosted odds on select matches. 🏅Best Risk-Free Bets Package Welcome bonuses always represent the peak of a sportsbook’s generosity, but BetOnline takes this generosity to new levels. All new customers will receive 50% up to $250 in free bets, plus 100 free spins to use at the online casino. You’ll need a minimum of $50 to claim this bonus — a little high for us, but it comes with no rollover requirements whatsoever. That means that you can immediately withdraw anything you win from both free bets and free spins. 💡Expert’s Opinion Until BetOnline discontinues its no strings attached welcome offer, it’s going to be recommended as a leading sportsbook by our team. Such is the quality — and rarity — of an offer like this. Everything I need to know about this site is written in the headline of this outstanding welcome bonus. Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 BetOnline Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer Up to $250 in Free Bets Get Offer Key Features Welcome Offer 50% up to $250 + 100 Free Spins Promo Code FREE250 Minimum Deposit $50 Rollover ❌

Spread Betting on Table Tennis Events MyBookie MyBookie launched in 2014 and is known for offering a wide range of betting markets on all of its sports, including table tennis. The site’s welcome offer is reminiscent of the regulated sportsbook market, where bettors receive a bet-back offer — promoted by one operator as a no-sweat first bet. As risk-free first bets go, MyBookie has one of the best, as theirs promotion offers protection up to $500. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.5 /10 Welcome offer Sportsbook Welcome Bonus of 50% Up To $1,000 Get Offer Quick Overview MyBookie launched in 2014 and is known for offering a wide range of betting markets on all of its sports, including table tennis. The site’s welcome offer is reminiscent of the regulated sportsbook market, where bettors receive a bet-back offer — promoted by one operator as a no-sweat first bet. As risk-free first bets go, MyBookie has one of the best, as theirs promotion offers protection up to $500. + Show more Pros Boosted Parlays up to 12%

Active Live Betting Page

Live Stream Events on Your Smart TV Cons High Rollover on Some Reload Bonuses

No Money Bag Offers for Table Tennis 🎯Spread Betting and Moneyline Odds We’re impressed by MyBookie’s focus on spreads. At the time of our review, MyBookie offered spread betting odds alongside standard moneyline selections at each of the matches at the TT Cup. These betting options and more available on all pre-match and in-play table tennis markets 🏅Bet Back Bonus on First Wager New customers will have their first wager at the site insured up to a maximum of $500. This essentially works as a risk-free bet promotion, giving customers a second chance of making a success of their first bet. Again, the $100 minimum is a little high for our liking, but it’s great to see player-friendly rollover requirements of just 1x. 💡Expert’s Opinion I love betting on spreads when it comes to table tennis, and MyBookie clearly feels the same way. Spreads always add an extra layer of intrigue to bet slips, which can be very exciting on the table. Welcome Offer Up to $500 Bet Back Bonus Promo Code MB100BB Minimum Deposit $100 Rollover 1x 🎯Spread Betting and Moneyline Odds We’re impressed by MyBookie’s focus on spreads. At the time of our review, MyBookie offered spread betting odds alongside standard moneyline selections at each of the matches at the TT Cup. These betting options and more available on all pre-match and in-play table tennis markets 🏅Bet Back Bonus on First Wager New customers will have their first wager at the site insured up to a maximum of $500. This essentially works as a risk-free bet promotion, giving customers a second chance of making a success of their first bet. Again, the $100 minimum is a little high for our liking, but it’s great to see player-friendly rollover requirements of just 1x. 💡Expert’s Opinion I love betting on spreads when it comes to table tennis, and MyBookie clearly feels the same way. Spreads always add an extra layer of intrigue to bet slips, which can be very exciting on the table. Overall Verdict 9.5 /10 Welcome offer Sportsbook Welcome Bonus of 50% Up To $1,000 Get Offer Key Features Welcome Offer Up to $500 Bet Back Bonus Promo Code MB100BB Minimum Deposit $100 Rollover 1x

How to Choose the Best Table Tennis Betting Sites

No matter the angle of our review — whether we’re looking for the top table tennis betting sites or the best cashback bonuses — our experts look at a number of key areas before recommending a sportsbook. We then aggregate the performance in each of the assessed areas to gain a picture of the site’s overall quality. It’s up to our readers to then decide what they value most. Here are some of the topics of our ping pong betting sites reviews.

Table Tennis Betting Markets Covered

A solid range of betting markets is paramount in all of our sportsbook reviews. For table tennis fans, this includes matches from the WTT Finals, the WTT Grand Smash, the ITTF World Team Championship Finals, the Table Tennis World Cup, and the Olympic Games. Full marks go to betting sites who offer markets on all of these events.

Live table tennis betting is also popular in the sport. With matches taking place all around the world, it’s not unusual to find live markets on dozens of ping pong matches at any one time. The fast-paced nature of table tennis games makes live betting on this sport particularly exciting.

Quality of Odds

A variety of betting markets isn’t much use if the prices on offer aren’t worth your while. That’s why our experts assess the quality of odds alongside an assessment of available markets. We’re confident that all of our recommendations offer high-quality odds as standard, but some sites perform better than others in this area.

Our reviewers keep an eye out for enhanced odds and other odds boost promotions in this part of the review. Many of our top ten table tennis betting sites offer enhanced odds on selected markets, so keep an eye out for these. Table tennis odds aren’t always reviewed, so read reviews of a site’s general odds to get an idea. If a sportsbook’s NFL betting lines receive good reviews, you can guess that the table tennis odds are solid.

Licensing

Licenses issued by regulatory bodies work to keep customers safe when they gamble online. They commit operators to upholding certain standards over regulated betting markets, data and payment protection, complaints processing and more. They also ensure betting sites are serious about their obligation to promote gambling in a responsible way.

For these reasons, you should never place a bet at an unlicensed betting site. Doing so is essentially the same as waiving your rights as a consumer of gambling products and services. You’ll never find an unlicensed site in our recommendations; if a sportsbook doesn’t have a valid license, our review ends immediately. Remember, though, that offshore sportsbooks often have licenses from legit government agencies.

Safety and Security

Whenever money changes hands online, customers need to feel confident that their safety and security is ensured. This is no different at table tennis betting sites, and it’s a part of the review we take seriously. We’ll check that the site is deploying the latest encryption technology, which protects both financial and personal data.

We also examine the site’s approach to responsible gambling in this section of the review. Licensed betting sites have dedicated pages to responsible gambling, but some sportsbooks acknowledge this responsibility more than others. Explainers on what responsible gambling looks like, the warning signs of problem gambling, and links to resources and organizations that can treat problem gamblers are all helpful and needed. In our opinion, ensuring customers gamble responsibly is the most effective way of keeping them safe.

Welcome Offers

Almost every sportsbook offers new customers a welcome bonus. It’s not the presence of a welcome offer that we’re looking for here, but the quality of such offers. Welcome bonuses represent the apex of a betting site’s generosity, so we want to see newbies truly rewarded. Matched deposits, risk-free bets, free spins — it doesn’t matter how the welcome bonus is delivered, just that it offers real incentive to signing up.

In order to gain an accurate picture of a welcome offer, we need to assess its associated terms and conditions. T&Cs are part and parcel of sportsbook bonuses, but there’s no need for them to be overly tough on players, particularly when it comes to a welcome offer. If our reviewers think the T&Cs are unrealistic, we won’t recommend a site, even if the offer is the biggest we’ve ever seen.

Variety of Sports Betting Markets

People reading this page want to bet on table tennis, but it’s unlikely that that’s the only sport they’re interested in. In the same way that you expect online casinos to offer more than one game, so too do sports bettors expect a full range of sports to bet on.

It goes without saying that our sportsbook recommendations for US players offer excellent spreads on football, basketball, baseball and hockey. We also expect to see a good range of soccer, tennis, golf, motorsports and MMA markets. The best-performing betting sites here offer 30+ different sports.

Payment Methods

We use a variety of payment methods in our everyday lives, and these options should be replicated at online sportsbooks. Options at the cashier page not only gives customers the convenience of choice, but they also open up the possibility of fast withdrawals, higher transaction limits and enhanced security features. This is all good news for the customer.

As standard, we expect to see at least one traditional payment method available, either bank cards, bank transfers, or e-checks. But newer banking technologies are becoming increasingly more valuable at betting sites, often more streamlined to use than older forms. e-Wallets and pay by mobile services are two good examples. Interested in cryptocurrencies? Table tennis betting with Bitcoin and other wallets is also possible at many of our sportsbooks.

Recurring Promotions

The best table tennis betting sites treat new and existing customers equally by laying on consistent, valuable and accessible promotions. Reload bonuses, cashbacks, no deposit bonuses and more — it doesn’t matter how they’re packaged, we just want to see as many as possible.

Our favorite sportsbooks in this part of the review are the ones that get a little creative. Perhaps they invite customers to take part in NFL selections, or run a basketball betting leaderboard. From the perspective of ping pong betting sites, we like to see at least some bonuses eligible to use on table tennis markets.

Popular Table Tennis Bet Types

Below are some examples of ping pong bets popular among other punters.

Match Winner (Moneyline)

Before you place a bet at a US sportsbook, it’s important to understand how American odds work. The moneyline is the name given to standard match betting, where bettors pick the player to win a match. The moneyline is the theoretical line of parity between the two competitors.

The odds on the favorite are placed below the moneyline, which means the odds are prefixed with a minus (-) symbol. Odds on the underdog are above the moneyline, and are therefore prefixed with a plus (+). It can be a little confusing to get your head around, so take a bit of time to understand them. Alternatively, you can change odds to be displayed in a decimal or fractional format.

Outright Winner

In this market, you can select the player to win an overall tournament. You can also opt for an each-way bet, which places money on the same player to either win the tournament or reach the final. Similar betting markets include to win a group stage, or to reach the quarter-final or semi-final.

Total Points (Over/Under)

You can also bet on the total number of points in a table tennis match. The bookmaker will present a number, and it’s your job to wager on whether the actual number will be higher or lower than what’s been presented. You’ll need to know the format of the match before you wager in this market. Whether or not the match is best of three, five or seven games will have a big impact on the total number of points.

Number of Games

Similarly, you can bet on the total number of games. When combined with the moneyline market, odds here can become quite significant. For example, if you bet on there to be exactly five games, with a particular player to win 3-2.

Spread Betting

In matches where there’s a clear favorite, spread betting can become a useful option. Here, you’re making a prediction that a player will either win or lose their match by a specified margin. Spread betting makes moneyline odds with no margin more enticing.

Live in Play Bets

Table tennis bets can be placed either pre-match or in-play. Live table tennis betting covers the same markets, but the odds change with every rally, or perhaps even every shot. The dynamism of live betting can be very exciting, particularly in back-and-forth sports like table tennis.

Table Tennis Events 2025/26

Here are some of the biggest events and key dates from the table tennis calendar for the 2025/26 season.

Table Tennis Event Location Date ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu, India November 30 – December 7 WTT Finals Honk Kong, China 10 – 14 December, 2025 Singapore Smash Singapore February 19 – March 1 Table Tennis World Cup TBC TBC (Late March/Early April) ITTF World Team Championships Finals London, UK April, 28 – May, 10, 2026 European Grand Smash Malmö, Sweden 13-23, August, 2026

Things to Avoid When Searching for the Best Table Betting Sites

In the same way that it’s good to know what to look for from a table tennis betting site, it’s also important to know what to avoid. There are hundreds of US sportsbooks now available, not all of which are worth considering. For starters, you should never place a bet at an unlicensed site. If you’re unsure about the licensing status of a betting site, this information is readily available at the bottom of the homepage of all licensed sportsbooks.

Unclear or misleading T&Cs also signal an untrustworthy betting site. Make sure you read the terms and conditions of a bonus before you make a financial commitment. And if you’re unsure about the contents of the small print, get in touch with customer support. They should be able to quickly clear up the issue, which is another effective test of a reputable betting site.

Reviews from sites across the internet offer a good benchmark when it comes to discerning the trustworthiness of sportsbooks. If the same issues are repeatedly mentioned, this is usually a pretty good sign that something’s amiss. Remember, though, that the majority of reviews are written by disgruntled customers. It’s always best to take these comments with a pinch of salt.

We’d also advise you to be cautious of any site that skims on the provision of responsible gambling resources. Betting sites that genuinely care about their customers should be committed to informing them about responsible behaviors, warning signs, and where to seek help if required.

Real Money Table Betting Sites vs. Retail Sportsbooks

Depending on the state you’re in, there are two ways of placing a bet at a sportsbook: online, or at a retail location. We compare the two experiences in the table below.

Real Money Betting Sites Retail Sportsbooks ✅Bet whenever and wherever you want ✅Enjoy the atmosphere of retail locations, which often come with a variety of entertainment options ✅Enjoy a wider range of sports and betting markets ✅Physical customer service presence ✅Access to a higher volume of bonuses ❌Must physically visit a retail location ❌Lacks the atmosphere and community of retail sportsbook betting ❌Fewer bonuses and betting markets on offer

States Where Ping Pong Betting Sites Are Legal

Sports betting of some sort is legal in 38 US states. If you live in a state that is yet to legalize state-licensed online betting sites, you can legally access offshore sportsbooks licensed elsewhere.

State Online Sports Betting Retail Sportsbooks Arizona ✅ ✅ Arkansas ✅ ✅ Colorado ✅ ✅ Connecticut ✅ ✅ Delaware ✅ ✅ Florida ✅ ✅ Illinois ✅ ✅ Indiana ✅ ✅ Iowa ✅ ✅ Kansas ✅ ✅ Kentucky ✅ ✅ Louisiana ✅ ✅ Maine ✅ ❌ Maryland ✅ ✅ Massachusetts ✅ ✅ Michigan ✅ ✅ Mississippi ❌ ✅ Missouri ❌ ✅ Montana ❌ ✅ Nebraska ❌ ✅ Nevada ✅ ✅ New Hampshire ✅ ✅ New Jersey ✅ ✅ New Mexico ❌ ✅ New York ✅ ✅ North Carolina ✅ ✅ North Dakota ❌ ✅ Ohio ✅ ✅ Oregon ✅ ✅ Pennsylvania ✅ ✅ Rhode Island ✅ ✅ South Dakota ❌ ✅ Tennessee ✅ ❌ Vermont ✅ ❌ Virginia ✅ ✅ Washington ✅ ✅ West Virginia ✅ ✅ Wisconsin ✅ ✅ Wyoming ✅ ✅ Washington DC ✅ ✅ Puerto Rico ✅ ✅

Responsible Gambling at Table Tennis Betting Sites and Apps

More important than any table tennis betting strategy is the continuous commitment to responsible gambling principles. Among other things, this means never betting when under the influence, only betting what you can afford to lose, and never chasing losses.

Online sportsbooks enable their customers to do this effectively by providing limiting tools that restrict betting activity by money deposited, money spent and time spent. Make sure you’re always using these tools to help you stick to predetermined budgets.

If you’re starting to worry that your gambling habits are getting out of hand, remember that it’s never too late to ask for help. There are a number of professional problem gambling charities and organizations across the US, including:

The National Council on Problem Gambling can also be contacted via phone on 1-800-GAMBLER.

