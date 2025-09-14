Top Betting Sites That Accept Credit Cards in September, 2025

#1 #1 BetWhale Up to $1,250 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Up to $1,250 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Quick and Hassle-Free Verification Process

Live Streaming for In-Play Betting Action

Instant Online Payouts with No Fees OUR SCORE 10 BetWhale Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #2 #2 BetOnline Up to $250 in Free Bets Up to $250 in Free Bets Exciting Real-Time In-Game Betting Options

Wide Variety of Sports Betting Markets

Early Access to Moneyline Wagers OUR SCORE 9.5 BetOnline Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #3 #3 BetUS 125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits 125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits Trusted Sportsbook Operating Since 1994

Advanced Parlay Builder for More Complex Betting Strategies

Locker Room Section Offers Tips and Insights for Bettors OUR SCORE 9.4 BetUS Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #4 #4 MyBookie Sportsbook Welcome Bonus of 50% Up To $1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus of 50% Up To $1,000 Supports Parlays, Teasers, and If Bets

Exciting Contests and Promotions with Huge Rewards

Boosted Parlays: More Picks, More Profits OUR SCORE 9.4 MyBookie Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #5 #5 BetNow Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250 Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250 Weekly Rebates on Losses for All Sports Bets

Exclusive Crypto Bonuses with Frequent Rewards

Multiple Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, Amex & Crypto OUR SCORE 9.3 BetNow Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #6 #6 SportsBetting.ag 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $250 In Free Bets + 100 Free Spins 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $250 In Free Bets + 100 Free Spins OUR SCORE 8.9 SportsBetting.ag Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #7 #7 Everygame 100% Signup Bonus Up to $200 100% Signup Bonus Up to $200 Regular Promotional Competitions and Giveways

Enchanced Live Betting with Multiview Feature

Weekly Parlay Prize Draws on Losing Tickets OUR SCORE 8.6 Everygame Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #8 #8 BUSR 100% Welcome Bonus up to $2,500 100% Welcome Bonus up to $2,500 Live Stream NFL, NBA, and MLB Games

10% in Horse Betting Rebates

"Money Bag" Promotions for NFL, MLB, and NBA Games OUR SCORE 8 BUSR Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED #9 #9 XBet Get $200 in Bonus Bets Get $200 in Bonus Bets Regular Bet Boosts for NBA, NHL, UFC, and Soccer

7% Cashback on Horse Racing Bets

NFL Squares Contests and March Madness Brackets OUR SCORE 7.8 XBet Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED

Find the Best Credit Card Betting Site for You

Let’s delve deeper into the concept of US credit card betting sites with mini-reviews of the five leading sites currently available. Take a glance at this information to see which of our recommended betting sites might serve you best.

1. BetWhale – Best Credit Card Betting Site Overall with Generous Welcome Bonus

BetWhale is our top pick for a credit card betting site. It was launched in 2023 and covers all US and international sports comprehensively. It offers a welcome deposit bonus up to 125% that could be worth as much as $1,250.

BetWhale Credit Card Betting Site Information Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover Minimum Deposit $20 Fees None Number of Sports 30+ Live Betting? Yes Welcome Bonus Up to $1,250 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus

This site accepts Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express credit cards, so that’s practically all credit cards covered! It also accepts PayPal, Flexepin, Neosurf and all the most popular credit cards.

👍 Expert’s Opinion With coverage of over 30 different sports, it’s easy to see why BetWhale is our number one pick for US credit card betting sites. It also accepts all four major credit cards in the US, as well as digital wallets and cryptocurrencies. The best thing about payments here, though, is – no fees!

2. BetOnline – Player Pick for Sports Coverage, Both US and International

Most sports bettors in the US enjoy betting on American sports such as NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. That doesn’t describe everyone, though, so extensive sports coverage at any betting site is crucial. Few credit card betting sites offer as much coverage as BetOnline.

BetOnline Credit Card Betting Site Information Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover Minimum Deposit $25 Fees Depends on VIP level Number of Sports 30+ Live Betting? Yes Welcome Bonus Up to $250 in Free Bets

Credit card coverage here is universal, with all major credit cards accepted. You may also use MoneyGram or a common cryptocurrency. Sadly, all credit card transactions do come with fees, and the fees charged depend on your current VIP level.

👍 Expert’s Opinion BetOnline is definitely not a ‘here one day, gone the next’ type of credit card sportsbook. This online betting site has been available since 1991, which is incredible. This is a site for serious sports bettors, as you can enter contests to compete against other site users to find out who is the number one sports betting expert!

3. BetUS – Top Choice for Credit Card Bonuses – 125% Over Your First Three Deposits

Bonuses are not crucial at credit card betting sites in the US, but they are nice to have. If you prefer a sports betting site that offers plenty of sportsbook promos, then BetUS is what you are looking for. The bonus fun begins here with a 125% welcome bonus spread over your first three deposits.

BetUS Credit Card Betting Site Information Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, American Express Minimum Deposit $10 Fees None Number of Sports 30+ Live Betting? Yes Welcome Bonus 125% Bonus Split Over First Three Deposits

Discover credit card holders will not be thrilled to discover that Discover credit cards are not accepted here. However, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express are accepted, as are cash transfers, cryptocurrencies, and bank wire transfers. The minimum accepted deposit is $10, and no fees are involved.

👍 Expert’s Opinion BetUS is ideal for people who like to bet online using sportsbook bonuses. You can acquire a 125% bonus on your first three deposits with a minimum deposit of $100. You can also get a 10% cash bonus on sports and a 20% cash bonus on casino play with BetUS’s re-up bonus. Also, if you prefer crypto to credit cards, check out the sites’ beneficial crypto bonuses.

4. MyBookie – Most Competitive Betting Odds and No Credit Card Fees

It doesn’t matter how much of a sports betting expert you are; if you bet with poor odds, your returns will not be to the level that your expertise demands. That’s not a problem with MyBookie, though. If MyBookie becomes your bookie, then non-competitive odds will never be an issue.

MyBookie Credit Card Betting Site Information Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard Minimum Deposit $45 Fees None Number of Sports 35+ Live Betting? Yes Welcome Bonus Up to $500 Bet Back Bonus

Alas, not all is great at MyBookie, as it will only be your bookie if you are happy with Visa or Mastercard deposits or withdrawals. The minimum deposit is a bit high at $45, but at least there are no additional fees involved. To aid responsible gambling, MyBookie sets daily, weekly, and monthly deposit limits.

👍 Expert’s Opinion We have reviewed most sites available to sports bettors in the US and can confirm that MyBookie offers the most competitive odds available anywhere. To make things even more competitive, MyBookie offers a fantastic range of Bet Boosts too. Choose the offered picks to enhance your odds even further!

5. BetNow – Best for Credit Card Betting on Mobile – No App Necessary!

We’ve firmly moved away from the age when people commonly used PCs and laptops to place their sports bets. These days, people also exclusively use phones, and those who don’t use phones use tablets. BetNow is our credit card betting site choice for mobile betting.

BetNow Credit Card Betting Site Information Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, American Express Minimum Deposit $20 Fees Possible Number of Sports 10 Live Betting? Yes Welcome Bonus Up to $250 Welcome Bonus

BetNow says it likes to keep things simple, and it helps to do that by only offering 10 sports markets. These are some of the most popular markets, though – all US sports plus golf, soccer, auto racing, fighting, tennis, eSports, and futures. It also accepts all major US credit cards except Discover.

👍 Expert’s Opinion Sadly, BetNow does not have any dedicated apps for phones or tablets, but that doesn’t matter. Just open any popular browser on your device and head to the site as you would on a PC or laptop. Although BetNow has only the most popular sports, it’s still the best bookie to use on your phone or tablet.

Benefits of Using a Credit Card at Online Sportsbooks

Are there any benefits in using a credit card on betting sites? Is it better than the alternatives, for example? We happen to think that credit card use at online betting sites does have its advantages, and we explore some of them below.

Super Swift Deposits – It cannot be argued that using a credit card is the easiest and speediest way of getting money into your sports betting account. Just plug in your numbers, indicate the size of your deposit, and you’ll soon be able to place your sporting wagers.

– It cannot be argued that using a credit card is the easiest and speediest way of getting money into your sports betting account. Just plug in your numbers, indicate the size of your deposit, and you’ll soon be able to place your sporting wagers. Plenty of Sportsbooks! – Can you use a credit card on betting sites? Of course you can, and you can do so on nearly every single one of them. If you are going to use a credit card at a sportsbook, then it will not limit your choices at all as to which sportsbook you can use.

– Can you use a credit card on betting sites? Of course you can, and you can do so on nearly every single one of them. If you are going to use a credit card at a sportsbook, then it will not limit your choices at all as to which sportsbook you can use. Safe and Secure – If a site has gone to the trouble to make arrangements with Visa, Mastercard, and so on to enable their payment process, then you can be sure it’s a site you can trust. Poor, insecure sites do not offer credit card payments and withdrawals, as they would soon be found out.

– If a site has gone to the trouble to make arrangements with Visa, Mastercard, and so on to enable their payment process, then you can be sure it’s a site you can trust. Poor, insecure sites do not offer credit card payments and withdrawals, as they would soon be found out. Backing From Your Credit Card Provider – Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover all value their customers. Should the unfortunate happen and you run into payment issues at credit card sports betting sites, then these companies will have processes in place where you can get help. If you have problems with a site and you’re making crypto payments, on the other hand, then you are very much on your own.

How to Make a Credit Card Betting Site Deposit

We’ve already simplified the process for you in finding decent credit card online sportsbooks by recommending the very best. We’re now going to simplify things a bit further by explaining how you make a deposit at a credit card sports betting site.

Register at an online sportsbook (if you have not already done so), or log on, then head to the site’s cashier. Select the issuer of the card you wish to use: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Discover. Set the size of your deposit. The site will have minimum and maximum deposit limits, so do check those first. Click the ‘OK’ deposit button. You may have to complete some further steps as decreed by your card provider, but your money should be available to place sports wagers within seconds!

Security of Credit Card Betting Transactions

There’s a lot that goes on when making a credit card payment. Data is transmitted from your device to the betting site you are using, then to your card provider, then back to the betting site, and finally back to you to say that your transaction has been completed.

This data is sensitive, and if it were to fall into the wrong hands, it might enable them to commit credit card fraud. However, you’ve nothing to worry about at online betting sites because all data that is transmitted is encrypted using something called ‘128-bit’ SSL encryption.

This level of encryption renders the data unreadable except to the parties it is intended for. If someone intercepts this data, it would take them thousands of years—quite literally—to decrypt it. Billions of credit card transactions take place across the internet every day, and almost 0% of them fail or end up where they are not intended to be.

In short, using a credit card on betting sites is completely and utterly secure, and there is no payment method that is more secure.

Can You Make Credit Card Sportsbook Withdrawals?

We have already ascertained that you can make deposits very easily and securely from credit cards, but can you make withdrawals to credit cards?

The short answer is yes – it’s as easy to make withdrawals to a credit card as it is to make deposits, kind of. The only thing you really have to note is that you will very probably only be able to make a withdrawal to a credit card if you’ve already made a deposit from it. You can’t deposit from, say, a crypto wallet and then make a withdrawal to a credit card, as that’s an indication of money laundering.

Also, bear in mind aspects such as fees and minimum deposits. If you are using a credit card to make deposits at a sportsbook, we also hope you are paying your bill off in full every month so you can avoid unnecessary interest payments.

Credit Card Betting Site Bonuses and Special Offers

All US credit card sportsbooks have welcome bonuses, and the best of them have special offers such as reload bonuses and cashback for regular site users, too. As most of these offers will require a deposit, you may ask if credit card deposits qualify for bonuses.

There’s another short answer here – they should so. Most sites do indeed allow credit card deposits to qualify for bonuses, but the obvious tip is to check the T&Cs of any offer to make sure you can. If not, you can always use an alternative payment method or choose a different promotion.

Typical promotions for which credit card deposits usually apply include the following:

Welcome Bonus: ‘200% up to $1,000’ is a typical welcome bonus. This means a $200 deposit would generate $400 in bonus cash. Bonus cash cannot be withdrawn, but can be used to play games. Winnings can be withdrawn or used to bet once wagering has been met.

‘200% up to $1,000’ is a typical welcome bonus. This means a $200 deposit would generate $400 in bonus cash. Bonus cash cannot be withdrawn, but can be used to play games. Winnings can be withdrawn or used to bet once wagering has been met. Free Spins: Spins on a slot you don’t have to pay for. Some free spins come in addition to a welcome bonus. Free spins winnings can be withdrawn after wagering has been completed, but with some deals, free spins winnings come wagering-free. Naturally, free spins are only offered at sportsbooks with casinos attached.

Spins on a slot you don’t have to pay for. Some free spins come in addition to a welcome bonus. Free spins winnings can be withdrawn after wagering has been completed, but with some deals, free spins winnings come wagering-free. Naturally, free spins are only offered at sportsbooks with casinos attached. Reload Bonus: Works like a welcome bonus but can be claimed at any time. The regularity with which you can claim reload bonuses is set by the casino offering them.

Works like a welcome bonus but can be claimed at any time. The regularity with which you can claim reload bonuses is set by the casino offering them. Cashback: Cashback is a percentage of (usually) your weekly betting losses returned to you. Typically, cashback is paid as bonus money, so wagering will be attached.

Cashback is a percentage of (usually) your weekly betting losses returned to you. Typically, cashback is paid as bonus money, so wagering will be attached. VIP/Loyalty Schemes/Betting Clubs: A series of rewards for dedicated site users. The more you wager, the better the rewards. High-tier VIPs receive personal offers, bonus cashback, speedier withdrawals, and other benefits.

💡 Pro Tip It goes without saying that you need to check the terms and conditions of any bonus offer that you have decided to take up. Attributes such as wagering, win limits, time limits, minimum deposits, and so on all need to be taken into consideration. Don’t fall foul of winning big but losing it all as you have not met the terms and conditions!

Credit Card Betting Sites vs Crypto Betting Sites

You probably know that betting sites that accept credit cards usually accept cryptocurrencies too. Is there any benefit to using a credit card over crypto? There are, but choosing between the two will be largely down to your personal preferences.

The main positive aspect of credit cards is that they are safe. The main problem with using credit cards is that they are not private. When you send info about your credit card to a sports betting site, that data will identify you. Your spending will also, of course, appear on your credit card bill.

The main positive aspect of cryptocurrencies is that they are private. The main problem with using cryptocurrencies is that they are unregulated. If you do fall foul of a rogue site (which you won’t if you stick to our credit card betting sites, even if you use a cryptocurrency at them), you will never see your money again.

We feel that both payment systems are perfectly acceptable to use at US sports betting sites. The balance between security and privacy is really up to you to decide.

Types of Credit Cards Accepted by US Betting Sites

Visa is the most commonly accepted sports betting site credit card, with Mastercard not far behind. Next, we have American Express, and finally, Discover. Here is a little bit about each of these options.

Credit Card Why Use Fees Visa Accepted by almost all sportsbooks in the USA and eligible for welcome offers and specials. 3-5% Cash Advance Fee Mastercard Strong security and smooth processing for both deposits and withdrawals. 3-5% Cash Advance Fee American Express Exclusive perks and premium support, though availability is limited on some sites. 5% Cash Advance Fee Discover Cashback rewards (even for sportsbook deposits) and low fees make it a smart choice where accepted. 3-5% Cash Advance Fee

Other Payment Methods at Credit Card Sportsbooks

You are free to use other payment services at credit card sports betting sites. Below, we take a look at the most common ones offered.

Debit Cards: Most US sports books accept debit cards as well as credit cards. You may consider using a debit card to be preferable to a credit card, as the money is removed instantly from your account.

Most US sports books accept debit cards as well as credit cards. You may consider using a debit card to be preferable to a credit card, as the money is removed instantly from your account. Digital Wallets : Digital wallets such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App allow you to maintain cash balances online away from your bank. These services are regulated and safe, and offer a better degree of privacy than credit or debit cards.

: Digital wallets such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App allow you to maintain cash balances online away from your bank. These services are regulated and safe, and offer a better degree of privacy than credit or debit cards. Apple/Google/Samsung Pay: Such services are usually tied to your phone, although they can be used via a PC or laptop too, once set up. They are designed to be used for real-world transactions via a phone, but their use has now spread online.

Such services are usually tied to your phone, although they can be used via a PC or laptop too, once set up. They are designed to be used for real-world transactions via a phone, but their use has now spread online. Cryptocurrencies: Although unregulated, cryptocurrencies can act as secure peer-to-peer payment systems. They enable the sending of money directly to merchants and service providers and vice versa. Care needs to be taken, though, because of their unregulated nature.

Responsible Gambling with Credit Cards

It is always important that you take responsibility for your own gambling. Gambling should always be seen as entertainment, not employment. Follow these tips to keep safe when gambling using a credit card.

Pay Off Your Balance – It’s always tempting to gamble more with ‘future money’. Maintain a healthy attitude toward credit card gambling by making sure you pay off your credit card balance in full every month. Do not allow gambling debts to accumulate on your card, as you will be paying interest on top of gambling losses.

– It’s always tempting to gamble more with ‘future money’. Maintain a healthy attitude toward credit card gambling by making sure you pay off your credit card balance in full every month. Do not allow gambling debts to accumulate on your card, as you will be paying interest on top of gambling losses. Stick to a Budget – Work out how much you can comfortably afford to lose gambling in a month without it affecting any other aspect of your day-to-day living. Once you reach that figure, take a break until next month’s bankroll is available. Never chases losses – once the money is gone, it’s gone. Chasing losses will only lead to further losses.

– Work out how much you can comfortably afford to lose gambling in a month without it affecting any other aspect of your day-to-day living. Once you reach that figure, take a break until next month’s bankroll is available. Never chases losses – once the money is gone, it’s gone. Chasing losses will only lead to further losses. Use Responsible Gambling Tools – All sites provide tools that encourage responsible gambling. These tools include sanity checks (reminders of how long you have been gambling in a single session), deposit limits, loss limits, exclusion periods, and so on. If you have concerns about your gambling, make sure you use them.

You can get help with problematic gambling at the National Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-GAMBLER. You can also contact services within your state – use a search engine to see what’s available where you are.

Have You Found Your New Favourite Credit Card Betting Site?

Using a credit card at a US betting site is safe, convenient, and guarantees instant deposits and speedy withdrawals. Choose one of our recommended credit card sportsbooks (BetWhale is our highest recommendation) and get betting today.