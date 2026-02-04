Top Quickspin Casinos Online in the UK for 2026

The Best Quickspin Casinos Reviewed

Our recommended Quickspin online casinos all operate differently. You can find a variety of games, bonuses, and features. Use the reviews below to decide which of our picks best suits your needs.

Best Casino for Quickspin Cash Collect Slots Betfair Betfair sits at the top of our list of Quickspin casinos in the UK. A small number of slots from the provider are available, along with live casino games. The latter comes from the studio of Playtech, which Quickspin is now owned by. There is a generous free spins welcome bonus, while existing players can qualify for daily shots at the Prize Pinball Jackpot. Pros Play the exclusive Brawler's Bar Cash Collect game

Live casino games through Playtech

Access games via the Betfair mobile app

50 no deposit free spins for new Quickspin casino players Cons Quickspin slots are ineligible for the welcome bonus

🥇 Why It's Best For Quickspin Cash Collect Slots Epic Fish Adventure and Brawler's Bar Cash Collect are the available slots from Quickspin. You can play these games for free or for real money. The two slots accept bets from £0.20 and £0.10 per spin, respectively. There are currently no other slots available from the developer. 🆕 Live Casino Games at Betfair Quickspin is part of the Playtech Group. As such, you can enjoy live variants of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and game shows from this popular studio. Quantum Roulette, Adventures Beyond Wonderland, and All Bets Blackjack are standout titles. 💡 Expert's Opinion Betfair has multiple selling points. With an exclusive Quickspin slot and live casino options, the majority of players will find games to suit them. You can earn free spins after signing up, though Quickspin slots are ineligible. Best Live Games by Quickspin Speed Baccarat, Spread Bet Roulette, Adventures Beyond Wonderland Highest RTP Slot Egyptian Emeralds (96.47%) Mobile Quickspin Games ✅ Bonuses for Quickspin Games ❌ Newest Quickspin Game Elephant Riches (2025) Most Popular Game Buffalo Blitz Mega Merge

Best Casino for Live Game Shows QuinnBet QuinnBet is another of the top Quickspin online casinos. While there are no slots from the provider, you can access Playtech's live casino games. The casino stands out for its ongoing promotions, which include free spins and boosted winnings. All games and bonuses can be accessed on mobile at QuinnBet. This is possible through a native app and optimized mobile website. Pros Play live games through Playtech

5% back on net losses

Earn up to 50 free spins weekly

Mobile apps for iOS and Android users Cons No Quickspin slots

🥇 Why It's Best For Quickspin Live Casino Games Live casino games at QuinnBet do not come directly from Quickspin. However, with the developer part of the Playtech Group, you will find live variants of roulette, blackjack, poker, and game shows. The Money Drop Live and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire are among the game shows we enjoyed playing. 🆓 QuinnBet Promotions While the 50 free spins welcome offer is exclusive to a slot from another provider, you can claim rewards as an existing customer. There is a different promotion for each day of the week. You can claim free spins and 10% boosted winnings. 💡Expert's Opinion QuinnBet Casino excels in most areas. You can gain access on mobile through a downloadable app on iOS and Android devices. Safer gambling tools can be used, while 24/7 customer service is also available. Best Live Games by Quickspin American Roulette, Teen Patti Live, Sic Bo Deluxe Highest RTP Slot Highway Kings (97.05%) Mobile Quickspin Games ✅ Bonuses for Quickspin Games ✅ Newest Quickspin Game King of Giza Mega Cash Collect & Link (2025) Most Popular Game Fishin' Bonanza

Best Casino for High Volatility Slots Paddy Power Paddy Power offers a few Quickspin slots, along with weekly rewards for existing customers. As one of the best-known gambling brands in the UK, players can expect good mobile access, fast withdrawals, and a secure gaming experience. Quickspin is one of the 100+ providers partnered with Paddy Power. The casino also has a generous rewards program for existing casino members. Pros Earn weekly free spins

Downloadable apps for iOS & Android devices

Video and Cash Collect slots from Quickspin

Live casino games from Playtech Cons Just two Quickspin slots to choose from

🥇 Why It's Best For Quickspin High Volatility Games Epic Fish Adventures and Brawler's Bar Cash Collect are the two slots from Quickspin you will find at Paddy Power. Both games have high volatility, meaning that payouts are, on average, less frequent but larger. These games also offer in-game bonuses. 🆓 Paddy Power Rewards The Paddy Power Rewards Club gives you the chance to earn up to 25 free spins each week. Bet at least £10 on slots to qualify. Each spin is worth £0.10 and must be used on the first Quickspin slot launched. 💡Expert's Opinion Paddy Power Casino is accessible on mobile devices. You can launch games in your chosen internet browser or download our app. Any winnings from Quickspin games can be withdrawn in 1-3 days. Best Live Games by Quickspin Unlimited Blackjack, Quantum Roulette, Live Money Drop Highest RTP Slot Epic Fish Adventures (94.19%) Mobile Quickspin Games ✅ Bonuses for Quickspin Games ✅ Newest Quickspin Game Lucky Bass: Mega Fire Blaze (2025) Most Popular Game Age of the Gods

Tips to Keep in Mind Before Claiming Quickspin Casino Bonuses

Most top Quickspin casinos offer bonuses. There are promotions for new and existing customers. Each deal comes with unique terms and conditions. The T&Cs determine how easy it is to qualify for rewards and profit from them. Use the expert tips below to claim bonuses quickly.

Check that Quickspin games are eligible – Most Quickspin casinos offer bonuses. However, not all are eligible when you play games from this provider. Read the small print to find out whether you can qualify.

Most Quickspin casinos offer bonuses. However, not all are eligible when you play games from this provider. Read the small print to find out whether you can qualify. Meet the minimum deposit amount – Quickspin casino no deposit bonuses are rare. However, there are some casinos offering no deposit free spins in the UK. As such, you will likely need to make a deposit to claim a Quickspin casino bonus. Ensure that you do not miss out by meeting the minimum deposit requirements.

Quickspin casino no deposit bonuses are rare. However, there are some casinos offering no deposit free spins in the UK. As such, you will likely need to make a deposit to claim a Quickspin casino bonus. Ensure that you do not miss out by meeting the minimum deposit requirements. Consider promo codes – Promo codes are used by selected casinos. You must enter the code accurately and at the right time. When codes are not found, simply opt in instead.

Promo codes are used by selected casinos. You must enter the code accurately and at the right time. When codes are not found, simply opt in instead. Meet the wagering requirements – Consider the wagering requirements and how different games contribute towards them. Bonuses with wagering requirements of 50x or more make making a profit less realistic.

Consider the wagering requirements and how different games contribute towards them. Bonuses with wagering requirements of 50x or more make making a profit less realistic. Don’t try to claim multiple bonuses – Online casinos are strict when it comes to bonus rules. Do not attempt to claim multiple welcome bonuses or use promotions in conjunction with one another. This could result in your account being suspended or closed.

Popular Slots at Quickspin Casinos in the UK Today

New Quickspin slots are released regularly. This adds to the developer’s already extensive library. There are now over 125 slots from Quickspin, with the following among the most popular.

Epic Fish Adventures

Key Features

Fortified wilds

Fish collection

Sunrise spins

Extra bets

This fishing-themed slot was released in 2024. Epic Fish Adventures is played on a 3×5 grid and features 10 paylines. You can claim a maximum win of 5,000x your bet. The free spins bonus round offers 12 free spins instantly. Multipliers of up to 150x can also be triggered via the fish collection feature.

Brawler’s Bar Cash Collect

Key Features

Cash Collect

Extra bets

Cash prize multiplier

Free spins

With five reels and 25 paylines, Brawler’s Bar Cash Collect is an Irish-themed slot that launched in 2024. The 6,925x max win is attractive. Cash Collect, free spins, and extra bet features also help to entice players. The RTP is variable and ranges from 87% to 96.02%.

Big Bad Wolf

Key Features

Pigs Turn wild

Free spins

Collect Moon symbols

Big Bad Wolf is an animal-themed slot that is based on the popular fairytale Three Little Pigs. You can bet from £0.25 to £125 per spin in the hope of triggering the 1,000x top win. This is one of Quickspin’s most popular slots and has several sequels.

Sakura Fortune II

Key Features

Free spins

Bonus buy

Sakura wilds

Offering a 19,000x maximum payout, Sakura Fortune II has a 96.03% RTP and 576 paylines. Sticky wilds, free spins, and wild reels appeal to players. The Asian-themed slot features excellent graphics and high volatility.

Raven Rising

Key Features

Gamble

Multipliers

Free spins

Bonus buy

Inspired by Vikings, Raven Rising features many of the best-known Norse gods. Set on a 3×5 grid, the slot offers progressive multiplier and bonus buy features. You can even use the gamble feature for the chance to earn more from free spins.

How the Best Quickspin Slots Compare

The Quickspin games list features an increasing number of slots. The table below shows how the top-rated slots compare and which of the best casinos in the UK they are available on. This can be used to help you decide which game best meets your needs.

Slot Volatility RTP Max Payout Features Best Casino Epic Fish Adventures High 94.19% 5,000x Fish collection, extra bets Betfair Brawler’s Bar Cash Collect High 94.18% 6,925% Cash Collect, free spins Paddy Power Big Bad Wolf High 97.34% 1,000x Free spins, Pig Turn Wilds 21LuckyBet Sakura Fortune II High 96.03% 19,000x Free spins, bonus buy Mr Rex Raven Rising High 96.07% 6,804x Free spins, multipliers Monster Casino

New Quickspin Slots

Quickspin releases new slots monthly. They are then made available on selected casino sites. New releases offer modern features and enhanced graphics. The following table shows the latest offerings from the developer, including where they can be played.

Slot Release Date Bet Limits Best Casino Robbits February, 2026 £0.10 – £100 TBD El Capy January, 2026 £0.02 – £100 Parimatch Savannah Fortune December, 2025 £0.10 – £100 Mr Rex Epic Fish Winter Cash November, 2025 £0.10 – £100 21LuckyBet Fire Tale November, 2025 £0.04 – £100 Monster Casino

Quickspin Live Games

Quickspin recently introduced live games. These games, which accompany slots, use Playtech’s cutting-edge technology. The developer aims to release one new live casino game each quarter. Big Bad Wolf Life was the first to launch in 2023.

However, as the game is not available with Quickspin Casinos in the UK, we have focused on titles from the parent company, Playtech. With studios in Europe, the US, and Latin America, Playtech aims to deliver a community-focused experience. Some of the standout games are listed below.

Adventures Beyond Wonderland – This live game show features a prize wheel and is based on the popular slot from the same provider. The hosts take on the roles of the Mad Hatter and Alice. The prize wheel features four numbered segments: 1, 2, 5, and 10. There are also three bonus segments: Magic Dice, 2 Wonderspins, and 5 Wonderspins.

This live game show features a prize wheel and is based on the popular slot from the same provider. The hosts take on the roles of the Mad Hatter and Alice. The prize wheel features four numbered segments: 1, 2, 5, and 10. There are also three bonus segments: Magic Dice, 2 Wonderspins, and 5 Wonderspins. The Money Drop Live – The live game show is based on the popular TV quiz “The Million Pound Drop”. It also uses a prize wheel, with multipliers of up to 5,000x available. Any multiplier other than 8x will trigger the Drop Zones game. Here, you must choose how to distribute your money. The Quick Drop game is activated when an 8x multiplier lands.

The live game show is based on the popular TV quiz “The Million Pound Drop”. It also uses a prize wheel, with multipliers of up to 5,000x available. Any multiplier other than 8x will trigger the Drop Zones game. Here, you must choose how to distribute your money. The Quick Drop game is activated when an 8x multiplier lands. Age of the Gods Bonus Roulette – Based on the popular slot series, this live roulette game offers multipliers from 5x to 100x. You can win one of four progressive jackpots from any spin. This game was released in 2020.

Based on the popular slot series, this live roulette game offers multipliers from 5x to 100x. You can win one of four progressive jackpots from any spin. This game was released in 2020. All Bets Blackjack – All Bets Blackjack targets high-end players. Offering unlimited seats, the game appeals because of the range of side bets. The list includes 21+3, Perfect Pairs, and Top 3.

About Quickspin Casino Challenges

Quickspin Challenges is a feature that helps the developer stand out. This seasonal loyalty tool adds anticipation and fun to selected slots. It comes in the form of a mini game that resembles bingo. You must try and guide a character through the maze and out over the other side. A chest is lying in wait. When opened, a prize is revealed and awarded.

For example, if the “A” is your active level, you must unlock all other “A’s”. This is achieved by landing winning combinations of “A’s” during the base game. The character progresses through the maze with each level cleared. You can easily view how many levels you have completed and how much time remains.

What We Found Reviewing Mobile Quickspin Casinos

Finding the top mobile Quickspin casinos is a must. A significant proportion of players in the UK now use a smartphone or tablet to play. The developer has ensured that almost all of its slots are mobile-friendly.

HTML5 technology helps ensure that they run smoothly when launched on mobile casino apps and websites. Quickspin released its first mobile slot in 2015. Our favourite mobile Quickspin online casinos and top UK mobile casinos have the following characteristics.

They offer downloadable apps for iOS and Android devices.

Games feature high-quality visuals and sound effects.

Mobile games have been optimised for different devices and screen sizes.

All new Quickspin slots are made available on mobile.

All in-game bonus features can be triggered on mobile devices.

An Overview of Quickspin

Quickspin was established in 2011. Based in Sweden, the developer creates slots and live casino games. Quickspin was acquired by the Playtech Group in 2016. The deal was worth a reported £50 million.

A team of over 100 employees has helped Quickspin release 100+ casino games to date. The provider is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, and several other jurisdictions.

Website www.quickspin.com No. of Employees 100+ CEO Panagiotis Chryssovitsanos Headquarters Stockholm, Sweden No. of Games 100+ Game Types Slots, live casino

How Safe are Quickspin Games?

You can rest assured that the best Quickspin slots and live casino games are 100% safe. The developer is licensed in the UK by the Gambling Commission. Quickspin is also regulated by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission. These are two of the strictest authorities in the industry.

All slots are certified by external auditors like eCOGRA and iTech Labs. The developer has also demonstrated that its random number generator software is completely reliable. Quickspin has partnered with BeGambleAware. This shows that the provider is keen to promote responsible gambling. You can also find Quickspin games on some of the best non GamStop casinos in the UK.

How to Select the Best Casino for Quickspin Games in the UK

The number of Quickspin casinos in the UK is increasing quickly. Deciding which casino is best for you can be tricky. Ensure that you consider the following factors when making your decision.

Game Variety – Consider which game types are available. Some of our recommended casinos feature Quickspin slots, while others focus more on live casino games.

– Consider which game types are available. Some of our recommended casinos feature Quickspin slots, while others focus more on live casino games. Safety – Ensure that a potential casino has the necessary safety tools in place to protect you and your details. Encryption and firewall technology are now industry standards.

– Ensure that a potential casino has the necessary safety tools in place to protect you and your details. Encryption and firewall technology are now industry standards. Reviews – Read reviews and player feedback to get a better understanding of how the casino operates. Look into withdrawal times, customer service efficiency, and usability.

– Read reviews and player feedback to get a better understanding of how the casino operates. Look into withdrawal times, customer service efficiency, and usability. Bonus T&Cs – All casino bonuses appear generous at a glance. However, a closer look at the small print helps separate the best promotions from the rest. Consider wagering requirements, eligible games, and payment restrictions.

– All casino bonuses appear generous at a glance. However, a closer look at the small print helps separate the best promotions from the rest. Consider wagering requirements, eligible games, and payment restrictions. Responsible Gambling – Reputable casinos offer helpful tools, including deposit limits, self-exclusion, and time-outs. They help to show that the casino is not all about making a profit.

How Quickspin Compares to Other Top UK Developers

You now know what Quickspin has to offer and where it excels. But how does it compare with other developers that are licensed in the UK? Use the table below to compare some of the leading providers.

Developer Established Portfolio Top Games Our Rating Quickspin 2011 Slots, live games Epic Fish Adventures, Sakura Fortune II, Raven Rising 4.8/5 Playtech 1999 Slots, live games, poker, bingo Age of the Gods, The Walking Dead, Adventures Beyond Wonderland 4.7/5 Play’n GO 1997 Slots, table games Book of Dead, Blackjack Double Exposure, Deuces Wild 4.6/5 NetEnt 1996 Slots, table games Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Dead or Alive 2 4.5/5 Microgaming 1994 Slots, table games, live casino Immortal Romance, Mega Moolah, Thunderstruck II 4.4/5

Is it Worth Gambling at a Quickspin Casino?

Quickspin is one of the best up-and-coming developers in the UK. Despite having been around since 2011, it is in recent years that the provider has come into its own. With innovative slots and the promise of more live casino games, this is a good time to jump on board with Quickspin casinos.

Betfair is our favourite. With slots from the Swedish provider and quick withdrawal times, this well-known brand is easily accessible on desktop and mobile devices.