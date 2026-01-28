The Best Playtech Casinos in the UK for 2026

Casinos Reviewed

The top Playtech casinos above are all licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. While they appear similar at a glance, they all operate differently. The reviews below give you a better idea of the games, bonuses, and extras available on each site.

The Best Playtech Casino For Live Games Betfair Betfair sits at the top of our list of Playtech casinos. There are over 500 games from the developer, including slots, live dealer, and poker options. Regulated by the UKGC, Betfair is safe and fair. Playtech is one of 75+ providers partnered with the casino. You will find some of the provider’s highest RTP and jackpot slots, along with video poker and live games. As a result, the casino caters to all interests and budgets. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Get 50 Free Spins When You Sign Up Get Offer Quick Overview Betfair sits at the top of our list of Playtech casinos. There are over 500 games from the developer, including slots, live dealer, and poker options. Regulated by the UKGC, Betfair is safe and fair. Playtech is one of 75+ providers partnered with the casino. You will find some of the provider’s highest RTP and jackpot slots, along with video poker and live games. As a result, the casino caters to all interests and budgets. + Show more Pros Slots, video poker, and live games from Playtech

Withdraw winnings in 1-3 days

Download the Betfair app on iOS and Android devices

Multiple Fire Blaze slot variants Cons No free spin offers for existing customers

Best Range of Playtech Games QuinnBet The 450+ games from Playtech at QuinnBet are made up of slots, live dealer, and video poker titles. With free spins and boosted winnings for existing customers, QuinnBet is a good option for fans of Playtech software. We were particularly impressed with the range of Cash Collect Games from Playtech. The list includes Age of the Gods, Football, Lil’ Demon, and King of Giza. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Stake £10 And Get 50 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview The 450+ games from Playtech at QuinnBet are made up of slots, live dealer, and video poker titles. With free spins and boosted winnings for existing customers, QuinnBet is a good option for fans of Playtech software. We were particularly impressed with the range of Cash Collect Games from Playtech. The list includes Age of the Gods, Football, Lil’ Demon, and King of Giza. + Show more Pros 450+ Playtech titles

Earn 10% back on your net losses

Collect free spins every Wednesday and Thursday

Mobile-optimized casino site Cons Playtech bingo games are unavailable

Best Casino for Age of the Gods Games Paddy Power Paddy Power is another UK online casino that has partnered with Playtech. You can find slots from the provider, along with live and poker games. Games from the provider are easily accessible on different platforms. This includes the casino’s mobile app, which is downloadable on iOS and Android devices. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.6 /10 Welcome offer 60 Free Spins Welcome Bonus + Deposit £10 To Get 100 More Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Paddy Power is another UK online casino that has partnered with Playtech. You can find slots from the provider, along with live and poker games. Games from the provider are easily accessible on different platforms. This includes the casino’s mobile app, which is downloadable on iOS and Android devices. + Show more Pros Useful game guides for Playtech titles

Who Wants to be a Millionaire & other live Playtech games

Claim weekly free spins through the Rewards Club

Playtech's new releases are added regularly Cons Most free spin offers exclude Playtech titles

Can I Claim a Playtech Casino Bonus?

Leading Playtech casinos in the UK allow you to claim bonuses and enter tournaments. Free spins, cashback, boosted winnings, and other promotions are among the most common promotions. However, be sure to read the terms & conditions to ensure that games from Playtech are eligible.

Selected casinos also run leaderboards, where you can earn a cash prize by finishing in one of the top positions. You earn points by placing qualifying bets and compete against other players to win.

Branded Slots at Playtech Online Casinos

Branded slots are one of the key branches of Playtech software. These games are a major selling point for players. Below, we have chosen three of the leading branded slots from this developer and explained how they work.

The Walking Dead

Released in 2011, The Walking Dead is a branded slot based on the popular TV show. With a 95.7% RTP and 2,000x max win, the game has a basic design. You can trigger “The Tower” feature by landing 6+ coin symbols. Multipliers from 3x to 5x are available during this Hold & Respin bonus round.

Best Casino for The Walking Dead – Betfair

Breaking Bad: Cash and Collect Link

Based on the popular American TV drama, Breaking Bad: Cash and Collect Link has five reels and 30 paylines. The 5,000x top win helps to attract players. Characters Jesse Pinkman, Skyler White, and Saul Goodman all feature.

🥇Best Casino for Breaking Bad: Cash and Collect Link – With mobile access and daily prize wheel spins, 888Casino is our top pick for this Playtech slot.

Rocky

This slot is based on the movie franchise that features Sylvester Stallone. With five reels and 25 paylines, you can earn a maximum win of 10,000x your bet. The Knockout bonus and free spins feature are selling points.

🥇Best Casino for Rocky – QuinnBet offers weekly free spins and boosted winnings

Best Live Games at Playtech Casinos

Playtech has live studios in Europe, the US, and Latin America. The developer has invested heavily to offer fast streaming and a diverse experience. You can enjoy live variants of slots, game shows, and table games. We have outlined our favourites below.

The Money Drop Live

The Money Drop Live is a game show. The game is based on the former TV show, The Million Pound Drop. A prize wheel is used, which features multipliers up to 5,000x. Any multiplier other than 8x will activate the “Drop Zones” game. If 8x lands, you must have everything in one zone. This all-or-nothing experience adds to the excitement.

🥇Best Casino for The Money Drop Live – The Money Drop Live can be played at QuinnBet, where live games load within seconds.

All Bets Blackjack

All Bets Blackjack was launched by Playtech in 2020. This luxury game can be accessed by an unlimited number of players. Side bets, including 21+3, Lucky Lucky, and Perfect Pairs, can be placed.

🥇Best Casino for All Bets Blackjack – Betfair is our top casino for All Bets Blackjack because of its detailed game guide.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Live Roulette

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Live Roulette game show from Playtech is based on the worldwide TV quiz. You will find Ask The Host, 50/50, and other well-known features. You can still play along even without an active bet. This adds to the level of engagement. This game comes with a maximum payout of 2,000x your bet.

🥇Best Casino for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Live Roulette – Paddy Power is the best platform for this live game show because of its intuative interface and fast loading times.

Playtech Poker Games

Poker is another game type that Playtech works on. The developer has live and video versions to its name. Playtech claims to be the world’s leading BNB poker supplier. The poker network has over 1.5 million users and won “Poker Supplier of the Year” from EGR in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Texas Hold’em and Omaha are among the live variants. You can take part in knockout, freezeout, Sit & Go, and other tournaments. Bet On Poker and Casino Stud Poker are popular titles from this developer.

🥇Best Casino for Playtech Poker Games – Caino Stud Poker from Playtech is available at QuinnBet Casino.

Bingo Games

Playtech is also a specialist bingo supplier. Playtech ONE technology allows for a seamless experience across all platforms. Playtech has an estimated 40% share of the market in the UK. The Playtech bingo portfolio is constantly growing. Unfortunately, bingo games from the provider are unavailable on our top-rated UK casino sites.

Top Playtech Slots to Play in 2026

Along with branded slots, Playtech casinos also feature video, jackpot, cash collect, and classic slots. We have provided more information on our favourite Playtech slots below.

Age of the Gods Release: 2016

2016 RTP: 95%

95% Max Win: 50,000x Age of the Gods is an Ancient Greek-themed slot that many regard as Playtech’s showcase game. With five reels and 20 paylines, you can earn up to 20 free spins and 5x multipliers in-game. These can help trigger the 50,000x maximum payout.

Buffalo Blitz Release: 2016

2016 RTP: 95.96%

95.96% Max Win: 300x This animal-themed slot offers 4,096 paylines. The 10,000x top win is attractive, as are the free spins and multipliers. The free spins bonus can be retriggered an endless number of times. The game is set in North America, with different animals featured.

Great Blue Release: 2019

2019 RTP: 94.30%

94.30% Max Win: 10,000x Great Blue is an underwater-themed slot with five reels, 25 paylines, and a 10,000x top win. Free spins, multipliers, and stacked wilds are among the features. You can claim up to 33 free spins from one spin. All wild wins are multiplied by 2x.

Honey Gems Release: 2023

2023 RTP: 95.46%

95.46% Max Win: 2,500x Honey Gems features a cluster pay mechanic. With multipliers, sticky wins, and free spins, there is much to enjoy with this grid slot. 9 rows and 61 cells make up this game. You can bet from £0.10 to £500 per spin in the hope of triggering the 2,500x top win.

Absolutely Mammoth Release: 2021

2021 RTP: 96.49%

96.49% Max Win: 10,000x This 5-reel, 1,024-payline slot offers a 10,000x maximum win. The storyline involves a group of mammoths on a long journey. Wilds, free spins, and multipliers are the bonuses to look out for. The simplistic gameplay and detailed graphics help to attract players.

The Best Playtech Slots Compared

The slots above are available on sites from our Playtech casinos list. Use the table below to decide which game best meets your needs.

Slot Launched RTP Max Bet Volatility Max Payout Best Casino Age of the Gods 2016 95% £5 Medium 50,000x Betfair Buffalo Blitz 2016 95.96% £5 High 10,000x QuinnBet Great Blue 2019 94.30% £125 Medium 10,000x William Hill Honey Gems 2023 95.46% £5 High 2,500x Paddy Power Absolutely Mammoth 2021 96.49% £500 High 10,000x 888Casino

New Playtech Slots

Playtech releases new slots monthly. Some feature new technologies, while others use traditional features. All new games are optimized for mobile play. Some of the developer’s best new releases are listed below.

Age of the Gods: Goddess of Dawn (January 2026)

Fiesta de la Memoria Cash Collect (January 2026)

Triple Meow Riches (December 2025)

King of Olympus (December 2025)

Lil Greedy (December 2025)

About Playtech’s Cash Collect Suite

Playtech launched the Cash Collect power suite in 2021. It was first released on the Sahara Riches slot. This had an immediate impact, with the Sahara Riches being the second most played Playtech game within weeks. Cash Collect Atlantis and other titles have followed.

Cash Collect is an innovative mechanic that revolves around a symbol within the base game. The symbol rewards you with a cash prize and determines the number of free spins you receive. Symbols vary in design. Examples include freezing cash and pots of gold. All games within the Cash Collect suit allow you to earn one of four prizes in-game.

What Makes the Best Playtech Online Casinos Unique?

It is no coincidence that Playtech has been at the forefront of the industry for so long. The latest technology is used to offer exclusive features. Some of them are outlined below.

Mystery Parcel – Mystery parcels trigger random in-game rewards. This widget mechanism adds to the excitement and potential returns. Operators can use it to support session extension strategies.

– Mystery parcels trigger random in-game rewards. This widget mechanism adds to the excitement and potential returns. Operators can use it to support session extension strategies. Leaderboards – This promotion allows you to compete against others from across the network for a chance to win prizes. You will earn points for playing for real money. Bonus funds, cash, and physical prizes are up for grabs.

– This promotion allows you to compete against others from across the network for a chance to win prizes. You will earn points for playing for real money. Bonus funds, cash, and physical prizes are up for grabs. Free Spins – Free spins benefit both you and the operator. Casinos are able to decide the value of each spin. No deposit free spins are only available with selected casinos.

– Free spins benefit both you and the operator. Casinos are able to decide the value of each spin. No deposit free spins are only available with selected casinos. Missions – Missions help to enhance player engagement. Complete tasks and track your progress with this front-end gamification tool.

– Missions help to enhance player engagement. Complete tasks and track your progress with this front-end gamification tool. Golden Chip – Available on Playtech’s card, live casino, and table games, this bonus chip helps to create more promotions.

An Overview of Playtech

Playtech was founded in 1999 and is now regulated in over 40 jurisdictions. Holding 180+ gambling licenses, including the UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority, the developer is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

7,000+ Playtech employees are based in offices in 20 countries across the globe. The developer has been recognised for its performance by many reputable companies. Playtech has won many awards over the years, including Bingo Supplier of the Year at the EGR B2B Awards in 2025.

Benefits of Gambling at Playtech Casinos in the UK

Online Playtech casinos appeal to players in the UK for several reasons. They offer a diverse library of games, including video poker, table games, live dealer titles, and slots. Many games feature modern technology and mechanisms that add to your experience.

The list includes leaderboards, Cash Collect, and mystery parcels. Games from Playtech are some of the most visually appealing on the web. Attention to detail helps improve engagement, while large maximum wins are another selling point.

The Best Playtech Mobile Casinos

Top mobile Playtech casinos allow you to access games on the go using a smartphone or tablet. The developer uses HTML5 technology to ensure that games run smoothly on mobile devices. This includes slots, table games, and video poker.

A strong internet connection is all that is needed. You may choose to download your chosen casino’s mobile app when available. Alternatively, most casino sites are optimized for mobile browsers. Our favourite options for mobile players are listed below.

QuinnBet – Offers a native mobile casino app on iOS and Android devices

Offers a native mobile casino app on iOS and Android devices 888Casino – Earn daily spins of the prize wheel

Earn daily spins of the prize wheel William Hill – 10 free spins per month for new and existing customers

Is it Worth Gambling at a Playtech Casino in the UK?

Online casinos in the UK were quick to partner with Playtech once the developer received the relevant license. Offering multiple game types, innovative technology, and high payouts, Playtech caters to different strategies, budgets, and interests.

Betfair is our top pick. The casino features over 500 Playtech games, including standout slots and live dealer options. Bingo games are the only omission. You can earn free spins and other rewards when you play for real money. Betfair is fully mobile optimized and one of the most trusted brands in the UK.