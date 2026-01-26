The Best NetEnt Casinos and Slots in the UK 2026

Top NetEnt Casinos in the UK for 2026

The Best NetEnt Casinos Reviewed

Use the reviews below to find the NetEnt casino that best meets your needs. Below, you will learn about the games, bonuses, and extra features offered by our top-ranked casinos.

Best NetEnt Online Casino in the UK Betfair Betfair was one of the first UK casinos to partner with NetEnt. Offering a generous free spins welcome offer, you can sign up and play for real money on iOS, Android, and Windows devices. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Get 50 Free Spins When You Sign Up Get Offer Quick Overview Betfair was one of the first UK casinos to partner with NetEnt. Offering a generous free spins welcome offer, you can sign up and play for real money on iOS, Android, and Windows devices. + Show more Pros 20 of the top NetEnt slots can be played

A downloadable app is available on iOS and Android

Earn daily shots at the prize pinball jackpot

Winnings from NetEnt titles can be withdrawn in under 24 hours Cons The welcome bonus is not eligible for NetEnt slots

Best Casino for NetEnt Table Games QuinnBet QuinnBet is no. 1 on our list for NetEnt table games. Slots from the developer are also available, along with daily ongoing promotions for existing members. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.6 /10 Welcome offer Stake £10 And Get 50 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview QuinnBet is no. 1 on our list for NetEnt table games. Slots from the developer are also available, along with daily ongoing promotions for existing members. + Show more Pros A good range of slot and table games from NetEnt

Ongoing casino promotions offer free spins & enhanced earnings

iOS and Android mobile apps allow you to play on the go

Withdrawals are received within 2-3 days Cons No NetEnt poker games

The Best Casino For Free Spin Rewards Paddy Power Paddy Power is one of the leading gambling brands in the UK. Partnered with NetEnt, you can play a range of slots from the developer, collecting rewards along the way. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.3 /10 Welcome offer 60 Free Spins Welcome Bonus + Deposit £10 To Get 100 More Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Paddy Power is one of the leading gambling brands in the UK. Partnered with NetEnt, you can play a range of slots from the developer, collecting rewards along the way. + Show more Pros A good number of slots from NetEnt are available

A generous rewards club

Efficient mobile app for iOS & Android devices

The Wish Master Megaways jackpot game can be played Cons No NetEnt table or poker games

How Our Recommended NetEnt Casinos Compare

UK NetEnt casinos are all different. You will find a varying number of games and bonuses after signing up. Thmee table below provides a better idea of what to expect after you complete the registration process.

Casino Welcome Bonus No. of NetEnt Games NetEnt Slots NetEnt Table Games Betfair Deposit £10 get 50 free spins 20 ✅ No QuinnBet Bet £10 get 50 free spins 192 ✅ ✅ Paddy Power Deposit £10 get 50 free spins 9 ✅ ❌ William Hill Bet £10 get 200 free spins 17 ✅ ❌ Betfred Bet £10 get 200 free spins 20 ✅ ❌ Coral Bet £10 get 100 free spins 150+ ✅ ❌ Labrokes Bet £10 get 100 free spins 150+ ✅ ❌ 888Casino Bet £10 get 200 free spins 24 ✅ ✅ Midnite Bet £10 get 100 free spins 88 ✅ ✅ Magic Red None 56 ✅ ❌

NetEnt Casino Games in the UK

The best NetEnt casinos offer a variety of game types. The provider is best known for slots, with table games and other options also available on selected sites. NetEnt’s library now totals over 300 titles. More information on NetEnt games can be found below.

Slots

NetEnt has created over 150 slots to date. Video, Megaways, branded, and jackpot variants are playable. Popular slots include Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, and Dead or Alive. High RTP options include Jackpot 6000, Blood Suckers, and Secrets of Atlantis, which all sit at over 97%. NetEnt slots are known for their innovation and high-quality graphics.

Game RTP Best Casino Starburst 96.08% Paddy Power Gonzo’s Quest 95.97% QuinnBet Dead or Alive 96.82% Betfred

Live Dealer

NetEnt casinos in the UK do not feature live dealer games from the developer in question. However, NetEnt has created multiple live casino games. Variants of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat are attributed to the provider. NetEnt’s merger with Evolution in 2020 meant that NetEnt Live was discontinued.

Table Games

Many of the sites that feature on our NetEnt casino list offer table games. Using random number generator (RNG) software, these games offer realistic graphics and side bets. Blackjack, Baccarat Professional Series, and Roulette Advanced are examples. Most accept bets from $1 to $500. NetEnt released its first batch of table games in 2014.

Game RTP Best Casino French Roulette 98.65% QuinnBet Blackjack 99.59% Midnite Baccarat Professional Series 98.94% 888Casino

Poker

Jacks or Better and Casino Hold’em are the only variants of poker developed by NetEnt. Offering RTPs north of 99%, these games cater to beginner and professional players. This is because you can bet from $1 to $10,000 per round. These poker games also feature in-game bonuses. Accessibility on NetEnt online casinos in the UK is limited.

Game RTP Best Casino Jacks or Better 97.30% Grand Ivy Casino Hold’em 99.59% Grand Ivy

Best NetEnt Casino Slots

NetEnt slots are not known for their high Return to Player percentages. However, there are several slots that sit above the average for this game type. You can find more information in the table below.

Rank Slot Launched RTP Volatility Max Payout 1 Mega Joker 2008 99% High 200x 2 Jackpot 6000 2007 98.9% High 600x 3 Codex of Fortune 2021 98% Medium 10,000x 4 Blood Suckers 2009 98% Medium 900x 5 Secrets of Atlantis 2016 97.07% Medium 1,600x 6 Jack Hammer 2 2012 97.07% Medium 800x 7 Hotline 2018 97.04% Medium 1,200x 8 Steamtower 2015 97.04% Medium 1,000x 9 Motorhead 2016 96.98% Medium 600x 10 Coins of Egypt 2018 96.97% Medium 200x

Mega Joker – Highest RTP NetEnt Slot Mega Joker is played on a 3×3 grid. With five fixed paylines, the 99% RTP helps to attract players. Additional selling points include the supermeter mode, mystery wins, and progressive jackpot. The classic slot has basic graphics.

Blood Suckers – Earn Multipliers & Free Spins This horror-themed slot from NetEnt features three bonus games. Up to 10 free spins and 100x multipliers are up for grabs. With haunting animations and sound effects, this is a game that will keep players on the edge of their seats.

Jack Hammer 2 – Sticky Wins Mechanic Jack Hammer 2 is the sequel to one of NetEnt’s most popular slots. With 99 paylines and free spins, the sticky wins mechanic is a major plus. Exclusive to NetEnt, this feature means that winning symbols remain in position for a set number of spins. This adds to your winning potential. The comic book-style design is nicely done.

Coins of Egypt – Popular Theme Ancient Egypt is one of the most in-demand themes for online slots. Coins of Egypt is set inside a mysterious temple. Earn instant cash prizes in the base game by triggering the Pharaoh Wins feature. Plenty of hidden riches lie in wait for those wishing to play this slot.

An Overview of NetEnt

You should familiarise yourself with the developer before joining a NetEnt casino. NetEnt has amassed a significant library during its 20+ years in operation. The multi-award-winning provider has partnered with over 200 online casinos, including some of the top UK casino sites. Learn more about NetEnt below.

Headquarters Sweden No. of Games 300+ Slots Yes Live Games No Most Recent Award Slot of the Year (Global Gaming Awards 2025) Latest Game Released Rabid Randy Gone Fishing

A Quick Look at the Developer’s History

NetEnt was founded in 1996 and has since become one of the leading iGaming developers in the UK and other regions. Several key dates have helped shape NetEnt as it is today.

1996 – NetEnt is founded

2000 – NetEnt partners with its first online casino

2005 – The developer acquires a license from the Malta Gaming Authority

2009 – NetEnt is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange

2010 – Gonzo’s Quest is released

2013 – The first live casino games from NetEnt are launched

2015 – The developer receives a license from the UK Gambling Commission

2020 – NetEnt is acquired by Evolution Gaming for £1.72 billion

2019 – NetEnt acquired Red Tiger Gaming for £200 million

2020 – The provider’s live casino division closed

2025 – Divine Fortune wins “Slot of the Year” at the 2025 Global Gaming Awards

What Makes NetEnt Unique?

There are many reasons why NetEnt casino sites continue to attract players in the UK. Games from the developer have several unique features, adding to the user experience and potential earnings.

Pooled Jackpots

NetEnt’s gaming platform features multiple pooled jackpots. Shared among players across multiple casinos, the prize pot increases with every bet placed. This format contrasts with local jackpots, which are shared among players from a single casino site.

Spin Gifts

Available on selected NetEnt slots, “Spin Gifts” gives players the opportunity to claim up to 100 free spins. Look out for the relevant symbol when browsing games. This feature is triggered randomly, with the value of free spins determined by your base game stake.

NetEnt Touch

We will discuss mobile NetEnt casinos in more detail later on. However, NetEnt Touch is a technology that means all games from the developer are mobile-friendly. Gonzo’s Quest and Jack Hammer were the first to be made available on mobile.

All games have now been optimized for use on iOS, Android, and Windows devices. You will find simplified menus and buttons that enhance the user experience.

Branded Games

NetEnt boasts arguably the best list of branded slots. Jumanji, Vikings, and Jimmy Hendrix are among them. Based on popular TV shows/movies, musicians, and video games, NetEnt has partnered with some of the biggest brands in the world to deliver entertaining branded slots.

Pros and Cons of NetEnt Online Casino Games

Testing of new NetEnt casinos in the UK as well as established platforms uncovered both benefits and limitations. Familiarise yourself with the pros and cons listed below before signing up and placing bets.

Pros: Many NetEnt games have high RTPs

Many NetEnt games have high RTPs The games library totals 300+ games

The games library totals 300+ games Sticky wins, expanding wilds, and other innovative features

Sticky wins, expanding wilds, and other innovative features An extensive range of branded and progressive jackpot slots available at NetEnt casinos Cons: A limited number of table and poker games

A limited number of table and poker games NetEnt Live has been discontinued

New NetEnt Slots & Upcoming Games

New NetEnt games are released monthly. Slots are the most common new releases, which offer players fresh and entertaining gambling options. Below, we have provided more information on some of the latest games from the developer.

Rabid Randy Gone Fishing

Released in February 2026, Rabid Randy Gone Fishing has five reels and 25 paylines. The fishing-themed slot has a 96.03% RTP and 2,591x maximum payout. Free spins, wilds, scatters, a jackpot game, and multipliers are selling points.

Flock Me

Flock Me launched in November 2025. With medium volatility, 96% RTP, and 8,594x top win, this animal-themed slot is played on a 6×7 grid. Colossal symbols, free spins, and a cleaning feature, there is plenty to enjoy with this new NetEnt game.

Monopoly Money Line

Based on the classic board game, Monopoly Money Line is a 5-reel slot that went live in January 2026. The 10,078x maximum win helps the game stand out. Walking wild re-spins, free spins, and multipliers can be collected through in-game bonus rounds.

Our Expert Opinion on NetEnt

NetEnt online casinos continue to attract players in the UK. As one of the best-known developers in the industry, we were not surprised to find high-quality, entertaining, and rewarding games.

NetEnt will appeal in particular to slots players. There are classic, video, branded, jackpot, and Megaways variants. Gonzo’s Quest and Starburst are NetEnt classics that are still being played today. Mega Fortune is the most popular jackpot slot, with a German player recently winning €3.5 million.

The developer also impresses with its additional features. Sticky Wins, expanding wilds, stacked wilds, and other bonus features can be triggered when playing selected games. Games from NetEnt are also among the best-looking on the web. Top graphics add to the user experience. Starburst and Dead or Alive 2 are examples of slots that stand out for their visuals.

Best NetEnt Bonus Offers in the UK

UK NetEnt casinos are unlikely to offer bonuses exclusive to this developer. However, there are still promotions that you are eligible for when playing games from NetEnt. There are deals for new and existing members.

Free spins welcome bonuses are common. However, you must ensure that slots from NetEnt are eligible. This is not always the case. Free spins are offered through ongoing promotions on selected sites. For example, you can earn 25 free spins when you wager £50+ on NetEnt slots between Monday and Sunday.

Boosted winnings are available at QuinnBet. You will earn 10% cashback on net cash winnings, up to a maximum of £25. This promotion is available every Friday and Sunday.

Are Netent Games Compatible with Mobile?

Yes. Games at NetEnt casinos in the UK are fully optimised for use on mobile devices. You can launch games and play for real money on smartphones and tablets. NetEnt Touch is a feature that ensures all new and existing games are mobile-friendly.

We tested different game types from NetEnt to review this area of the developer’s operation. We concluded that slots and table games run smoothly when launched through native apps and mobile casino sites.

There is no lag to worry about, with games looking as good as they do on desktop platforms. However, the quality of the graphics can mean that games take longer to load.

Our Final Verdict

Joining NetEnt casinos in the UK opens up a host of opportunities. Many sites feature slots and table games, which are known for their innovation and visuals. You may be aware of Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, and Mega Fortune, but NetEnt is so much more. The range of branded, Megaways, jackpot, and video slots continues to grow. Casinos add games from the developer monthly.

While poker and live dealer games from NetEnt are unavailable in the UK, most players are still catered to. Claim a casino bonus NetEnt deal as a new and existing player. You can easily gain access on desktop and mobile devices. This is certainly true of Betfair, where 20+ NetEnt titles are found.